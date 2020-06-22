Amazon's Summer Sale -- also called the Big Style Sale -- is in full swing, and Skechers is one of many brands offering deep discounts on products sold on the shopping site.

The Amazon sale comes after many fashion and beauty brands were hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic. After postponing their annual Prime Day Sale, Amazon launched the Big Style Sale to offer shoppers a chance to stock up on their favorite designer brands. This means great deals on Skechers sandals and other amazing products.

If you're in the market, now's the time to give your kick game an upgrade with some fresh shoes from Skechers. If none of the available pairs are up your alley, don't worry: There are plenty of deals from footwear brands at Amazon's Summer Sale. The sale features lots of luxury brands, including Adidas, Cole Haan, Puma and others.

Whether you're looking for a lightweight pair of sandals for all-day outings, a cute pair to go with dark jeans, or the always-in-style black sandal, there's a deal for you. Plus, there are styles for men and kids so the whole family can have fresh kicks! Ahead, shop ET Style's picks from the Skechers at the Amazon Big Style Sale. And keep checking back for more great deals.

Women's Desert Kiss Sandal Skechers Amazon Women's Desert Kiss Sandal Skechers Step out in this sweet summer shoe. $39.95 at Amazon

Women's On-The-Go 600-Brilliancy Sport Sandal Skechers Amazon Women's On-The-Go 600-Brilliancy Sport Sandal Skechers Make your way around town in style with this tried-and-true style. REGULARLY $50 $39.95 at Amazon

Women's Slide Wedge Sandal Skechers Amazon Women's Slide Wedge Sandal Skechers This colorful pair will complement any basic outfit. REGULARLY $45 Starting at $20.25 at Amazon

Kids' Go Walk Smart Sneaker Skechers Amazon Kids' Go Walk Smart Sneaker Skechers Kids will love running around in these super-cute sneakers. Starting at $24.50 at Amazon

Men's Canvas Slip-on Moccasin Skechers Amazon Men's Canvas Slip-on Moccasin Skechers These comfy shoes are perfect for a day trip or lounging on the patio. REGULARY $60 Starting at $20.19 at Amazon

