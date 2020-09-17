Goop Sale: Enjoy Up to 88% Off Sale Items
Of all the lifestyle brands out there, Gwyneth Paltrow's Goop is easily one of the most polarizing. Upon launching in 2008, it quickly gained a reputation as a destination for people who have hundreds, if not thousands, of dollars to spare.
But over the years, Goop has evolved into a place that offers premium nontoxic beauty products at a wide range of prices -- in addition to that $450 pistachio resin face serum, you can get a $3.50 organic lip balm. (We want both, for the record.)
Inspired -- and permanently on a budget -- we raked through Goop's Clean Beauty Shop and Friends and Family sale found all kinds of affordable-ish clothes, makeup, skincare, haircare and fragrances from brands we know and love, like Chloe, Tibi, Tata Harper and RMS Beauty, as well as its namesake line of products. At the Goop Friends and Family sale, you can use the code friends&fam-extra60 to get 60% off featured sales items for literally thousands of dollars off some items.
Below, find ET Style's pick of the best stuff from Goop that's good for your bank account.
You will want this Chelsea Satin-And-Velvet Slip Dress when holiday time come around. This dress boasts a silk top with adjustable spaghetti straps and an opulent velvet bottom.
The Kalei Tie-Shoulder Top from G. Label is classic, crisp and feminine. It is also 88% off the retail price, while supplies last.
The G. Label Nneoma Turtleneck Dress shines in the gorgeous sapphire tone in silk with a turtleneck silhouette.
The Nick Belted Cargo Jacket is the perfect jacket to segue between seasons. This cargo jacket is a stunning $699 off the retail price, while supplies last.
This Chloe skirt has a sherbert colored palette with on trend pleats, a cream waistband with horn buttons. This skirt is now a whopping $1600 off the retail price, while supplies last.
G. Label's Sabine Slip Skirt is elegant and made of satin-back crepe and has a thigh high slit. This slip skirt is 88% off the retail price, while supplies last.
The G. Label Emily Painter Pants are fatigue colored culottes made in stretched cotton twill. These pants can be worn in a dressy fashion with heels or dressed down with flats or sneaker. Oh and these pants are 88% off the retail price, while supplies last.
The Tibi Structured Faux-Leather Minidress has the balloon sleeves, a paneled body and tailored waist. It is the perfect confluence between prim and proper and edgy. This dress is also 88% off the retail price, while supplies last.
The Organic Pharmacy Self Tan is not only $8.40, if you order one you will get two for the price of one (while supplies last).
We love a good multitasking beauty product, and this blend of coconut oil, mango butter and jojoba is a triple-threat. Use it as a cleanser, moisturizer or mask depending on what your skin is craving.
A few, er, highlights of this luminizing quad: The shades are universally flattering, the coconut oil–infused formula nourishes skin, and just a dab or two can instantly highlight, bronze or contour whatever feature you want to play up. We truly couldn't ask for anything more from a palette.
This semi-sheer eye balm -- which comes in six shades (we love the shimmery bronze, above) -- instantly makes you look fresh and awake. We’re not saying we’re putting away our matte eyeshadow forever, but…maybe?
“At-home chemical peel” probably isn't at the top of your to-do list, but these overnight glycolic acid pads might shift your priorities. When used once weekly, this four-part treatment virtually guarantees softer, brighter, smoother skin in a month flat. A key ingredient aiding in this magical rejuvenation: Australian kakadu plum, a superfruit that’s packed with vitamin C.
Goop and nail-care brand Côte are proving to be a dream team with exclusive releases like this perfect pink nail polish. Like Essie's iconic Ballet Slippers before it, G10 is a pretty shade you can wear every day -- it'll be one of the few bottles of polish you actually use to the last drop.
Each product has been selected, and each product’s style has been reviewed, by our editorial team; however, we may receive affiliate commissions from some links to products on this page. Prices listed are subject to change by the retailer.
