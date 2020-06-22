Shopping

The Best Kate Spade Deals From the Big Style Sale from Amazon

By Amy Lee‍
Each product has been selected and reviewed by our editorial team; however, we may receive affiliate commissions from some links to the products on this page. Prices listed are subject to change by the retailer. Promotions in this article are subject to availability, expiration and other terms as determined by partner.
kate spade sale on amazon
Courtesy of Amazon / Kate Spade New York

The Kate Spade sale is happening right now as part of the Amazon Summer Sale. Enjoy up to 55% off on summer accessories from the beloved fashion brand. Find deals on popular Kate Spade New York wallets, jewelry and more. 

From a chic bifold wallet to a sparkly pair of earrings, you're sure to find a favorite or two to choose from the Kate Spade deals

The Amazon Summer Sale is filled with many other deals you can't miss from brands like Tory Burch, Marc Jacobs, Rebecca Minkoff and other designers. 

Below, shop ET Style's favorite picks from the Amazon Summer Sale. 

Sylvia Croc Embossed Small Bifold Wallet
Kate Spade New York
Kate Spade New York Sylvia Croc Embossed Small Bifold Wallet
Amazon
Sylvia Croc Embossed Small Bifold Wallet
Kate Spade New York

A compact wallet to store essentials. 

REGULARLY $57.60

Candy Drops Pave Huggies
Kate Spade New York
Kate Spade New York Candy Drops Pave Huggies
Amazon
Candy Drops Pave Huggies
Kate Spade New York

Chic earrings to add a little sparkle. 

REGULARLY $68

Holland Stainless Steel Dress Quartz Watch
Kate Spade New York
Kate Spade New York Women's Holland Stainless Steel Dress Quartz Watch
Amazon
Holland Stainless Steel Dress Quartz Watch
Kate Spade New York

A great gift for a recent grad, the birthday girl or yourself. See other our other top watch deals on Amazon here.

REGULARLY $175

Loves Me Knot Pave Flex Cuff
Kate Spade New York
Kate Spade New York Loves Me Knot Pave Flex Cuff
Amazon
Loves Me Knot Pave Flex Cuff
Kate Spade New York

A flexible cuff featuring knot details.

REGULARLY $60.99

Urban Jungle Resin Hoops
Kate Spade New York
Women's Urban Jungle Resin Hoops
Amazon
Urban Jungle Resin Hoops
Kate Spade New York

Cool color combination. 

REGULARLY $88.00

Pearl Drops Studs
Kate Spade New York
Kate Spade New York Pearl Drops Studs
Amazon
Pearl Drops Studs
Kate Spade New York

We love the vibrant green color of these pearl drop studs. 

REGULARLY $48

RELATED CONTENT:

Amazon Summer Sale 2020: Everything You Need to Know

The Best Dress Deals We've Found So Far at the Amazon Summer Sale

The Best Marc Jacobs Deals at the Amazon Sale

The Best Tory Burch Deals From Amazon Summer Sale

The Best Rebecca Minkoff Deals at the Amazon Summer

 