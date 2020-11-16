Chinese Laundry Sale: Take 25% Off Select Styles
The Chinese Laundry Pre-Black Friday sale is on now!
The fashion brand is offering discounts on their shoe line with two huge sales happening in tandem. As part of their Black Friday Sale shoppers can save 25% off select styles sitewide using promo code YAY25. Shoppers can take 40% off all Heels and Pumps with promo code FESTIVE.
Chinese Laundry, known for affordable, stylish women's shoes inspired by today's fashion trends, is also offering free shipping on all orders of $75 or more. The Chinese Laundry sale offers deals on a wide variety of high quality boots, mules, sneakers, booties and heels. It's certainly the deal of the sfall for lovers of Chinese Laundry shoes!
Ahead, shop ET Style's favorite picks from the Chinese Laundry shoe sale.
Shop our favorites shoes at Chinese Laundry and take 25% off sitewide with code YAY25.
RELATED CONTENT:
DSW Sale: Buy One, Get One for 50% Off Select Shoes
The Best Designer Shoes -- Gucci, Rothy's, Coach, Tory Burch, Allsaints, Marc Jacobs, Frye, TOMS & More
Allbirds: These Could Be the Most Comfortable Shoes You've Ever Worn
Tory Burch Sale: Save Up to 40% on Fall Handbags, Shoes Clothing and Accessories
Nordstrom Sale: Take Up to 70% Off Marchesa, Gucci, Tory Burch, Givenchy and More
Kate Spade Surprise Sale: Take Up to 75% Off Everything -- YES! We Mean Everything
Nordstrom Rack Sale: Save Up to 82% Off Dior, Kate Spade, Cole Haan, TOMS and More
The Best Walking Shoes for Women -- Allbirds, New Balance, Nike, Merrell and More
Amazon Sale: Take Up to 65% Off Designer Shoes
The Best Prime Day Deals on Sandals from See By Chloe, Ugg and Soludos
23 Best Running Shoes for Women -- Nike, Adidas, Allbirds, Asics, Saucony, Reebok, New Balance and More