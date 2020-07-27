Eloquii Sale: Tops Under $20, Dresses Under $35 and More Deals
Eloquii is having a major warehouse sale on their website!
The fashion retailer is offering hundreds of styles starting at less than $20 when you use promo code SALETIME at checkout. Using the same promo code, you can also take 40% off regularly priced new arrivals. Standard shipping is free for orders of $125 or more.
Eloquii carries trendy clothes and accessories for sizes 14 to 28. Whether you're looking for new summer dress styles, a swimsuit or chic tops to throw on for work video conference calls, you're sure to find something to fit your personal style from the brand.
Ahead, check out ET Style's top picks from the Eloquii outlet sale.
Just add sandals for the perfect easy-breezy warm-weather ensemble.
High-rise and straight leg, these culottes are versatile and flattering.
We're in love with this playful striped dress. Pair with your favorite summer sandals and hoop earrings.
The cutest complement whether you're dressed up or down.
Update any outfit in your wardrobe with this crisp and clean blazer. Shop it in several pretty colors.
A gorgeous floaty floral skirt to wear with an off-the-shoulder top or T-shirt.
RELATED CONTENT:
Nordstrom Anniversary Sale: Pre-Sale Is Happening Now!
The Best Leggings for Lounging at the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale
Tarte Sale: 30% Off for Team Tarte, 25% Off for Non-Members
Jessica Alba's Honest Company Now Sells Face Masks for Adults and Kids