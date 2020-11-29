Shopping

AllModern Sale: Save Up To 50% Off Clearance Plus Extra 25% Off Everything

By Amy Sheridan
allmodern clearance sale
AllModern

Bored in the house? The AllModern Cyber Monday Clearance Sale is here! At the AllModern Cyber Monday sale is the perfect sale to breathe new life into your space with stylish furniture and decor. Shoppers get up to 50% off clearance items including rugs, beds, sofas, accent chairs and more. Also, at the AllModern Sale, take an extra 25% off using promo code EXTRA25. Plus you can shop the daily flash sale deals! 

Right now, you can save big on items for every inch of your home. For your living room, shop select TV stand, sofa, coffee table and area rug styles. Get a bedroom furniture and decor upgrade with a new mattress, pillow or accent chair. And for your backyard, enjoy savings on stunning outdoor furniture pieces. If you're working with a small space -- or want to make your WFH setup more cozy -- browse home decor like table lamps, wall hangings and planters for your growing collection of houseplants.

AllModern is part of a family of retailer sites including Wayfair and Joss & Main. In addition to modern furniture, AllModern offers room inspiration, free shipping on everything and easy returns. 

Below, spruce up your living space with our favorite deal after deal from the AllModern Cyber Monday Clearance Sale.

Outdoor Patio Loveseat with Cushions
Reyna
Reyna Outdoor Patio Loveseat with Cushions
AllModern
Outdoor Patio Loveseat with Cushions
Reyna
The Reyna Outdoor Patio Loveseat with Cushions is build on a modern aluminum frame and comes with gray, beige or navy cushions (which are water-resistant polyester).
REGULARLY $1,241.63
9' Lighted Market Umbrella
Woll
Woll 9' Lighted Market Umbrella
AllModern
9' Lighted Market Umbrella
Woll
This Woll 9' Lighted Market Umbrella comes with a crank lift and the ability to tilt.  The best part is it comes in seven different colors to match your outside motif. 
REGULARLY $160
4 Piece Sectional Seating Group with Cushions
Harriette
Aloysuis Outdoor Teak Loveseat with Cushions (Set of 2)
AllModern
4 Piece Sectional Seating Group with Cushions
Harriette
The Harriette 4 Piece Sectional Seating Group with Cushions can break up into two pieces with a coffee table.
Upholstered Platform Bed
Koda
Koda Upholstered Platform Bed
AllModern
Upholstered Platform Bed
Koda
This Koda Upholstered Platform Bed's frame is made of solid pinewood with an upholstered in a fabric. This bed frame is selling out fast, so get one while supplies last.  
REGULARLY $699
Handmade Flatweave Jute/Sisal Tan Area Rug
AllModern
Handmade Flatweave Jute/Sisal Tan Area Rug
AllModern
Handmade Flatweave Jute/Sisal Tan Area Rug
AllModern
This Handmade Flatweave Jute/Sisal Tan Area Rug is a chic boho addition to your living room, dining room, kitchen or hallway.
REGULARLY $596.05
Norah Velvet 84" Recessed Arms Sofa
AllModern
Norah Velvet 84" Recessed Arms Sofa
AllModern
Norah Velvet 84" Recessed Arms Sofa
AllModern
A crucial piece of furniture is your sofa. This velvet couch is not only a stunning statement piece -- right now, it's 53% off the retail price. This sofa also comes in light gray, dark gray, dust blue and more.
REGULARLY $1,599
Gavin Dining Table
AllModern
Gavin Dining Table
AllModern
Gavin Dining Table
AllModern
This Gavin Dining Table set is perfect for outdoor hangs and dining under the stars in your backyard.
REGULARLY $1,499
Geometric Bookcase
Pierre
Pierre Geometric Bookcase
AllModern
Geometric Bookcase
Pierre
Store all your books and some decorative items in this modern Pierre Geometric Bookcase.
REGULARLY $233
4 Piece Sofa Seating Group with Cushions
Glynn
Glynn 4 Piece Sofa Seating Group with Cushions
AllModern
4 Piece Sofa Seating Group with Cushions
Glynn
The Glynn 4 Piece Sofa Seating Group with Cushions is the perfect addition to your apartment deck, patio or backyard area.
REGULARLY $1176
Dining Table
Kamila
Kamila Dining Table
AllModern
Dining Table
Kamila
The Kamila Dining Table is rectangular, seats six, has a modern silhouette and is made of beveled glass.  The dining table has a metal trestle base with two X-shaped legs.
REGULARLY $1695
Counter & Bar Stool (Set of 2)
Hollander
Hollander Counter & Bar Stool (Set of 2)
AllModern
Counter & Bar Stool (Set of 2)
Hollander
These Hollander Counter & Bar Stool (Set of 2) are bar and counter height with contoured bucket seats.
REGULARLY $314

Shop the entire AllModern Cyber Monday Clearance Sale while the items you want are still in stock.

