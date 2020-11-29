Bored in the house? The AllModern Cyber Monday Clearance Sale is here! At the AllModern Cyber Monday sale is the perfect sale to breathe new life into your space with stylish furniture and decor. Shoppers get up to 50% off clearance items including rugs, beds, sofas, accent chairs and more. Also, at the AllModern Sale, take an extra 25% off using promo code EXTRA25. Plus you can shop the daily flash sale deals!

Right now, you can save big on items for every inch of your home. For your living room, shop select TV stand, sofa, coffee table and area rug styles. Get a bedroom furniture and decor upgrade with a new mattress, pillow or accent chair. And for your backyard, enjoy savings on stunning outdoor furniture pieces. If you're working with a small space -- or want to make your WFH setup more cozy -- browse home decor like table lamps, wall hangings and planters for your growing collection of houseplants.

AllModern is part of a family of retailer sites including Wayfair and Joss & Main. In addition to modern furniture, AllModern offers room inspiration, free shipping on everything and easy returns.

Below, spruce up your living space with our favorite deal after deal from the AllModern Cyber Monday Clearance Sale.

Outdoor Patio Loveseat with Cushions Reyna AllModern Outdoor Patio Loveseat with Cushions Reyna The Reyna Outdoor Patio Loveseat with Cushions is build on a modern aluminum frame and comes with gray, beige or navy cushions (which are water-resistant polyester). REGULARLY $1,241.63 $720 at AllModern

9' Lighted Market Umbrella Woll AllModern 9' Lighted Market Umbrella Woll This Woll 9' Lighted Market Umbrella comes with a crank lift and the ability to tilt. The best part is it comes in seven different colors to match your outside motif. REGULARLY $160 $134 at AllModern

4 Piece Sectional Seating Group with Cushions Harriette AllModern 4 Piece Sectional Seating Group with Cushions Harriette The Harriette 4 Piece Sectional Seating Group with Cushions can break up into two pieces with a coffee table. $1,440 at AllModern

Upholstered Platform Bed Koda AllModern Upholstered Platform Bed Koda This Koda Upholstered Platform Bed's frame is made of solid pinewood with an upholstered in a fabric. This bed frame is selling out fast, so get one while supplies last. REGULARLY $699 $465 at AllModern

Handmade Flatweave Jute/Sisal Tan Area Rug AllModern AllModern Handmade Flatweave Jute/Sisal Tan Area Rug AllModern This Handmade Flatweave Jute/Sisal Tan Area Rug is a chic boho addition to your living room, dining room, kitchen or hallway. REGULARLY $596.05 $245 at AllModern

Norah Velvet 84" Recessed Arms Sofa AllModern AllModern Norah Velvet 84" Recessed Arms Sofa AllModern A crucial piece of furniture is your sofa. This velvet couch is not only a stunning statement piece -- right now, it's 53% off the retail price. This sofa also comes in light gray, dark gray, dust blue and more. REGULARLY $1,599 $750 at AllModern

Gavin Dining Table AllModern AllModern Gavin Dining Table AllModern This Gavin Dining Table set is perfect for outdoor hangs and dining under the stars in your backyard. REGULARLY $1,499 $1060 at AllModern

Geometric Bookcase Pierre AllModern Geometric Bookcase Pierre Store all your books and some decorative items in this modern Pierre Geometric Bookcase. REGULARLY $233 $211 at AllModern

4 Piece Sofa Seating Group with Cushions Glynn AllModern 4 Piece Sofa Seating Group with Cushions Glynn The Glynn 4 Piece Sofa Seating Group with Cushions is the perfect addition to your apartment deck, patio or backyard area. REGULARLY $1176 $493 at AllModern

Dining Table Kamila AllModern Dining Table Kamila The Kamila Dining Table is rectangular, seats six, has a modern silhouette and is made of beveled glass. The dining table has a metal trestle base with two X-shaped legs. REGULARLY $1695 $1000 at AllModern

Counter & Bar Stool (Set of 2) Hollander AllModern Counter & Bar Stool (Set of 2) Hollander These Hollander Counter & Bar Stool (Set of 2) are bar and counter height with contoured bucket seats. REGULARLY $314 $157 at AllModern

