Gap Sale: Up to 75% Off Sitewide and Extra 50% Off Markdowns

The Gap sale continues! Take up to 75% off everything on the brand's online store, and score an extra 50% discount on existing markdowns.

The deals apply to clothing and accessories across the entire site -- just use coupon code PERK at checkout for an extra 50% off markdowns.

For an extra 20% off your purchase, excluding markdowns, use code MORE. You'll receive free shipping on orders of $25 or more (and free returns, too). Styles are selling out quickly, so shop these online deals now! All promos end on May 1.

Ahead, ET Style's cute and cozy picks from the Gap sale.

Ribbed Wrap Cardigan Sweater Gap Gap Ribbed Wrap Cardigan Sweater Gap Cozy and flattering, you'll want to wear this sweater day after day. REGULARLY $89.95 $19.99 at Gap

Vintage Soft Hoodie Gap Gap Vintage Soft Hoodie Gap Because you can never have too many soft items of clothing. REGULARLY $59.95 $34 at Gap

Midi Wrap Dress Gap Gap Midi Wrap Dress Gap The perfect spring outfit for when you want to dress up but still be comfortable. REGULARLY $79.95 $27.49 at Gap

