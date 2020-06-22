Shopping

The Best Skechers Deals at the Amazon Summer Sale

By Doriean Stevenson‍
Each product has been selected and reviewed by our editorial team; however, we may receive affiliate commissions from some links to the products on this page. Prices listed are subject to change by the retailer. Promotions in this article are subject to availability, expiration and other terms as determined by partner.
Skechers Amazon Sale
Courtesy of Skechers / Amazon

Amazon's Summer Sale -- also called the Big Style Sale -- is in full swing, and Skechers is one of many brands offering deep discounts on products sold on the shopping site. 

The Amazon sale comes after many fashion and beauty brands were hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic. After postponing their annual Prime Day Sale, Amazon launched the Big Style Sale to offer shoppers a chance to stock up on their favorite designer brands. This means great deals on Skechers sandals and other amazing products. 

If you're in the market, now's the time to give your kick game an upgrade with some fresh shoes from Skechers. If none of the available pairs are up your alley, don't worry: There are plenty of deals from footwear brands at Amazon's Summer Sale. The sale features lots of luxury brands, including Adidas, Cole Haan, Puma and others. 

Whether you're looking for a lightweight pair of sandals for all-day outings, a cute pair to go with dark jeans, or the always-in-style black sandal, there's a deal for you. Plus, there are styles for men and kids so the whole family can have fresh kicks! Ahead, shop ET Style's picks from the Skechers at the Amazon Big Style Sale. And keep checking back for more great deals. 

Women's Desert Kiss Sandal
Skechers
Skechers Women's Desert Kiss Sandal
Amazon
Women's Desert Kiss Sandal
Skechers

Step out in this sweet summer shoe. 

Women's On-The-Go 600-Brilliancy Sport Sandal
Skechers
Skechers Women's On-The-go 600-Brilliancy Sport Sandal
Amazon
Women's On-The-Go 600-Brilliancy Sport Sandal
Skechers

Make your way around town in style with this tried-and-true style. 

REGULARLY $50

Women's Desert Kiss-Secret Picnic Flat Sandal
Skechers
Skechers Women's Desert Kiss-Secret Picnic Flat Sandal
Amazon
Women's Desert Kiss-Secret Picnic Flat Sandal
Skechers

Comfort and style meet in these cute sandals. 

REGULARY $45

Women's Slide Wedge Sandal
Skechers
Skechers Women's Slide Wedge Sandal
Amazon
Women's Slide Wedge Sandal
Skechers

This colorful pair will complement any basic outfit.

REGULARLY $45

Kids' Go Walk Smart Sneaker
Skechers
Skechers Kids Go Walk Smart Sneaker
Amazon
Kids' Go Walk Smart Sneaker
Skechers

Kids will love running around in these super-cute sneakers.

Men's Canvas Slip-on Moccasin
Skechers
Skechers Men's Melson-volgo Canvas Slip on Moccasin
Amazon
Men's Canvas Slip-on Moccasin
Skechers

These comfy shoes are perfect for a day trip or lounging on the patio. 

REGULARY $60

Read More: Amazon's Big Style Sale Is Here: Huge Savings on Top Fashion Brands

RELATED CONTENT:

The Best Ray-Ban Sunglasses Deals From the Big Style Sale from Amazon

The Best Denim Deals from Amazon Summer Sale

The Best Marc Jacobs Deals at the Amazon Sale

The Best Deals on Sneakers From the Big Style Sale From Amazon

 