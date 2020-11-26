The Gap Black Friday sale is here and it's one you don't want to miss! The Gap is offering 50% off everything, plus an extra 10% off everything with code GAPFRIDAY.

Ahead of Cyber Monday, Get the sale discounts when you purchase Gap favorites including denim, T-shirts, dresses, leggings, denim, accessories and more.

You'll receive free shipping from the apparel retailer on orders of $50 or more (and free returns, too). Sale styles at the online store are selling out quickly, so shop these online clothing deals -- including a stylish jumpsuit and soft hoodie from the brand -- now!

Ahead, ET Style's cute and cozy picks from the Gap sale.

High Rise True Skinny Jeans with Secret Smoothing Pockets Gap Gap High Rise True Skinny Jeans with Secret Smoothing Pockets Gap These High Rise True Skinny jeans are a steal at $25! Get these jeans while supplies last. REGULARLY $59.95 $25 at Gap

Sleeveless Velvet Ruffle Top Gap Gap Sleeveless Velvet Ruffle Top Gap A sleeveless velvet ruffle top perfect to wear during the holidays. This sleeveless top also comes in black. REGULARLY $59.95 $53.99 at Gap

Shirred Lace Top Gap Gap Shirred Lace Top Gap Rock this stylish shirt with your favorite denim jeans. This Gap Shirred Lace Top has a smooth cotton weave shirt with a lace trim. $49.95 at Gap

High Rise True Skinny Jeans with Secret Smoothing Pockets Gap Gap High Rise True Skinny Jeans with Secret Smoothing Pockets Gap The stretchiest and softest denim pants to wear. A High Rise True Skinny Jean with a black metallic finish. $89.95 at Gap

Print Blouse Gap Gap Print Blouse Gap A Gap long sleeve print blouse with a split neck. REGULARLY $59.95 $47.99 at Gap

Turtleneck Sweater Gap Gap Turtleneck Sweater Gap A soft fleece turtleneck sweater. Pair this Gap sweater with jeans or a skirts for the holidays. $59.95 at Gap

Upcycled Lightweight Puffer Jacket Gap Gap Upcycled Lightweight Puffer Jacket Gap Gap's Upcycled Lightweight Puffer Jacket is made with 100% recycled fill, shell and lining. This is the lightest Gap puffer jacket with high-performance insulation helps keep you warm and cozy. $118 at GAP

Mini Jute Tote Bag Gap Gap Mini Jute Tote Bag Gap Gap's Mini Jute Tote Bag is a steal at under $15 (while supplies last). REGULARLY $49.95 $14.97 at Gap

Dolman Sleeve Boatneck Sweater Gap Gap Dolman Sleeve Boatneck Sweater Gap A soft knit Dolman Sleeve Boatneck Sweater that can be worn either dressed up or down. REGULARLY $59.95 $41.99 at Gap

Icon Denim Jacket Gap Gap Icon Denim Jacket Gap Gap's Icon Denim Jacket is made with non-stretch denim and finished in medium indigo wash. This jean jacket is perfect for wearing over summer dresses during the changing of the seasons. REGULARLY $69.95 $33.57 at Gap

Utility Jogger Gap Gap Utility Jogger Gap A pair of lightweight, sustainably sourced joggers. The Gap Joggers are perfect to lounge around in and also comes in three other colors including olive green, coral, and black. REGULARLY $59.95 $30.99 at Gap

Skinny Ankle Pants Gap Gap Skinny Ankle Pants Gap Gap's Skinny Ankle Pants are made with bi-stretch weave which are shape retaining. These Gap Skinny Ankle Pants comes in four other colors. $59.95 at Gap

Tie Back Cami Jumpsuit Gap Gap Tie Back Cami Jumpsuit Gap A comfortable jumpsuit that can easily be dressed up or down. This Gap Tie Back Cami Jumpsuit can be paired with sneakers or shoes. REGULARLY $79.95 $39.99 at Gap

Vintage V-Neck Tie-Dye T-Shirt Gap Amazon Vintage V-Neck Tie-Dye T-Shirt Gap A brightly colored tie-dye T-shirt is right on trend for fall. REGULARLY $24.95 $7.19 at Gap

