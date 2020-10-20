Intermix Sale: Take Extra 40% Off Sale and Select Full-Price Designer Items
Want designer fashion at a discount? Intermix is having a designer flash sale, offering up to 70% off across the site. Intermix is taking an extra 40% off sale items and select full-priced styles through Oct. 22.
You'll find fashion-forward items on sale including designer sneakers, handbags, dresses, pants and more women's clothing. No code is needed, simply shop the items marked “40% Off at Checkout” to score the discount.
Intermix is known for its curated selection of on-trend clothing and accessories from contemporary, emerging and top luxury designers such as Veronica Beard, A.L.C., Fendi, Anine Bing, Ganni, Brandon Maxwell, Saint Laurent and many more. Intermix also carries its own in-house brand.
Note, all items are final sale -- no returns or exchanges. Standard shipping is free.
Shop the entire Intermix designer sale to get 70% off and check out ET Style's top picks below.
These pointed-toe suede Schutz booties are equally glamorous and polished.
A sleek A.L.C. turtleneck great for winter layering.
If you're looking to splurge and invest in a leather jacket, get 40% off this Iro number.
This Veronica Beard smocked dress is the perfect transitional piece to add to your closet.
This Intermix gown detailed with a keyhole neckline is perfect for the upcoming holiday season.
This smocked design from Derek Lam 10 Crosby is a linen blend top with an on-trend square neckline and puffed sleeves -- basically the ultimate "cute top" to wear with jeans.
These cut-off denim shorts from FRAME are a must-have.
Shop everything from this can't-miss sale.
