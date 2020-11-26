Best Black Friday Deals at Gap: Take 50% Off Everything Plus an Extra 10% Off
The Gap Black Friday sale is here and it's one you don't want to miss! The Gap is offering 50% off everything, plus an extra 10% off everything with code GAPFRIDAY.
Ahead of Cyber Monday, Get the sale discounts when you purchase Gap favorites including denim, T-shirts, dresses, leggings, denim, accessories and more.
You'll receive free shipping from the apparel retailer on orders of $50 or more (and free returns, too). Sale styles at the online store are selling out quickly, so shop these online clothing deals -- including a stylish jumpsuit and soft hoodie from the brand -- now!
Ahead, ET Style's cute and cozy picks from the Gap sale.
