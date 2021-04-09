Shopping

Spanx Sale: Take 50% Off Seamless Moto Leggings for One Day Only

By ETonline Staff
Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
spanx leggings sale 1280
Spanx

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Spanx is having a one-day Flash Sale you don't want to miss. In addition to their Hollywood-beloved shapewear and undergarments the brand is known for their leggings, and right now the Look At Me Now Seamless Moto Leggings are 50% off

We suggest you hurry as this 24-hour online deal ends on April 10 at 8 a.m. ET or while supplies last. The Seamless Moto Leggings, originally $88, is now $44. No promo code is needed as the discount automatically applies at checkout. 

The legging style is available in black, navy blue and burgundy shades. The moto details give this pair a touch of edge, and it's made from a flexible, four-way stretch fabric that'll feel comfortable on all day long. It hits at the natural waistline and has an ankle length, while the double-layer shaping waistband smooths the tummy area.

Look at Me Now Seamless Moto Leggings, Very Black
spanx moto leggings
Spanx
Look at Me Now Seamless Moto Leggings, Very Black
$44 AT SPANX (REGULARLY $88)
Look at Me Now Seamless Moto Leggings, Indigo Sky
Look at Me Now Seamless Moto Leggings, Indigo Sky
Spanx
Look at Me Now Seamless Moto Leggings, Indigo Sky
$44 AT SPANX (REGULARLY $88)
Look at Me Now Seamless Moto Leggings, Wine
Look at Me Now Seamless Moto Leggings, Wine
Spanx
Look at Me Now Seamless Moto Leggings, Wine
$44 AT SPANX (REGULARLY $88)

If you're looking for more Spanx deals to add to cart, be sure to check out their sale section that's filled with savings on more leggings, bras, underwear, jeans and shapewear. 

See ET Style's top picks below. 

Low Impact Sports Bra
Spanx Low Impact Sports Bra
Spanx
Low Impact Sports Bra
A breathable sports bra ideal for low-impact workouts. 
$34 AT SPANX (REGULARLY $48)
Shape My Day Girl Short
Spanx Shape My Day Girl Short
Spanx
Shape My Day Girl Short
Shaping shorts to keep you confident and in control all day.
$35 AT SPANX (REGULARLY $50)
Faux Leather Side Stripe Leggings
Spanx Faux Leather Side Stripe Leggings
Spanx
Faux Leather Side Stripe Leggings
We love these comfortable faux leather leggings with gorgeous fit -- designed with the contoured Power Waistband that holds it all in. 
$77 AT SPANX (REGULARLY $110)
Pillow Cup Signature Full Coverage Bra
Pillow Cup Signature Full Coverage Bra
Spanx
Pillow Cup Signature Full Coverage Bra
The Pillow Cup Bra is super soft and has a back-smoothing design for a comfortable, all-day fit. 
$48 AT SPANX (REGULARLY $68)
Graduated Compression Sheers, 8-15mmHg
Graduated Compression Sheers, 8-15mmHg
Spanx
Graduated Compression Sheers, 8-15mmHg
Stock up on hosiery, like this sheer pair with mild compression and built-in shaper. 
$15 AT SPANX (REGULARLY $34)

 RELATED CONTENT:

Khloe Kardashian's Sleek Emerald Leggings Are on Sale Now

Lizzo Tried the Booty-Lifting Leggings That Went Viral on TikTok

Amazon's Mother's Day Sale: Get Up To 40% Off Alo Yoga Leggings & More

The Best Amazon Lululemon Dupes We've Found on TikTok

The Best Leggings for Lounging, Working Out and Yoga

The Best Online Sales to Shop Right Now

 