Isotoner Sale: Get 35% Off Sitewide Off Slippers, Gloves and More

Each product has been selected and reviewed by our editorial team; however, we may receive affiliate commissions from some links to the products on this page. Prices listed are subject to change by the retailer. Promotions in this article are subject to availability, expiration and other terms as determined by partner.
Courtesy of Isotoner

Get ready to feel real cozy at home with Isotoner slippers! The brand is having a sitewide sale -- 35% off on its super comfortable in-house slippers, gloves, and accessories.

Enter the promo code ET35 at checkout to unlock the deal. Receive free shipping on all orders with this code.

In addition to slippers, Isotoner also offers slip-on shoes, ballerina-style flats, booties and gloves. Isotoner products make for great gifts, especially with the holidays coming up.

Ahead, check out our picks from the Isotoner sale.

Summer Woolen Randi Clog Slipper
Isotoner
Isotoner Summer Woolen Randi Clog Slipper
Isotoner
Summer Woolen Randi Clog Slipper
Isotoner

Slippers made for the summer thanks to the breathable microterry lining that wicks away moisture.

REGULARLY $28

Zenz Serenity Slip-On
Isotoner
Isotoner Zenz Serenity Slip-On
Isotoner
Zenz Serenity Slip-On
Isotoner

Lighter than traditional slippers, these flexible, supportive slip-on shoes make for easy everyday wearing.

REGULARLY $42

Genuine Suede Moccasins
Isotoner
Isotoner Genuine Suede Moccasins
Isotoner
Genuine Suede Moccasins
Isotoner

Classic suede moccasins with memory foam cushion the feet with comfort.

REGULARLY $55

Mother's Day Slide Slippers
Isotoner
Isotoner Mother's Day Slide Slippers
Isotoner
Mother's Day Slide Slippers
Isotoner

Gift Mom these chic house slippers, embroidered with a loving message.

REGULARLY $28

Spandex Chevron Gloves
Isotoner
Isotoner Spandex Chevron Gloves
Isotoner
Spandex Chevron Gloves
Isotoner

These stretchy spandex chevron-detail gloves are hand washable.

REGULARLY $50

Women’s Microsuede Addie Boot Slippers
Isotoner
isotoner Women’s Microsuede Addie Boot Slippers
Isotoner
Women’s Microsuede Addie Boot Slippers
Isotoner

These Isotoner Women’s Microsuede Addie Boot Slippers are made with a warm fleece lining and memory foam.

REGULARLY $34

Women's Recycled Knit Fingerless Arm Warmers
Isotoner
Isotoner Women's Recycled Knit Fingerless Arm Warmers
Isotoner
Women's Recycled Knit Fingerless Arm Warmers
Isotoner

These Isotoner fingerless arm warmers are made using recycled water bottles.

Classic Terry Ballerina Slippers
Isotoner
Isotoner Classic Terry Ballerina Slippers
Isotoner
Classic Terry Ballerina Slippers
Isotoner

Soft ballerina-style flats to keep your feet cozy while you rock your favorite sweatpants.

REGULARLY $24

