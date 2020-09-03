Isotoner Sale: Get 35% Off Sitewide Off Slippers, Gloves and More
Get ready to feel real cozy at home with Isotoner slippers! The brand is having a sitewide sale -- 35% off on its super comfortable in-house slippers, gloves, and accessories.
Enter the promo code ET35 at checkout to unlock the deal. Receive free shipping on all orders with this code.
In addition to slippers, Isotoner also offers slip-on shoes, ballerina-style flats, booties and gloves. Isotoner products make for great gifts, especially with the holidays coming up.
Ahead, check out our picks from the Isotoner sale.
Slippers made for the summer thanks to the breathable microterry lining that wicks away moisture.
Lighter than traditional slippers, these flexible, supportive slip-on shoes make for easy everyday wearing.
Classic suede moccasins with memory foam cushion the feet with comfort.
Gift Mom these chic house slippers, embroidered with a loving message.
These stretchy spandex chevron-detail gloves are hand washable.
These Isotoner Women’s Microsuede Addie Boot Slippers are made with a warm fleece lining and memory foam.
These Isotoner fingerless arm warmers are made using recycled water bottles.
Soft ballerina-style flats to keep your feet cozy while you rock your favorite sweatpants.
Each product has been selected and reviewed by our editorial team; however, we may receive affiliate commissions from some links to the products on this page. Prices listed are subject to change by the retailer. Promotions in this article are subject to availability, expiration and other terms as determined by partner.
