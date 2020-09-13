Shorts for the End of the Season From Madewell, H&M, Spanx, Levi's, Frame and More
Shorts are a wardrobe staple for warm weather. Even though we're inching out of summer and into fall, the weather still warrants a new pair of shorts -- or two!
There are a variety of styles in the market, from classic denim cutoffs to bermuda shorts to a breezy linen design. There's a pair out there fit for your personal style, whether you're looking for shorts to wear over a swimsuit at the beach, a dressier option to team with a blouse or a super comfortable pair to wear at home.
Some of our favorite brands such as Madewell, Everlane, Spanx , Athleta and ModCloth have great options to shop right now.
Ahead, check out ET Style's top picks for the best summer shorts.
Available in five colors, these comfy shorts with elastic waist, back patch pockets and a hint of stretch will be a staple for summer. Take an extra 35% off by entering the code REALDEAL at checkout.
Breezy, breathable linen shorts are a no-brainer for warm weather. Collect multiple colors of this effortless style.
If you need a new pair of denim shorts, this one is a classic you'll wear for years to come.
If you want a pair that's polished-looking, we recommend these from Athleta. Made with wrinkle-resistant, quick-drying fabric, these shorts are perfect for the heat. Plus, the tie belt adds flair.
Everlane's newest shorts are inspired by '90s denim. The non-stretch cutoff style is longer in length -- a great alternative to short shorts. It also features a high-rise waist and "butt-boosting" back pockets.
Chic sweat shorts to wear in and out of the house. We love the wide-leg silhouette.
This stretch denim pair, featuring contrast topstitching, looks great with a t-shirt. These shorts come in sizes 0-26 so there is a size for everyone.
Drawstring shorts that feel so soft and cozy on. Style with an oversized sweatshirt and sneakers.
We love the daisy embroidery and you will, too! Instantly save 30% on the shorts. Plus, when you spend $100 or more on the PacSun website, save $20 with the code BESTSEASON.
These IRO Fujika High Rise Leather Shorts are made with 100% lambskin leather and are the definition of fashionable for $750 off!
This Missguided White Hoodie and Biker Shorts Coordinated Set will look awesome on you during your summer vacation.
These cut-off denim shorts from FRAME are a must-have.
Frayed denim shorts perfect for summer.
Drawstring? Check. Loose fit? Check. These shorts will take you gracefully from summer into fall.
A Levi's 501 pair is a classic for any closet.
Looking for laid back denim shorts with some length? This pair from Joe's Jeans should do the trick.
Why wouldn't you match your face mask to your shorts?
These Levi's demin shorts are a must-have to wear with tees, blouses and tanks.
Spanx's new style of shorts, made from breathable, quick-dry fabric, has a comfy, relaxed fit that sits below the belly button and rests at the hips. The pull-on design is longer in the back for the coverage you want.
RELATED CONTENT:
Levi's Over 50% Off at the Amazon Sale
The Best Bermuda Shorts for the End of the Season
Madewell Sale: Save Up to 87% Off Denim, Dresses and Shoes
Amazon Sale: Over 50% Off Levi's Jeans, Jackets and Shorts
Nordstrom Rack Sale: Take Up to 90% Off Clothes, Shoes Bags and More
The Best Denim Deals: Huge Deals on DL1961, J Brand, Levi's and More