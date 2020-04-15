Revolve Sale: Take Up to 50% Off Select Styles

More good news for anyone looking for fashion deals: Revolve is offering a secret sale with up to 50% off select styles on April 15.

Get discounts on select items from some of our all-time favorite fashion brands, including Lovers + Friends, Tularosa, Minkpink and more. On April 15 you can also get 30% off select tops. In addition, the brand is still offering a free 4 oz. bottle of Clark's Botanicals hand sanitizer with orders over $100 when you use the code HAND.

For a seamless customer experience, Revolve offers free two-day shipping and returns, styling suggestions and advice via chat, and orders on the go with their free app. The company is also a great Instagram follow for style inspiration (as are the many social media influencers they work with).

Below, ET Style's picks from Revolve's spring sale.

Buffy Coat Song of Style Revolve Buffy Coat Song of Style Fashion influencer (and social media darling) Aimee Song launched a capsule line with Revolve last year, and this cool plaid coat from the collection is on sale right now. REGULARLY $298 $179 at Revolve

Muscle Tee Agolde Revolve Muscle Tee Agolde Los Angeles fashion brand Agolde makes all kinds of great tees and denim. We love this extra casual take on the white tank. REGULARLY $58 $34 at Revolve

Finigan Bootie Kendall + Kylie Revolve Finigan Bootie Kendall + Kylie We can totally see Kendall Jenner wearing these metallic faux leather booties with an all-black ensemble. (And now we can see ourselves wearing them, too.) REGULARLY $160 $96 at Revolve

Jolie Bodysuit Tularosa Revolve Jolie Bodysuit Tularosa Millennial pink is here to stay, apparently. This bodysuit from vintage-inspired company Tularosa can be worn with pretty much any bottoms: black jeans, breezy white pants or a flowy printed midi skirt. REGULARLY $178 $125 at Revolve

The Stunner Fray Mother Revolve The Stunner Fray Mother Mother is known for its soft and stretchy jeans that you need to experience firsthand to believe. This high-rise, slightly faded pair is a good place to start. REGULARLY $228 $160 at Revolve

Midi Pant The Upside Revolve Midi Pant The Upside If you're like us, new fitness attire will boost your motivation for working out at home. These leggings have a camo-like print, a high waist and the perfect amount of stretch. REGULARLY $119 $66 at Revolve

Dallas Hoops Maryjane Claverol Revolve Dallas Hoops Maryjane Claverol Pearl-accented statement earrings for any outfit, courtesy of Maryjane Claverol via Revolve. REGULARLY $220 $143 at Revolve

Hayworth Top Lovers + Friends Revolve Hayworth Top Lovers + Friends Party in the front ... and party in the back. We're low-key obsessed with this open-back top from Lovers + Friends. REGULARLY $228 $160 at Revolve

Each product has been selected, and each product’s style has been reviewed by our editorial team; however, we may receive affiliate commissions from some links to products on this page. Prices listed are subject to change by the retailer. Promotions in this article are subject to availability, expiration and other terms as determined by partner.

RELATED CONTENT:

Things to Do When You're Stuck at Home

The Best Beauty and Fashion Deals This Week: Adidas, Levi's and More

Take an Extra 50% Off Sale Items at Anthropologie

Rihanna's Fenty Beauty Sale: Get 15% Off When You Spend $50