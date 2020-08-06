Shopping

Take More Than 50% Off Adidas Apparel at Amazon's Big Summer Sale

Adidas Shell Toe Sneaker
Shop these big deals on Adidas clothing, accessories and footwear for the whole family with Amazon's Big Summer Sale event! The Adidas sale on Amazon is happening right now. This is your chance to score up to 40% off on Adidas. No promo code is needed.

Get deep discounts on popular Adidas running shoe styles, three-stripe track pants, workout tees, sports bras, socks and so many more options from the brand. You're sure to find essential items and something new to wear for your at-home workouts, the gym or when you're out and about. 

Amazon continues to drop major deals, markdowns and discounts across fashion categories this evening. This includes dresses, luggage, sandals, sneakers, watches, shoes, and jewelry.

Plus, be sure to sign into your Prime account as Amazon Prime members get free two-day shipping on select items. 

Shop Adidas deals on the Amazon Big Style Sale. 

Ahead, check out ET Style's top picks for Amazon's Big Summer Sale featuring Adidas. 

Fits+ Primeblue Training Leggings
Adidas by Stella McCartney Fits+ Primeblue Training Leggings
Fits+ Primeblue Training Leggings
These super-cute Primeblue training leggings are on sale now at Amazon's Big Style Sale. Get 'em while they last! 

REGULARLY $120

Bomber Jacket
Adidas by Stella McCartney Bomber Jacket
Bomber Jacket
This lightweight but sturdy Stella McCartney x Adidas bomber jacket will keep you warm, dry and stylish whenever the weather isn't cooperating. 

REGULARLY $200

Originals Women's Superstar Sneaker
Women's Superstar Sneaker
Originals Women's Superstar Sneaker
The classic Adidas Original sneaker everyone needs! Get 27% off during Amazon's Big Summer Sale, while supplies last.

REGULARLY $80

Mavia X Running Shoe
Adidas Mavia X Running Shoe
Mavia X Running Shoe
The Adidas Mavia X Running Shoe is a trendy knit Adidas sneaker which is now priced at 22% off the retail price, while supplies last. 

REGULARLY $80

Pro Model 2g Basketball Shoe
Adidas Pro Model 2g Basketball Shoe
Pro Model 2g Basketball Shoe
These Adidas stylish basketball shoes with rubber outsole are 30% off, while supplies last at the Amazon Big Summer Sale.

REGULARLY $100

Pulseboost Hd Women's Running Shoe
Adidas Pulseboost Hd Running Shoe
Pulseboost Hd Women's Running Shoe
These Adidas Pulseboost sneakers are ready to keep up with your active lifestyle, especially at 30% off the retail price. 

REGULARLY $140

Training Comfort Tight Leggings
adidas by Stella McCartney Women's Training Comfort Tight Leggings
Training Comfort Tight Leggings
With a super high waist and stirrup cuffs, these Stella McCartney x Adidas activewear leggings will stay put through any workout. 

REGULARLY $90

Kids' Ultraboost 20 C Running Shoe
Adidas Ultraboost 20 C Running Shoe
Kids' Ultraboost 20 C Running Shoe
Get these kids' Adidas Ultra Boost shoe for your little one for 53% off the retail price, while supplies last.

REGULARLY $90

T10 Pants
Adidas T10 Pants
T10 Pants
Score the famous Adidas three-stripe track pants for under $30 with three different color options. 

REGULARLY $45

Don't Rest Alphaskin Bra
Adidas Don't Rest Alphaskin Bra
Don't Rest Alphaskin Bra
This medium support, compression fit sports bra is 24% off, while supplies last.

REGULARLY $30

Defender III Small Duffel Bag
Adidas Defender III Small Duffel Bag
Defender III Small Duffel Bag
This bestselling and affordable Adidas duffel bag is great for the gym or weekend getaways.

REGULARLY $35

Super No Show Climate Socks
Adidas Super No Show Climate Socks
Super No Show Climate Socks
You can never have too many pairs of no-show socks.  Get yourself a 6-pack of these and throw the old ones away.

REGULARLY $20

 

