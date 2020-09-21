Shopping

Athleta Sale: Save Up to 50% off Women's and Girl's New Markdowns

By ETonline Staff
Each product has been selected and reviewed by our editorial team; however, we may receive affiliate commissions from some links to the products on this page. Prices listed are subject to change by the retailer. Promotions in this article are subject to availability, expiration and other terms as determined by partner.
athleta sale
Athleta

Need more comfy loungewear or at-home workout outfits? Well, Athleta is offering deals on must-have items including leggings, joggers, sweatshirts, tops and more. 

The fashion brand is also offering up to 50% off new markdown for Women and Girls. Receive free 3-5 day shipping on orders $50 or more. Returns are free on all orders. Note, all sale items are final. Athleta has regular, tall, petite and plus sizing.

You can also head to the sale section of the Athleta website to get a great deal on a range of activewear and loungewear from the retailer, including a swimsuit for end-of-summer, leggings, cozy joggers, sports bra and a lightweight jacket or cardigan for fall. Athleta combines style and performance in each design, making them a favorite among professional athletes and shoppers alike. So whether you're into yoga, an avid runner or just looking for comfortable clothing to wear at home, you're sure to find something to love.

Shop the Athleta Warehouse Sale and check out ET Style's top picks ahead. Plus, browse favorites from our friends at the Rachael Ray Show.

Double Time Denim Jacket
Athleta
Athleta Double Time Denim Jacket
Athleta
Double Time Denim Jacket
Athleta

A classic denim jacket with a removable inner vest and hood.

REGULARLY $178

Canopy Parachute Romper
Athleta
Athleta Canopy Parachute Romper
Athleta
Canopy Parachute Romper
Athleta

A lightweight romper with pockets to layer on top of your workout clothes.

REGULARLY $158

Pacifica Crosscurrent UPF Jacket Heather
Athleta
Athleta Pacifica Crosscurrent UPF Jacket Heather
Athleta
Pacifica Crosscurrent UPF Jacket Heather
Athleta

This ultra sleek light weight jacket is perfect for a hike, swimming or surfing.

REGULARLY $89

Yoga Tie Back Sweatshirt
Athleta
Athleta Yoga Tie Back Sweatshirt
Athleta
Yoga Tie Back Sweatshirt
Athleta

A sweatshirt with tie back for ventilation and stylish flair.

REGULARLY $79

Essence Twist Tank
Athleta
Athleta Essence Twist Tank
Athleta
Essence Twist Tank
Athleta

This soft, lightweight twist tank looks amazing with high-waist leggings.

REGULARLY $49

Organic Daily Crop Tee
Athleta
Athleta Organic Daily Crop Tee
Athleta
Organic Daily Crop Tee
Athleta

An organic cotton cropped tee to wear whenever.

REGULARLY $44

Chelsea Utility Jogger
Athleta
Athleta Chelsea Utility Jogger
Athleta
Chelsea Utility Jogger
Athleta

Made with the brand's Recycled Featherweight Stretch fabric, this effortless pull-on jogger has a silky feel and six pockets.

REGULARLY $89

Lightning Stash Pocket Tight
Athleta
Athleta Lightning Stash Pocket Tight
Athleta
Lightning Stash Pocket Tight
Athleta

Your new plus-size go-to workout leggings with supportive compression, stash pockets and breathable panels.

REGULARLY $98

Warp Knit 7/8 Tight
Athleta
Athleta Warp Knit 7/8 Tight
Athleta
Warp Knit 7/8 Tight
Athleta

Seamless leggings with mesh cut-out design for airflow.

REGULARLY $108

Shop New Markdowns at Athleta.

RELATED CONTENT:

Athleta Face Masks: Get Face Masks for Adults and Kids

Vote Merch for the 2020 Election: Best T-Shirts, Jewelry, Pins & More

Gap Sale: Take 50% Off Clearance and 40% Off Everything Else

The Best Leggings for Working Out, Yoga and Lounging

The Best Leggings Worn by Meghan Markle, Jennifer Lopez and More Celebs

Nordstrom Rack Sale: Take Up to 90% Off Clothes, Shoes Bags and More

Spanx Sale: Deals on Bras, Leggings, Shapewear and More

Carbon38 Sale: Up to 70% Off Leggings, Bras, Dresses and Jackets

The Best Tie Dye -- Shop Clothes, Shoes, Bags, Accessories and More

The Best Sweatsuit to Keep You Chic and Cozy

Old Navy Sale: Get 30% Off Sitewide + 60% Off Family Faves

 