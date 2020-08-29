Shopping

The Best Denim Deals: Huge Deals on DL1961, J Brand, Levi's and More

best denim deals
Find amazing denim deals on the Amazon Big Summer Sale. The major shopping event, the Amazon Big Summer Sale is offering big discounts on a range of denim styles, including jeans, dresses, jackets and shorts. 

You can score markdowns on popular pieces from denim brands such as Frame, Mother, J Brand, Levi's and DL1961

Although Amazon Prime Day is postponed until later in the year, the Amazon's Big Summer Sale is helping the struggling fashion world amid the coronavirus pandemic. Additionally, this is a great opportunity to shop white hot sales and fashion deals from loads of brands that offer a discount of up to 80% off. Kate SpadeRebecca Minkoff, Frye, Vera Bradley Levi'sTumi luggageSuperga, Eddie Bauer, SkechersAdidas, Soludos and Tory Burch are among the retailer brand names that are part of Amazon's Big Summer Sale event.

We're still seeing major deals, markdowns and discounts roll out across fashion categories from the sale, including luggage, travel gear, handbagsdressessandalssneakersswimwearwatchesmen's clothingshoes, and jewelry.  

Plus, be sure to sign into your Prime account as Amazon Prime members get free two-day shipping on select items. 

Check out ET Style's picks of denim deals from the Amazon sale. 

711 Skinny Jeans
Levi's
levis_Womens_711_Skinny_Jeans_white
Amazon
711 Skinny Jeans
Levi's

The Levi’s 711 skinnies are the ultimate look-amazing jeans are designed to flatter, hold and lift. The are available now at 30% off while supplies last.

ORIGINALLY $69.99

Lillie High Rise Crop Skinny Jeans
J Brand
J Brand Lillie High Rise Crop Skinny Jeans
Amazon
Lillie High Rise Crop Skinny Jeans
J Brand

This J Brand ultra-high-rise Lillie ankle jeans have a skinny fit with an exposed button. These jeans are now $100 off the retail price, while supplies last.

REGULARLY $248

Emma Instasculpt Low Rise Skinny Fit Jeans
DL1961
DL1961 Emma Instasculpt Low Rise Skinny Fit Jeans
Amazon
Emma Instasculpt Low Rise Skinny Fit Jeans
DL1961
REGULARLY $130.97

Womens Mid Rise Skinny Fit Ankle Jeans
7 For All Mankind
7 For All Mankind Womens Mid Rise Skinny Fit Ankle Jeans
Amazon
Womens Mid Rise Skinny Fit Ankle Jeans
7 For All Mankind

These 7 For All Mankind Womens Mid Rise Skinny Fit Ankle Jeans are the perfect addition to your fall wardrobe.

REGULARLY $257.89

Mid Length Shorts
Levi's
Levi's Mid Length Shorts
Amazon
Mid Length Shorts
Levi's
REGULARLY $44.50

Robyn Fitted Stretch Denim Jacket
AG Adriano Goldschmied
AG Robyn Fitted Stretch Denim Jacket
Amazon
Robyn Fitted Stretch Denim Jacket
AG Adriano Goldschmied
REGULARLY $250

721 High Rise Skinny Jeans
Levi's
Levi's Women's Ribcage Straight Ankle Jeans
Amazon
721 High Rise Skinny Jeans
Levi's

These distressed Levi's jeans are great for an easy-going outfit.

REGULARLY $69.50

Dre Mission Low-Rise Slim Boyfriend Jean
Rag & Bone
rag & bone Dre Mission Low-Rise Slim Boyfriend Jean
Amazon
Dre Mission Low-Rise Slim Boyfriend Jean
Rag & Bone

These rag & bone Dre Mission Low-Rise Slim Boyfriend Jean are under $100.

 

Read More: Amazon's Big Summer Sale Is Here: Huge Savings on Top Fashion Brands.

