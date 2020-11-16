Shopping

Chinese Laundry Sale: Take 25% Off Select Styles

By Amy Lee‍
Courtesy of Chinese Laundry

The Chinese Laundry Pre-Black Friday sale is on now!

The fashion brand is offering discounts on their shoe line with two huge sales happening in tandem. As part of their Black Friday Sale shoppers can save 25% off select styles sitewide using promo code YAY25. Shoppers can take 40% off all Heels and Pumps with promo code FESTIVE

Chinese Laundry, known for affordable, stylish women's shoes inspired by today's fashion trends, is also offering free shipping on all orders of $75 or more. The Chinese Laundry sale offers deals on a wide variety of high quality boots, mules, sneakers, booties and heels. It's certainly the deal of the sfall for lovers of Chinese Laundry shoes!

Ahead, shop ET Style's favorite picks from the Chinese Laundry shoe sale.

Shop our favorites shoes at Chinese Laundry and take 25% off sitewide with code YAY25.

Lisbon Bootie
Chinese Laundry
Chinese Laundry Lisbon Bootie
Chinese Laundry
Lisbon Bootie
Chinese Laundry
These Chinese Laundry Lisbon Booties will be a stylish addition to your fall wardrobe with a chunky heel and rounded toe. 
Fayme Leather Ankle Boot
Chinese Laundry
Chinese Laundry Fayme Leather Ankle Boot
Chinese Laundry
Fayme Leather Ankle Boot
Chinese Laundry
These Chinese Laundry Fayme Leather Ankle Boots have stylish pointed toes and are embellished with glitter stars, beads with a block wooden heel.
REGULARLY $149.99
Capricorn Bootie
Chinese Laundry
Capricorn Bootie Chinese Laundry
Chinese Laundry
Capricorn Bootie
Chinese Laundry
The Chinese Laundry Capricorn Bootie a block heel, a round toe and a stretchy shaft which makes it the perfect bootie to be paired with skinny jeans or ankle jeans. This Chinese Laundry Capricorn Bootie is a classic and comes in Black.
REGULARLY $99.95
Koraline Bootie
Chinese Laundry
Chinese Laundry Koraline Bootie
Chinese Laundry
Koraline Bootie
Chinese Laundry
The Chinese Laundry Koraline Bootie comes in three distinct colors: black, latte and beige and snakeskin.
Quay Wedge Sandal
Chinese Laundry
Chinese Laundry Quay Wedge Sandal
Chinese Laundry
Quay Wedge Sandal
Chinese Laundry
These Chinese Laundry Quay Wedge Sandals come in four different colors: pink, brown, black and blue.
Milla Wedge Sandal
Chinese Laundry
Milla Wedge Sandal
Chinese Laundry
Milla Wedge Sandal
Chinese Laundry
If you are looking for compliments on your shoes, this Milla Wedge Sandal is the new pair for you. These wedges are a best seller and are 55% off right now at Chinese Laundry, while supplies last.
ORIGINALLY $89.95
Jollypop Wedge Sandal
Chinese Laundry
Chinese Laundry Jollypop Wedge Sandal
Chinese Laundry
Jollypop Wedge Sandal
Chinese Laundry
These Chinese Laundry Jollypop Wedge Sandals will ensure that people will not miss your footwear choice.  This wedge sandal has a 2-inch platform and a 5.5 inch wedge heel will make you stand out proudly while on a vacation or when the weather is nice.
Zala Wedge Sandal
Chinese Laundry
Chinese Laundry Zala Wedge Sandal
Chinese Laundry
Zala Wedge Sandal
Chinese Laundry
A Chinese Laundry woven hemp style wedge heel makes these ankle strap sandals a perfect look for the beach and beyond.
Savana Cork Block Heel Sandal
Chinese Laundry
Savana Cork Block Heel Sandal
Chinese Laundry
Savana Cork Block Heel Sandal
Chinese Laundry
These Natural Colored Chinese Laundry cork-textured heel sandals feature a peep-toe and shiny studs.
Beaute Mule
Chinese Laundry
BEAUTE MULE Chinese Laundry
Chinese Laundry
Beaute Mule
Chinese Laundry
These snake skin Chinese Laundry Beaute Mule shoes will elevate your everyday basics.
REGULARLY $99.95
Raine Knit Bootie
Chinese Laundry
RAINE KNIT BOOTIE Chinese Laundry
Chinese Laundry
Raine Knit Bootie
Chinese Laundry
The perfect holiday bootie to wear this year! Rock these metallic silver stretchy Chinese Laundry Raine Booties to your holiday festivities.
REGULARLY $89.95
Take All Slide Sandal
Chinese Laundry
Chinese Laundry Take All Slide Sandal
Chinese Laundry
Take All Slide Sandal
Chinese Laundry
Pair these Chinese Laundry block heel slip-on sandals with denim jeans or a dress. These sandals come in camel, indigo, mustard and black, so there is a color for everyone's style and taste.
REGULARLY $69.95

 

