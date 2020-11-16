Shopping

Nasty Gal Sale: Take Up To 65% Off Sitewide

By ETonline Staff
Each product has been selected and reviewed by our editorial team; however, we may receive affiliate commissions from some links to the products on this page. Prices listed are subject to change by the retailer. Promotions in this article are subject to availability, expiration and other terms as determined by partner.
nasty gal sale
Courtesy of Nasty Gal

Nasty Gal has an important message for customers: The brand is offering up to 55% off everything sitewide and 65% off select styles

Based in Los Angeles, Nasty Gal is a one-stop fashion shop for everything from cozy loungewear to party-perfect dresses to shoes and accessories.  The women’s clothing company was originally founded as a vintage clothing eBay store by Sophia Amoruso, who later coined the phrase "#GirlBoss" with the release of her best-selling book. Currently, Nasty Gal is extending their Christmas returns period allowing customers to return items until January 31 2021. 

Additionally, Nasty Gal has a huge cache of plus size clothing with one of the biggest plus size departments that ET Style has run across.

Ready to save with great deals? Ahead, shop ET Style's picks from the Nasty Gal sale.

Tie Gotta Work Ribbed Belted Jumpsuit
Nasty Gal
Tie Gotta Work Ribbed Belted Jumpsuit
Nasty Gal
Tie Gotta Work Ribbed Belted Jumpsuit
Nasty Gal
A versatile jumpsuit for comfort and style. This jumpsuit is a perfect go-to to rock while working from home.
REGULARLY $25
Bud I Like It Floral Maxi Dress
Nasty Gal
Nasty Gal Bud I Like It Floral Maxi Dress
Nasty Gal
Bud I Like It Floral Maxi Dress
Nasty Gal
This gorgeous Bud I Like It Floral Maxi Dress includes a v-neckline, ruffled detail, adjustable straps and a slit.
Faux Leather Moto Jacket with Asymmetric Zip Closure
Nasty Gal
Faux Leather Moto Jacket with Asymmetric Zip Closure
Nasty Gal
Faux Leather Moto Jacket with Asymmetric Zip Closure
Nasty Gal
The Faux Leather Moto Jacket comes with an asymmetric zip closure and zip pockets. This jacket is 55% off now, while supplies last.
ORIGINALLY $100
Chelsea Faux Leather and Block Heel Boots
Nasty Gal
Chelsea Faux Leather and Block Heel Boots
Nasty Gal
Chelsea Faux Leather and Block Heel Boots
Nasty Gal
These faux leather ankle boots are the perfect purchase for the fall and winter season.
ORIGINALLY $80
WANT Chain-ge for the Better Shoulder Bag
Nasty Gal
Nasty Gal WANT Chain-ge for the Better Shoulder Bag
Nasty Gal
WANT Chain-ge for the Better Shoulder Bag
Nasty Gal
This trendy WANT Chain-ge for the Better Shoulder Bag is patent leather with a croc emboss. 
ORIGINALLY $30
Playing For Flower Floral Midi Dress
Nasty Gal
Nasty Gal Playing For Flower Floral Midi Dress
Nasty Gal
Playing For Flower Floral Midi Dress
Nasty Gal
This Playing For Flower Floral Midi Dress comes in chiffon with a v-neckline, high-low hem, floral print and ruffled tiering. 
ORIGINALLY $50
Whatever Rib Takes Plus Mini Dress
Nasty Gal
Whatever Rib Takes Plus Mini Dress
Nasty Gal
Whatever Rib Takes Plus Mini Dress
Nasty Gal
This ribbed long sleeve mini dress is the perfect fall look. Pair this dress with booties and a cute handbag.
REGULARLY $36
On Top Platform Faux Suede Sneaker
Nasty Gal
Nasty Gal On Top Platform Faux Suede Sneaker
Nasty Gal
On Top Platform Faux Suede Sneaker
Nasty Gal
This stylish and in-fashion sneakers are suede material with a round toe and platform.
REGULARLY $35
Faux Leather Split Leg Mini Skirt
Nasty Gal
Nasty Gal Faux Leather Split Leg Mini Skirt
Nasty Gal
Faux Leather Split Leg Mini Skirt
Nasty Gal
This epic and super sultry faux leather skirt comes in magenta and is the skirt you need for a pop of color!
ORIGINALLY $45
Long Lace and High-Waisted Satin Midi Skirt
Nasty Gal
Nasty Gal Long Lace and High-Waisted Satin Midi Skirt
Nasty Gal
Long Lace and High-Waisted Satin Midi Skirt
Nasty Gal
This Long Lace and High-Waisted Satin Midi Skirt from Nasty Gal has a stretch waste and eyelash trim.
ORIGINALLY $50
Spill the Oversized Tee
Nasty Gal
Spill the Oversized Tee
Nasty Gal
Spill the Oversized Tee
Nasty Gal
This comfy oversized tee features a crew neckline.
REGULARLY $12
Till Death Do Us Part Graphic Tie Dye Dress
Nasty Gal
Nasty Gal Till Death Do Us Part Graphic Tie Dye Dress
Nasty Gal
Till Death Do Us Part Graphic Tie Dye Dress
Nasty Gal
This Nasty Gal Till Death Do Us Part Graphic Tie Dye Dress couldn't be more on trend.
REGULARLY $45

