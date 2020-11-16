Nasty Gal Sale: Take Up To 65% Off Sitewide

Nasty Gal has an important message for customers: The brand is offering up to 55% off everything sitewide and 65% off select styles.

Based in Los Angeles, Nasty Gal is a one-stop fashion shop for everything from cozy loungewear to party-perfect dresses to shoes and accessories. The women’s clothing company was originally founded as a vintage clothing eBay store by Sophia Amoruso, who later coined the phrase "#GirlBoss" with the release of her best-selling book. Currently, Nasty Gal is extending their Christmas returns period allowing customers to return items until January 31 2021.

Additionally, Nasty Gal has a huge cache of plus size clothing with one of the biggest plus size departments that ET Style has run across.

Ready to save with great deals? Ahead, shop ET Style's picks from the Nasty Gal sale.

Tie Gotta Work Ribbed Belted Jumpsuit Nasty Gal Nasty Gal Tie Gotta Work Ribbed Belted Jumpsuit Nasty Gal A versatile jumpsuit for comfort and style. This jumpsuit is a perfect go-to to rock while working from home. REGULARLY $25 $8 at Nasty Gal

Bud I Like It Floral Maxi Dress Nasty Gal Nasty Gal Bud I Like It Floral Maxi Dress Nasty Gal This gorgeous Bud I Like It Floral Maxi Dress includes a v-neckline, ruffled detail, adjustable straps and a slit. $18 at Nasty Gal

Faux Leather Moto Jacket with Asymmetric Zip Closure Nasty Gal Nasty Gal Faux Leather Moto Jacket with Asymmetric Zip Closure Nasty Gal The Faux Leather Moto Jacket comes with an asymmetric zip closure and zip pockets. This jacket is 55% off now, while supplies last. ORIGINALLY $100 $45 at Nasty Gal

Chelsea Faux Leather and Block Heel Boots Nasty Gal Nasty Gal Chelsea Faux Leather and Block Heel Boots Nasty Gal These faux leather ankle boots are the perfect purchase for the fall and winter season. ORIGINALLY $80 $36 at Nasty Gal

WANT Chain-ge for the Better Shoulder Bag Nasty Gal Nasty Gal WANT Chain-ge for the Better Shoulder Bag Nasty Gal This trendy WANT Chain-ge for the Better Shoulder Bag is patent leather with a croc emboss. ORIGINALLY $30 $13.50 at Nasty Gal

Playing For Flower Floral Midi Dress Nasty Gal Nasty Gal Playing For Flower Floral Midi Dress Nasty Gal This Playing For Flower Floral Midi Dress comes in chiffon with a v-neckline, high-low hem, floral print and ruffled tiering. ORIGINALLY $50 $22.50 at Nasty Gal

Whatever Rib Takes Plus Mini Dress Nasty Gal Nasty Gal Whatever Rib Takes Plus Mini Dress Nasty Gal This ribbed long sleeve mini dress is the perfect fall look. Pair this dress with booties and a cute handbag. REGULARLY $36 $16.20 at Nasty Gal

On Top Platform Faux Suede Sneaker Nasty Gal Nasty Gal On Top Platform Faux Suede Sneaker Nasty Gal This stylish and in-fashion sneakers are suede material with a round toe and platform. REGULARLY $35 $15.75 at Nasty Gal

Faux Leather Split Leg Mini Skirt Nasty Gal Nasty Gal Faux Leather Split Leg Mini Skirt Nasty Gal This epic and super sultry faux leather skirt comes in magenta and is the skirt you need for a pop of color! ORIGINALLY $45 $18.22 at Nasty Gal

Long Lace and High-Waisted Satin Midi Skirt Nasty Gal Nasty Gal Long Lace and High-Waisted Satin Midi Skirt Nasty Gal This Long Lace and High-Waisted Satin Midi Skirt from Nasty Gal has a stretch waste and eyelash trim. ORIGINALLY $50 $22.50 at Nasty Gal

Spill the Oversized Tee Nasty Gal Nasty Gal Spill the Oversized Tee Nasty Gal This comfy oversized tee features a crew neckline. REGULARLY $12 $5.40 at Nasty Gal

Till Death Do Us Part Graphic Tie Dye Dress Nasty Gal Nasty Gal Till Death Do Us Part Graphic Tie Dye Dress Nasty Gal This Nasty Gal Till Death Do Us Part Graphic Tie Dye Dress couldn't be more on trend. REGULARLY $45 $20.25 at Nasty Gal

