Spanx Sale: Take 50% Off Seamless Moto Leggings for One Day Only
Spanx is having a one-day Flash Sale you don't want to miss. In addition to their Hollywood-beloved shapewear and undergarments the brand is known for their leggings, and right now the Look At Me Now Seamless Moto Leggings are 50% off!
We suggest you hurry as this 24-hour online deal ends on April 10 at 8 a.m. ET or while supplies last. The Seamless Moto Leggings, originally $88, is now $44. No promo code is needed as the discount automatically applies at checkout.
The legging style is available in black, navy blue and burgundy shades. The moto details give this pair a touch of edge, and it's made from a flexible, four-way stretch fabric that'll feel comfortable on all day long. It hits at the natural waistline and has an ankle length, while the double-layer shaping waistband smooths the tummy area.
If you're looking for more Spanx deals to add to cart, be sure to check out their sale section that's filled with savings on more leggings, bras, underwear, jeans and shapewear.
See ET Style's top picks below.
