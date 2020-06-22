The Best Watch Deals From the Amazon Summer Sale
It's time for deals on watches! Amazon is taking up to 50% off on top watch brands such as Anne Klein, Guess, Timex and more as part of the massive Amazon Summer Sale.
From stylish bracelet styles to leather strap designs, you're sure to find a great timepiece to add to your collection among Amazon's selection of dressy and casual watches. Watches also make a great gift for new moms, recent grads and anyone celebrating a birthday.
The Amazon Summer Sale (aka The Big Style Sale) officially started on June 22. We're expecting even more major discounts to roll out across fashion categories including clothing, shoes, jewelry and more.
Keep scrolling to shop big deals on chic watches, and keep checking back with ET Style as we bring you the best deals from this major fashion event!
A blingy timepiece that doubles as a stunning piece of jewelry.
A stunning Swarovski crystal-embellished watch that comes with two coordinating bracelets.
This stainless steel watch with leather strap is so sophisticated.
A great everyday timepiece with a pop of color.
An effortless style that'll keep up with your on-the-go lifestyle.
A gorgeous vintage-inspired watch.
A glamorous rose-gold watch.
