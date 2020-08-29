The Best Denim Deals: Huge Deals on DL1961, J Brand, Levi's and More

Find amazing denim deals on the Amazon Big Summer Sale. The major shopping event, the Amazon Big Summer Sale is offering big discounts on a range of denim styles, including jeans, dresses, jackets and shorts.

You can score markdowns on popular pieces from denim brands such as Frame, Mother, J Brand, Levi's and DL1961.

Although Amazon Prime Day is postponed until later in the year, the Amazon's Big Summer Sale is helping the struggling fashion world amid the coronavirus pandemic. Additionally, this is a great opportunity to shop white hot sales and fashion deals from loads of brands that offer a discount of up to 80% off. Kate Spade, Rebecca Minkoff, Frye, Vera Bradley Levi's, Tumi luggage, Superga, Eddie Bauer, Skechers, Adidas, Soludos and Tory Burch are among the retailer brand names that are part of Amazon's Big Summer Sale event.

We're still seeing major deals, markdowns and discounts roll out across fashion categories from the sale, including luggage, travel gear, handbags, dresses, sandals, sneakers, swimwear, watches, men's clothing, shoes, and jewelry.

Plus, be sure to sign into your Prime account as Amazon Prime members get free two-day shipping on select items.

Check out ET Style's picks of denim deals from the Amazon sale.

711 Skinny Jeans Levi's Amazon 711 Skinny Jeans Levi's The Levi’s 711 skinnies are the ultimate look-amazing jeans are designed to flatter, hold and lift. The are available now at 30% off while supplies last. ORIGINALLY $69.99 $44.22 from Amazon

Lillie High Rise Crop Skinny Jeans J Brand Amazon Lillie High Rise Crop Skinny Jeans J Brand This J Brand ultra-high-rise Lillie ankle jeans have a skinny fit with an exposed button. These jeans are now $100 off the retail price, while supplies last. REGULARLY $248 $148 at Amazon

Womens Mid Rise Skinny Fit Ankle Jeans 7 For All Mankind Amazon Womens Mid Rise Skinny Fit Ankle Jeans 7 For All Mankind These 7 For All Mankind Womens Mid Rise Skinny Fit Ankle Jeans are the perfect addition to your fall wardrobe. REGULARLY $257.89 $47.99 at Amazon

Mid Length Shorts Levi's Amazon Mid Length Shorts Levi's REGULARLY $44.50 $22.19 and up at Amazon

Robyn Fitted Stretch Denim Jacket AG Adriano Goldschmied Amazon Robyn Fitted Stretch Denim Jacket AG Adriano Goldschmied REGULARLY $250 $85.71 and up at Amazon

721 High Rise Skinny Jeans Levi's Amazon 721 High Rise Skinny Jeans Levi's These distressed Levi's jeans are great for an easy-going outfit. REGULARLY $69.50 $29.75 and Up at Amazon

Dre Mission Low-Rise Slim Boyfriend Jean Rag & Bone Amazon Dre Mission Low-Rise Slim Boyfriend Jean Rag & Bone These rag & bone Dre Mission Low-Rise Slim Boyfriend Jean are under $100. $99 at Amazon

Sign up for more deals like these! Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

Read More: Amazon's Big Summer Sale Is Here: Huge Savings on Top Fashion Brands.

