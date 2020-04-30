Shopping

Gap Sale: Up to 75% Off Sitewide and Extra 50% Off Markdowns

By Katy Lindenmuth‍
Each product has been selected and reviewed by our editorial team; however, we may receive affiliate commissions from some links to the products on this page. Prices listed are subject to change by the retailer. Promotions in this article are subject to availability, expiration and other terms as determined by partner.
gap sale
Courtesy of Gap

The Gap sale continues! Take up to 75% off everything on the brand's online store, and score an extra 50% discount on existing markdowns.

The deals apply to clothing and accessories across the entire site -- just use coupon code PERK at checkout for an extra 50% off markdowns.

For an extra 20% off your purchase, excluding markdowns, use code MORE. You'll receive free shipping on orders of $25 or more (and free returns, too). Styles are selling out quickly, so shop these online deals now! All promos end on May 1. 

Ahead, ET Style's cute and cozy picks from the Gap sale.

Mid Rise True Skinny Ankle Jeans
Gap
Mid Rise True Skinny Ankle Jeans
Gap
Mid Rise True Skinny Ankle Jeans
Gap

These faded wash skinny jeans are part of the brand's water-saving Washwell program and come in regular, tall and petite sizes.

REGULARLY $79.95

Ribbed Wrap Cardigan Sweater
Gap
Ribbed Wrap Cardigan Sweater
Gap
Ribbed Wrap Cardigan Sweater
Gap

Cozy and flattering, you'll want to wear this sweater day after day.

REGULARLY $89.95

Supersoft Joggers in Modal
Gap
Supersoft Joggers
Gap
Supersoft Joggers in Modal
Gap

Shop these joggers to add to your ever-growing loungewear collection.

REGULARLY $44.95

Vintage Soft Hoodie
Gap
Vintage Soft Hoodie
Gap
Vintage Soft Hoodie
Gap

Because you can never have too many soft items of clothing.

REGULARLY $59.95

Midi Wrap Dress
Gap
Gap Midi Wrap Dress
Gap
Midi Wrap Dress
Gap

The perfect spring outfit for when you want to dress up but still be comfortable.

REGULARLY $79.95

Each product has been selected, and each product’s style has been reviewed by our editorial team; however, we may receive affiliate commissions from some links to products on this page. Prices listed are subject to change by the retailer. Promotions in this article are subject to availability, expiration and other terms as determined by partner.

RELATED CONTENT:

Revolve Sale: Take Up to 30% Off Dresses

Kate Spade Mother's Day Sale: Take 50% Off Select Items and 30% Off Full-Priced Purchases

Shoebacca Sale: Shop New Sale Shoe Styles From Puma, Keds and More

 