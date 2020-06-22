The Best Kate Spade Deals From the Big Style Sale from Amazon
The Kate Spade sale is happening right now as part of the Amazon Summer Sale. Enjoy up to 55% off on summer accessories from the beloved fashion brand. Find deals on popular Kate Spade New York wallets, jewelry and more.
From a chic bifold wallet to a sparkly pair of earrings, you're sure to find a favorite or two to choose from the Kate Spade deals.
The Amazon Summer Sale is filled with many other deals you can't miss from brands like Tory Burch, Marc Jacobs, Rebecca Minkoff and other designers.
Below, shop ET Style's favorite picks from the Amazon Summer Sale.
A compact wallet to store essentials.
Chic earrings to add a little sparkle.
A great gift for a recent grad, the birthday girl or yourself. See other our other top watch deals on Amazon here.
A flexible cuff featuring knot details.
Cool color combination.
We love the vibrant green color of these pearl drop studs.
