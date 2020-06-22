Shopping

The Best Tory Burch Deals From Amazon's Big Style Sale

By Amy Lee‍
tory burch sale
ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images

The Amazon Summer Sale 2020 is here! Although Amazon Prime Day is postponed, their Amazon fashion summer sale includes white hot sales from loads of fashion brands that offer deals up to 80% off. Kate Spade New York, Rebecca Minkoff, Levi's, Tumi luggage and Tory Burch are among the brands that are part of the Amazon Summer Sale.

Love Tory Burch accessories? Good news, the Tory Burch sale is happening right now during the Amazon Summer Sale. Shop the designer's popular handbags and jewelry on discount -- up to 55% off. 

The brand is known for chic, luxe accessories that feature the designer's famous logo. If you're looking to invest in a new bag for summer or stock up on baubles, you're sure to find a great deal from the Tory Burch summer sale event. 

Shop ET Style's top picks from the Amazon Big Style Sale. 

Fleming Soft Straw Shoulder Bag
Tory Burch
Tory Burch Fleming Soft Straw Shoulder Bag
Amazon
Fleming Soft Straw Shoulder Bag
Tory Burch

This straw design is the ultimate summer accessory. 

REGULARLY $320.60

Robinson Balloon Stripe Chain Wallet
Tory Burch
Tory Burch Robinson Balloon Stripe Chain Wallet
Amazon
Robinson Balloon Stripe Chain Wallet
Tory Burch

Add some fun with this colorful, vibrant chain wallet bag. 

REGULARLY $348

Heart Stud Earrings
Tory Burch
Tory Burch Heart Stud Earrings
Amazon
Heart Stud Earrings
Tory Burch

Perfect for date night. 

REGULARLY $103.60

Elle Canvas Quadrant Tote Bag
Tory Burch
Tory Burch Elle Canvas Quadrant Tote Bag
Amazon
Elle Canvas Quadrant Tote Bag
Tory Burch

A fashion-forward daytime tote, featuring the designer's famous logo. 

REGULARLY $398

Fleming Soft Convertible Shoulder Bag
Tory Burch
Tory Burch Fleming Soft Convertible Shoulder Bag
Amazon
Fleming Soft Convertible Shoulder Bag
Tory Burch

An elegant quilted shoulder bag that's truly season-less. 

REGULARLY $528

Kira Chevron Continental Wallet
Tory Burch
Tory Burch Kira Chevron Continental Wallet
Amazon
Kira Chevron Continental Wallet
Tory Burch

A luxurious wallet that boasts multiple compartments. 

REGULARLY $248

