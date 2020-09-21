Athleta Sale: Save Up to 50% off Women's and Girl's New Markdowns
Need more comfy loungewear or at-home workout outfits? Well, Athleta is offering deals on must-have items including leggings, joggers, sweatshirts, tops and more.
The fashion brand is also offering up to 50% off new markdown for Women and Girls. Receive free 3-5 day shipping on orders $50 or more. Returns are free on all orders. Note, all sale items are final. Athleta has regular, tall, petite and plus sizing.
You can also head to the sale section of the Athleta website to get a great deal on a range of activewear and loungewear from the retailer, including a swimsuit for end-of-summer, leggings, cozy joggers, sports bra and a lightweight jacket or cardigan for fall. Athleta combines style and performance in each design, making them a favorite among professional athletes and shoppers alike. So whether you're into yoga, an avid runner or just looking for comfortable clothing to wear at home, you're sure to find something to love.
Shop the Athleta Warehouse Sale and check out ET Style's top picks ahead. Plus, browse favorites from our friends at the Rachael Ray Show.
A classic denim jacket with a removable inner vest and hood.
A lightweight romper with pockets to layer on top of your workout clothes.
This ultra sleek light weight jacket is perfect for a hike, swimming or surfing.
A sweatshirt with tie back for ventilation and stylish flair.
This soft, lightweight twist tank looks amazing with high-waist leggings.
An organic cotton cropped tee to wear whenever.
Made with the brand's Recycled Featherweight Stretch fabric, this effortless pull-on jogger has a silky feel and six pockets.
Your new plus-size go-to workout leggings with supportive compression, stash pockets and breathable panels.
Seamless leggings with mesh cut-out design for airflow.
Shop New Markdowns at Athleta.
