Naturalizer Sale -- Take 40% Off All Shoes, Bags and Accessories

Looking for new shoes as we head into summer? Naturalizer is offering 40% off its entire site for a limited time.

Among the women's footwear styles available at major savings are boots, flats, pumps, sandals and sneakers. Plenty of handbags and accessories are also included in the sale.

Score this incredible deal now through May 15 by using promo code HAPPYHOURS when you check out at Naturalizer's online store. Even sale items are eligible, meaning you can score select styles for under $15. (Now that's a special offer!) Plus, every order gets free shipping.

Below, shop ET Style's favorite styles from the limited time Naturalizer sale.

Marianne Slip On Sneaker
Naturalizer
Marianne Slip On Sneaker
Naturalizer
Marianne Slip On Sneaker
Naturalizer

These gold sneakers transition easily from day to night, aka from jeans to midi dress.

REGULARLY $79

Soul Suzette
Naturalizer
Soul Suzette
Naturalizer
Soul Suzette
Naturalizer

A pair of year-round booties is an essential purchase.

REGULARLY $79

Sansa
Naturalizer
Sansa
Naturalizer
Sansa
Naturalizer
Slide right into these baby blue suede shoes, the perfect shade for spring.
REGULARLY $110

Waverly
Naturalizer
Waverly
Naturalizer
Waverly
Naturalizer

It's not a true summer experience unless you're walking around in espadrilles.

REGULARLY $89.99

Lorna
Naturalizer
Lorna
Naturalizer
Lorna
Naturalizer

The brand's Lorna loafer comes in 16 shades, and we're partial to this plum suede.

REGULARLY $89

27 Edit Vennice
Naturalizer
27 Edit Vennice
Naturalizer
27 Edit Vennice
Naturalizer

These sandals look good and feel good thanks to their comfort-enhancing extra cushioning and slide-resistant outsole.

REGULARLY $150

