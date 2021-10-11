Ready to save on top fashion brands at Shopbop? The trendy fashion retailer has launched The Style Event, taking 15% off orders of $200 or more, 20% off orders of $500 or more, and 25% off orders of $800 or more when you use the promo code STYLE at checkout through October 14. While you have to spend to save, it is the perfect chance to get that designer bag or the glamorous jacket you've been dreaming about.

Treat yourself to a new piece to add to your summer wardrobe. The sale is brimming with deals on designer brands like Jacquemus, JW Anderson, Cult Gaia, Vince, Helmut Lang, Victoria Beckham, Jason Wu and so many more.

Shop everything including denim, jackets, bags and shoes. Now's the perfect time to score a deal on that full-price designer investment piece you've been eyeing. Shopbop is filled with some of the most-wanted fashion pieces. Shipping and returns are free.

If you're looking for more deals on trendy fashion items, be sure to check out Amazon's best deals on Winter coats and Fall jackets. Many of the pieces available on Shopbop are also on Amazon!

Shop Shopbop's Style Event and browse through ET's fave picks.

RELATED CONTENT:

265 Amazon Early Prime Day Deals: Fire TVs, Apple, Gucci, Echo & More

Get BOGO Free Quay Sunglasses at Their High Key Summer Sale

Lizzo Wore the Booty-Lifting Amazon Leggings Again In a Bold Color

NuFace Is on Sale: Save 20% on the Trinity Device

BaubleBar Sale: Shop Julia Roberts' Rings and Lizzo's Necklace

Tory Burch Sale: Up to 50% off Summer Sandals, Swim, Dresses and More