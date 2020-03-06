One of life’s few certainties is that when spring bursts onto the scene, so do the cute dresses.

While forever synonymous with florals, spring dresses also encompass pastels, ruffles and other details that tend to hibernate in the winter. If a piece is lightweight, bright in color or shows at least a hint of skin, now is the time to wear it. (Bonus points if you can twirl in it.)

With those guidelines in mind, we’re looking at the sunny weather ahead and planning what to wear this spring -- to the office, to picnics in the park, to that tropical spring break destination and to all those outdoor parties.

From fun and flirty to pretty and polished, shop our favorite spring dresses below.

Lottie Dress Likely Revolve Lottie Dress Likely This midi dress is a girly girl’s dream: a vibrant pink hue, a refined square neckline, slightly puffy sleeves, a tiered ruffle skirt and a bow at the waist to tie it all together. The side slit prevents it from venturing into overly sweet territory. $228 at Revolve

She's a Dream Floral Maxi Dress with Corset Top Free People ASOS She's a Dream Floral Maxi Dress with Corset Top Free People We’re getting major “the hills are alive” vibes from this free-spirited cotton maxi. Whether you dress it up with sandals or down with sneakers, be sure to frolic to your heart’s content. $148 at ASOS

Printed Ruffle Maxi Dress G by Giuliana HSN Printed Ruffle Maxi Dress G by Giuliana We don't often think of HSN as a place for spring essentials, but we stand corrected. This easy-breezy chiffon maxi dress has elastic at the waist, meaning it's equal parts comfy and flattering. $100 at HSN

Kellen Faux Wrap Cover-Up Dress L Space Nordstrom Kellen Faux Wrap Cover-Up Dress L Space The beach cover-up gets a chic makeover with this style from L Space. It’s still lightweight and breezy but doesn’t have to be confined to the beach or pool. Tie the top in the front or back to switch up your look. $158 at Nordstrom

Get Going Dress Lululemon Lululemon Get Going Dress Lululemon Show off your shoulders (and a little bit of leg) with this slim-fitting maxi in dusty rose, gray or beige. REGULARLY $118 $59 at Lululemon

Moxie Tiered Ruffle Long Sleeve Silk Minidress LoveShackFancy Nordstrom Moxie Tiered Ruffle Long Sleeve Silk Minidress LoveShackFancy You name the spring celebration -- engagement party, garden party, derby party -- and it’s a match for this pastel-hued ruffled minidress from LoveShackFancy. Add a pair of espadrilles to complete the festive, feminine look. $495 at Nordstrom

Flutter Wrap Dress Draper James Draper James Flutter Wrap Dress Draper James Thank you, Reese Witherspoon, for this wear-anywhere, flatters-everyone belted wrap dress. If you’re not feeling the gingham, it also comes in solid navy and a magnolia print. $78 at Draper James

Tracy Dress Rotate Birger Christensen 24S Tracy Dress Rotate Birger Christensen Romantic and feminine and the color of lemonade -- what more could you ask for in a spring dress? $310 at 24S

Jean-Marie Midi Dress Faithfull the Brand Revolve Jean-Marie Midi Dress Faithfull the Brand Take your love of florals to the office via this floaty midi dress. Add a blazer or jean jacket if your office cranks the AC year-round. $199 at Revolve

New Look Long Sleeve Mini Dress Keepsake Shopbop New Look Long Sleeve Mini Dress Keepsake When you want an outfit that's more relaxed than a button-down and pencil skirt, reach for this lightweight, breathable mini. It’s all in the details here: delicate lace trim, button cuffs, and a chic tie keyhole at the neckline. $215 at Shopbop

Love Tight Dress Billabong Amazon Love Tight Dress Billabong Yes, you can still wear black in the spring and exude a fresh, fun vibe. This off-the-shoulder Billabong midi is a perfect example of how to do it. (You might want to keep a spring jacket on hand with this one.) REGULARLY $75.95 Starting at $45 at Amazon

Kourtney Dress Reformation Reformation Kourtney Dress Reformation No clue if this midi dress was named after Kourtney Kardashian, but it suits her just the same: It’s a mix of sweet, fun and sexy. (You can’t really tell in the pic, but it’s strapless-bra-friendly.) $248 at Reformation

Pacific Petals Smocked Dress Kate Spade New York Kate Spade New York Pacific Petals Smocked Dress Kate Spade New York As if a surprise sale bonanza weren’t enough to get us drooling over Kate Spade New York’s precious goods, this smocked mini is absolute flared-and-flirty perfection. $428 at Kate Spade New York

Each product has been selected, and each product’s style has been reviewed, by our editorial team; however, we may receive affiliate commissions from some links to products on this page. Prices listed are subject to change by the retailer.

RELATED CONTENT:

The Best Spring Jackets to Buy Right Now

Spring Trends Hailey Bieber, Kendall Jenner and More Stars Are Wearing Right Now

Yes, The Nordstrom Winter Sale Is Still On! Shop Our Stylish Picks

Meghan Markle Wears the Chicest Satin Skirt and It's Only $130 -- Shop Her Look!