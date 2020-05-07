Naturalizer Sale -- Take 40% Off All Shoes, Bags and Accessories

Looking for new shoes as we head into summer? Naturalizer is offering 40% off its entire site for a limited time.

Among the women's footwear styles available at major savings are boots, flats, pumps, sandals and sneakers. Plenty of handbags and accessories are also included in the sale.

Score this incredible deal now through May 15 by using promo code HAPPYHOURS when you check out at Naturalizer's online store. Even sale items are eligible, meaning you can score select styles for under $15. (Now that's a special offer!) Plus, every order gets free shipping.

Below, shop ET Style's favorite styles from the limited time Naturalizer sale.

Marianne Slip On Sneaker Naturalizer Naturalizer Marianne Slip On Sneaker Naturalizer These gold sneakers transition easily from day to night, aka from jeans to midi dress. REGULARLY $79 $47.40 at Naturalizer

Soul Suzette Naturalizer Naturalizer Soul Suzette Naturalizer A pair of year-round booties is an essential purchase. REGULARLY $79 $23.99 at Naturalizer

Sansa Naturalizer Naturalizer Sansa Naturalizer Slide right into these baby blue suede shoes, the perfect shade for spring. REGULARLY $110 $66 at Naturalizer

Waverly Naturalizer Naturalizer Waverly Naturalizer It's not a true summer experience unless you're walking around in espadrilles. REGULARLY $89.99 $17.99 at Naturalizer

Lorna Naturalizer Naturalizer Lorna Naturalizer The brand's Lorna loafer comes in 16 shades, and we're partial to this plum suede. REGULARLY $89 $23.99 at Naturalizer

27 Edit Vennice Naturalizer Naturalizer 27 Edit Vennice Naturalizer These sandals look good and feel good thanks to their comfort-enhancing extra cushioning and slide-resistant outsole. REGULARLY $150 $90 at Naturalizer

Each product has been selected, and each product’s style has been reviewed by our editorial team; however, we may receive affiliate commissions from some links to products on this page. Prices listed are subject to change by the retailer. Promotions in this article are subject to availability, expiration and other terms as determined by partner.

