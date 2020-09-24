Joss & Main Way Day Sale: Get Up to 80% Off Home Decor

If you're looking to freshen up your home with new furniture and decor for inside and outdoors, right now you can save big at the Joss & Main Way Day Sale event. This Way Day even started this morning and ends tomorrow night, Sept. 24.

The interior design retailer, which is part of Wayfair, has slashed prices by up to 80% across all categories, including bedroom, living room, outdoor, lighting, rugs and bath. Basically, you could redecorate your entire home or apartment for a fraction of what it would cost elsewhere. In addition, enjoy free shipping on orders over $35.

Don't know where to start? Joss & Main has you covered with ideas and inspiration, all categorized by project and how much time you have on your hands. (Our favorite project: Turn your bathroom into a spa with plants, candles and luxurious towels -- because it's all about self-care these days.)

Below, our favorite items from the Joss & Main Way Day Sale event.

Bromborough 6 Piece Rattan Sectional Seating Group with Cushions Joss & Main Joss & Main Bromborough 6 Piece Rattan Sectional Seating Group with Cushions Joss & Main This 6 piece sectional seating group for outdoors is crafted from powder-coated steel and resin wicker. This sturdy sectional is topped with plush cushions and throw pillows for lounging outside all day. The glass-topped table is the perfect place for rosé or displaying fresh flowers. Get this outdoor sectional for 65% off, while supples last. ORIGINALLY $1219.99 $421 at Joss & Main

Wood Dining Table Lorelai Joss & Main Wood Dining Table Lorelai This Lorelai Wood Dining Table is the perfect outdoor dining table for your backyard. ORIGINALLY $1430.99 $1170 at Joss & Main

Bette Glass Desk Joss & Main Joss & Main Bette Glass Desk Joss & Main This Joss & Main Bette Glass Desk is so on-trend and will look wonderful in your newly minted home office. REGULARLY $509.99 $330 at Joss & Main

Ashland Task Chair Serta Joss & Main Ashland Task Chair Serta This Serta Ashland Task Chair is the perfect combination of having a comfortable desk chair for your home office and an eye catching piece of furniture for any room. This chair comes in 4 colors including blush pink, lilac, white and graphite. $244 at Joss & Main

Bar Cart Broadridge Joss & Main Bar Cart Broadridge An easy-to-assemble bar cart to properly show off your growing liquor and barware collection. REGULARLY $199.95 $145 at Joss & Main

Valero Blue Area Rug Joss & Main Joss & Main Valero Blue Area Rug Joss & Main Persian-inspired and just so pretty, this area rug will be a luxe addition to any room in your house. Choose from three sizes and three colors -- we love the muted blue. REGULARLY $999.99 $220 at Joss & Main

Francis Upholstered Panel Headboard Joss & Main Joss & Main Francis Upholstered Panel Headboard Joss & Main No bed is complete without a handsome headboard, and you can score this one for 33% off the regular price, while supplies last. REGULARLY $182.25 $122 at Joss & Main

Wood Adirondack Chair with Ottoman Surrey Joss & Main Wood Adirondack Chair with Ottoman Surrey This Surrey Wood Adirondack Chair with Ottoman is a must-have for backyard barbecues, fire pits, and more! This adirondack chair is solid wood comes in three different colors including white, grey, and natural. $160 at Joss & Main

Montclair Glass Desk Joss & Main Joss & Main Montclair Glass Desk Joss & Main This Joss & Main Montclair Glass Desk is a perfect addition to your 'new' home office. This desk has a glass top and frame with X legs which would fit in any room with a traditional or contemporary aesthetic. Get this desk now for 35% off the retail price, while supplies last. ORIGINALLY $399 $260 at Joss & Main

Blonde Etagere Bookcase Joss & Main Joss & Main Blonde Etagere Bookcase Joss & Main Display all of your books and random knickknacks on this sturdy bookcase. Tip from a Joss & Main review: Buy three or four of them and line them up in a row to form a whole wall of sleekly organized stuff. REGULARLY $418.88 $370 at Joss & Main

Dave 7 Drawer Lingerie Chest Joss & Main Jossh & Main Dave 7 Drawer Lingerie Chest Joss & Main This gorgeous, mirrored Joss & Main Dave 7 Drawer Lingerie Chest adds an extremely chic aspect to your bedroom. REGULARLY $780 $400 at Joss & Main

Giunta Patio Chair (Set of 2) Joss & Main Joss & Main Giunta Patio Chair (Set of 2) Joss & Main These outdoor club chairs have irresistible stripes, a water- and rust-resistant frame, and a solid sale price. REGULARLY $559.99 $370 at Joss & Main

Brookline 4-Light Candle Style Drum Chandelier Joss & Main Joss & Main Brookline 4-Light Candle Style Drum Chandelier Joss & Main Brighten up your dining area with an elegant chandelier. Or put this in your bedroom because there are really no interior design rules anymore. This chandelier is now $100 off the retail price, while supplies last. REGULARLY $310 $203 at Joss & Main

