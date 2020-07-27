Eloquii Sale: Tops Under $20, Dresses Under $35 and More Deals

Eloquii is having a major warehouse sale on their website!

The fashion retailer is offering hundreds of styles starting at less than $20 when you use promo code SALETIME at checkout. Using the same promo code, you can also take 40% off regularly priced new arrivals. Standard shipping is free for orders of $125 or more.

Eloquii carries trendy clothes and accessories for sizes 14 to 28. Whether you're looking for new summer dress styles, a swimsuit or chic tops to throw on for work video conference calls, you're sure to find something to fit your personal style from the brand.

Ahead, check out ET Style's top picks from the Eloquii outlet sale.

Just add sandals for the perfect easy-breezy warm-weather ensemble.

Palazzo Pant Jumpsuit Eloquii Eloquii Palazzo Pant Jumpsuit Eloquii REGULARLY $119.95 $64.99 at Eloquii

High-rise and straight leg, these culottes are versatile and flattering.

Linen Culotte Eloquii Eloquii Linen Culotte Eloquii REGULARLY $69.95 $29.99 at Eloquii

We're in love with this playful striped dress. Pair with your favorite summer sandals and hoop earrings.

The cutest complement whether you're dressed up or down.

Update any outfit in your wardrobe with this crisp and clean blazer. Shop it in several pretty colors.

Alabama Blazer Eloquii Eloquii Alabama Blazer Eloquii REGULARLY $119.95 $39.99 at Eloquii

A gorgeous floaty floral skirt to wear with an off-the-shoulder top or T-shirt.

Tiered Midi Skirt Eloquii Eloquii Tiered Midi Skirt Eloquii REGULARLY $89.95 $39.99 at Eloquii

