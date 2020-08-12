There are tons of deals on Amazon's Big Summer Sale. Amazon's Big Summer Sale kicked off secretly and without any promotion on August 6th. Now through September 7, Amaz will continue to drop all the way up-to-70%-off daily deals with a focus on lifestyle and home products.

Although Amazon Prime Day is postponed indefinitely, the Amazon Big Summer Sale includes white hot sales, and deep discounts from loads of fashion brands that offer markdowns up to 70% off.

Not only does the sale include Amazon brands, but it also features luxury brand markdowns within Shopbop, which Amazon acquired in 2006. That means shoppers will see deep discounts on brands like Rebecca Minkoff, Kate Spade, Tory Burch, Frye, Vera Bradley,Levi’s, Adidas. and many more.

The online retail giant intends to jumpstart sales to sellers and retailers whose sales were drastically affected by the ongoing coronavirus pandemic as well as the postponement of the annual Amazon Prime Day, which is usually held in July. The Amazon Summer Sale also serves as an opportunity for shoppers who have been hit financially in recent months to find deals and buy things at a discounted price.

In addition to everyday essential items, Amazon devices, tech gear, back to school and books, Amazon has gained traction in the fashion space. And just like with all its other offerings, customers can find pretty much anything they're looking for via Amazon Fashion: major brands like Levi's, Skechers, Vera Bradley and Superga, indie designers (which the company is spotlighting right now through its A Common Thread initiative with Vogue and the Council of Fashion Designers of America) and its own in-house fashion labels. We're expecting to see even more major deals, markdowns and deep discounts roll out across fashion categories including dresses, luggage, sandals, sneakers, swimwear, watches, men's clothing, shoes, and jewelry.

Plus, be sure to sign into your Prime account as Amazon Prime members get free two-day shipping on select items.

Don't forget to continue checking back with ET Style as we update you on our picks from the biggest and best fashion deals from the Amazon's Big Summer Sale.

