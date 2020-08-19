The Best Leggings For Working Out, Yoga and Lounging

We all know that most leggings are technically made for fitness activities like yoga working out and running. But with luxe materials and eye-catching patterns, they also make a serious style statement. During the time of COVID, you can't deny that leggings have become more of a mainstay than ever. We have gathered for you a hot list of the best leggings to wear dress up or dress down.

Thankfully, there is a large range of leggings suited for every type of personal style -- whether you want a dressier, edgier faux leather option, a performance pant that'll keep up with you during high-intensity workouts or a cozy, colorful design to wear around the house.

No matter the style, we can guarantee the leggings below are comfy and chic.

Shop ET Style’s top picks of the best leggings for yoga, working out or just plain lounging around.

TechSweat 3/4 Leggings Outdoor Voices Outdoor Voices TechSweat 3/4 Leggings Outdoor Voices Made for high-intensity activity, these lightweight, breathable leggings made from TechSweat fabric is the one you can count on. The high-waist OV Core Band comfortably hugs the waist and stays put. $98 at Outdoor Voices

Gloria Skimmer Cotton Stretch Shaping Legging Yummie Yummie Gloria Skimmer Cotton Stretch Shaping Legging Yummie Though they look simple and chic, these leggings are busy: They don't stop slimming, sculpting or lifting as you go about your day. $44 at Yummie

High-Waisted Elevate Powersoft 7/8-Length Side-Pocket Leggings Old Navy Old Navy High-Waisted Elevate Powersoft 7/8-Length Side-Pocket Leggings Old Navy More than 2,600 people have given these leggings a five-star review, and we are not surprised. Between the supremely soft fabric, the sculpting action, the handy pockets and the affordable price, what's not to love? $39.99 at Old Navy

Faux Leather Leggings Spanx Nordstrom Faux Leather Leggings Spanx Expect a steady stream of compliments wherever you wear these waist-smoothing, butt-lifting magical pants. Rock them with a vintage tee on your day off or at a concert; when paired with a crisp white button-down, they’re automatically ready for a day of power meetings. Get them from now at The Nordstrom Anniversary Sale until 8/30 at $64.90. ORIGINALLY $98 $64.90 at Nordstrom

Dress Pant Yoga Pants Betabrand Betabrand Dress Pant Yoga Pants Betabrand These slim-fitting pants are totally work-appropriate, but they also feel so stretchy and comfy that you can do a few restorative yoga poses when you need to fight the 2 p.m. slump. $68 at BetaBrand

Super Sculpt High Waisted Yoga Leggings Sweaty Betty Sweaty Betty Super Sculpt High Waisted Yoga Leggings Sweaty Betty These rib-grazing leggings won’t budge, even during your most intense treadmill sprint or barre class. Plus, there’s a nifty side pocket for you to store your phone and ID. $108 at Sweaty Betty

Side Twist High Rise Full Length Legging Carbon38 Carbon38 Side Twist High Rise Full Length Legging Carbon38 Carbon38's Side Twist High Rise Full Length Legging are compressive, soft, smooth and perfect for any workout. They also add a little flair with a unique fabric twist at the hip. ORIGINALLY $118 $71 at Carbon38

Wunder Under High-Rise Tight 28" Full-On Luxtreme Lululemon Lululemon Wunder Under High-Rise Tight 28" Full-On Luxtreme Lululemon The OG Lulu leggings, shown here in the sweat-wicking Luxtreme fabric, are super versatile. Wear them to spin class or kickboxing and then on all your Saturday errands afterward. $98 at Lululemon

Mini Chain Bralette and Detail High Rise 7/8 Legging Carbon38 Carbon38 Mini Chain Bralette and Detail High Rise 7/8 Legging Carbon38 Carbon38's Bralette and Mini Chain Detail High Rise 7/8 leggings are part of a unique, edgy full workout outfit with hardware on the outer legs an bralette straps. BRALETTE REGULARLY $88 $53 at Carbon38 LEGGINGS REGULARLY $118 $71 at Carbon38

High-Waisted Seamless Mesh Legging Fabletics Fabletics High-Waisted Seamless Mesh Legging Fabletics Think of these as a second skin during your hot yoga classes, with stylish perforation along the sides that allows for extra ventilation. They’re also a steal: If you’re a new Fabletics member, you can get two pairs for $24. $39.95 (VIP Pricing) at Fabletics

Miracle Flawless Moto Legging Eloquii Eloquii Miracle Flawless Moto Legging Eloquii With their heavy fabric (no visible undies here!) and with faux leather panels, these leggings give off a slightly edgy vibe -- especially when paired with an oversized denim jacket. $74.95 at Eloquii

Compressive High Rise 7/8 Leggings Girlfriend Collective Verishop Compressive High Rise 7/8 Leggings Girlfriend Collective These stretchy high-waisted compression leggings hold you in while giving you room to move, which means they’re great for running and indoor cycling. And the fabric is made from recycled water bottles, so you'll feel just as good as you look in these. $68 at Verishop

Essential Leggings Lou & Grey Lou & Grey Essential Leggings Lou & Grey These under-$30 leggings are seriously essential. It's soft, stretchy and features a comfy wide elasticized waistband. $29.50 at Lou & Grey

Faux Leather Leggings BP Nordstrom Faux Leather Leggings BP REGULARLY $49 $28.90 at Nordstrom

