Intermix Sale: Take Extra 40% Off Sale and Select Full-Price Designer Items

By ETonline staff
Intermix Sale
Courtesy of Intermix

Want designer fashion at a discount? Intermix is having a designer flash sale, offering up to 70% off across the site. Intermix is taking an extra 40% off sale items and select full-priced styles through Oct. 22. 

You'll find fashion-forward items on sale including designer sneakers, handbags, dresses, pants and more women's clothing. No code is needed, simply shop the items marked “40% Off at Checkout” to score the discount. 

Intermix is known for its curated selection of on-trend clothing and accessories from contemporary, emerging and top luxury designers such as Veronica Beard, A.L.C., Fendi, Anine Bing, Ganni, Brandon Maxwell, Saint Laurent and many more. Intermix also carries its own in-house brand.

Note, all items are final sale -- no returns or exchanges. Standard shipping is free. 

Shop the entire Intermix designer sale to get 70% off and check out ET Style's top picks below.

Keidy Suede Ankle Booties
Schutz
Schutz Keidy Suede Ankle Booties
Intermix
Keidy Suede Ankle Booties
Schutz

These pointed-toe suede Schutz booties are equally glamorous and polished.

REGULARLY $255

Eberly Rib Knit Turtleneck Top
A.L.C.
ALC Eberly Rib Knit Turtleneck Top
Intermix
Eberly Rib Knit Turtleneck Top
A.L.C.

A sleek A.L.C. turtleneck great for winter layering. 

REGULARLY $195

Denali Leather Moto Jacket
Iro
Iro Denali Leather Moto Jacket
Intermix
Denali Leather Moto Jacket
Iro

If you're looking to splurge and invest in a leather jacket, get 40% off this Iro number. 

REGULARLY $1,195

Cici Smocked Floral Dress
Veronica Beard
Veronica Beard Dress
Intermix
Cici Smocked Floral Dress
Veronica Beard

This Veronica Beard smocked dress is the perfect transitional piece to add to your closet. 

REGULARLY $595

Clair Crepe Gown
Intermix
Intermix Claire Crepe Gown
Intermix
Clair Crepe Gown
Intermix

This Intermix gown detailed with a keyhole neckline is perfect for the upcoming holiday season.

REGULARLY $378

Smocked Puff Sleeve Top
Derek Lam 10 Crosby
Derek Lam 10 Crosby Smocked Puff Sleeve Top
Intermix
Smocked Puff Sleeve Top
Derek Lam 10 Crosby

This smocked design from Derek Lam 10 Crosby is a linen blend top with an on-trend square neckline and puffed sleeves -- basically the ultimate "cute top" to wear with jeans. 

REGULARLY $350

Le Cut-Off Denim Shorts
FRAME
Frame Cutoffs
FRAME
Le Cut-Off Denim Shorts
FRAME

These cut-off denim shorts from FRAME are a must-have. 

REGULARLY $180

Shop everything from this can't-miss sale.

