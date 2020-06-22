Shopping

The Best Watch Deals From the Amazon Summer Sale

By Amy Lee‍
It's time for deals on watches! Amazon is taking up to 50% off on top watch brands such as Anne Klein, Guess, Timex and more as part of the massive Amazon Summer Sale.

From stylish bracelet styles to leather strap designs, you're sure to find a great timepiece to add to your collection among Amazon's selection of dressy and casual watches. Watches also make a great gift for new momsrecent grads and anyone celebrating a birthday

The Amazon Summer Sale (aka The Big Style Sale) officially started on June 22. We're expecting even more major discounts to roll out across fashion categories including clothing, shoes, jewelry and more. 

Keep scrolling to shop big deals on chic watches, and keep checking back with ET Style as we bring you the best deals from this major fashion event!

Amethyst Colored Swarovski Crystal Accented Rose Gold-Tone Watch
Armitron
Armitron Women's 75/3689VMRG Amethyst Colored Swarovski Crystal Accented Rose Gold-Tone Watch
Amazon
Amethyst Colored Swarovski Crystal Accented Rose Gold-Tone Watch
Armitron

A blingy timepiece that doubles as a stunning piece of jewelry. 

REGULARLY $63.75

Swarovski Crystal-Accented Rose Gold-Tone Watch and Bracelet Set
Anne Klein
Anne Klein Swarovski Crystal-Accented Rose Gold-Tone Watch and Bracelet Set
Amazon
Swarovski Crystal-Accented Rose Gold-Tone Watch and Bracelet Set
Anne Klein

A stunning Swarovski crystal-embellished watch that comes with two coordinating bracelets.

REGULARLY $77.33

Dress Watch
Bulova
Bulova Dress Watch
Amazon
Dress Watch
Bulova

This stainless steel watch with leather strap is so sophisticated. 

REGULARLY $275

Rubberized Bracelet Watch
Nine West
Nine West Rubberized Bracelet Watch
Amazon
Rubberized Bracelet Watch
Nine West

A great everyday timepiece with a pop of color. 

REGULARLY $36.75

Weekender 31mm Watch
Timex
Timex Weekender 31mm Watch
Amazon
Weekender 31mm Watch
Timex

An effortless style that'll keep up with your on-the-go lifestyle. 

REGULARLY $55

Stainless Steel Petite Vintage Inspired Crystal Bracelet Watch
Guess
Guess Stainless Steel Petite Vintage Inspired Crystal Bracelet Watch
Amazon
Stainless Steel Petite Vintage Inspired Crystal Bracelet Watch
Guess

A gorgeous vintage-inspired watch. 

REGULARLY $85

Rose Gold-Tone Watch
Tommy Hilfiger
Tommy Hilfiger Rose Gold-Tone Watch
Amazon
Rose Gold-Tone Watch
Tommy Hilfiger

A glamorous rose-gold watch. 

REGULARLY $102

