Save Up to 40% Off on Jewelry From Swarovski, Fossil and More at Amazon Summer Sale
Wanting pretty baubles doesn't mean you have to spend a fortune! Jewelry deals are happening at the Amazon Summer Sale, also known as the Big Style Sale. Enjoy up to 40% off on jewelry and accessories from Swarovski, Fossil, AX Armani Exchange and more.
Although Amazon Prime Day has been postponed, the Amazon fashion summer sale is filled with amazing deep discounts from many of our favorite fashion brands. Right now, shop markdowns on various styles of bracelets, necklaces and earrings that'll elevate any jewelry collection. They make for a great birthday gift or a little treat for yourself.
Designer brands offering deals as part of Amazon's Big Style Sale include Kate Spade, Rebecca Minkoff and Marc Jacobs.
Check out ET Style's top picks of jewelry deals on Amazon.
An elegant rhodium-plated chain bracelet, boasting a blue square Swarovski crystal.
These fan shell encrusted earrings with blue crystals are unique and beautiful.
A romantic rose-gold plated bow pendant necklace -- great as a gift for a loved one or yourself.
A layered box chain necklace, featuring a heart-shaped mother of pearl pendant. Shop the matching heart earrings.
A structured rose-tone bangle made up of organically-shaped wires.
A fabric logo bracelet with stainless steel hardware.
A bracelet with matte black agate beads.
