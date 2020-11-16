Chinese Laundry Sale: Take 25% Off Select Styles

The Chinese Laundry Pre-Black Friday sale is on now!

The fashion brand is offering discounts on their shoe line with two huge sales happening in tandem. As part of their Black Friday Sale shoppers can save 25% off select styles sitewide using promo code YAY25. Shoppers can take 40% off all Heels and Pumps with promo code FESTIVE.

Chinese Laundry, known for affordable, stylish women's shoes inspired by today's fashion trends, is also offering free shipping on all orders of $75 or more. The Chinese Laundry sale offers deals on a wide variety of high quality boots, mules, sneakers, booties and heels. It's certainly the deal of the sfall for lovers of Chinese Laundry shoes!

Ahead, shop ET Style's favorite picks from the Chinese Laundry shoe sale.

Shop our favorites shoes at Chinese Laundry and take 25% off sitewide with code YAY25.

Lisbon Bootie Chinese Laundry Chinese Laundry Lisbon Bootie Chinese Laundry These Chinese Laundry Lisbon Booties will be a stylish addition to your fall wardrobe with a chunky heel and rounded toe. $69.95 at Chinese Laundry

Fayme Leather Ankle Boot Chinese Laundry Chinese Laundry Fayme Leather Ankle Boot Chinese Laundry These Chinese Laundry Fayme Leather Ankle Boots have stylish pointed toes and are embellished with glitter stars, beads with a block wooden heel. REGULARLY $149.99 $99.99 at Chinese Laundry

Capricorn Bootie Chinese Laundry Chinese Laundry Capricorn Bootie Chinese Laundry The Chinese Laundry Capricorn Bootie a block heel, a round toe and a stretchy shaft which makes it the perfect bootie to be paired with skinny jeans or ankle jeans. This Chinese Laundry Capricorn Bootie is a classic and comes in Black. REGULARLY $99.95 $79.99 at Chinese Laundry

Koraline Bootie Chinese Laundry Chinese Laundry Koraline Bootie Chinese Laundry The Chinese Laundry Koraline Bootie comes in three distinct colors: black, latte and beige and snakeskin. $99.95 at Chinese Laundry

Quay Wedge Sandal Chinese Laundry Chinese Laundry Quay Wedge Sandal Chinese Laundry These Chinese Laundry Quay Wedge Sandals come in four different colors: pink, brown, black and blue. $79.95 at Chinese Laundry

Milla Wedge Sandal Chinese Laundry Chinese Laundry Milla Wedge Sandal Chinese Laundry If you are looking for compliments on your shoes, this Milla Wedge Sandal is the new pair for you. These wedges are a best seller and are 55% off right now at Chinese Laundry, while supplies last. ORIGINALLY $89.95 $49.99 at Chinese Laundry

Jollypop Wedge Sandal Chinese Laundry Chinese Laundry Jollypop Wedge Sandal Chinese Laundry These Chinese Laundry Jollypop Wedge Sandals will ensure that people will not miss your footwear choice. This wedge sandal has a 2-inch platform and a 5.5 inch wedge heel will make you stand out proudly while on a vacation or when the weather is nice. $69.95 at Chinese Laundry

Zala Wedge Sandal Chinese Laundry Chinese Laundry Zala Wedge Sandal Chinese Laundry A Chinese Laundry woven hemp style wedge heel makes these ankle strap sandals a perfect look for the beach and beyond. $69.95 at Chinese Laundry

Savana Cork Block Heel Sandal Chinese Laundry Chinese Laundry Savana Cork Block Heel Sandal Chinese Laundry These Natural Colored Chinese Laundry cork-textured heel sandals feature a peep-toe and shiny studs. $99.95 at Chinese Laundry

Beaute Mule Chinese Laundry Chinese Laundry Beaute Mule Chinese Laundry These snake skin Chinese Laundry Beaute Mule shoes will elevate your everyday basics. REGULARLY $99.95 $79.99 at Chinese Laundry

Raine Knit Bootie Chinese Laundry Chinese Laundry Raine Knit Bootie Chinese Laundry The perfect holiday bootie to wear this year! Rock these metallic silver stretchy Chinese Laundry Raine Booties to your holiday festivities. REGULARLY $89.95 $59.99 at Chinese Laundry

Take All Slide Sandal Chinese Laundry Chinese Laundry Take All Slide Sandal Chinese Laundry Pair these Chinese Laundry block heel slip-on sandals with denim jeans or a dress. These sandals come in camel, indigo, mustard and black, so there is a color for everyone's style and taste. REGULARLY $69.95 $48.97 at Chinese Laundry

