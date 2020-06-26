Wanting pretty baubles doesn't mean you have to spend a fortune! Jewelry deals are happening at the Amazon Summer Sale, also known as the Big Style Sale. Enjoy up to 40% off on jewelry and accessories from Swarovski, Fossil, AX Armani Exchange and more.

Although Amazon Prime Day has been postponed, the Amazon fashion summer sale is filled with amazing deep discounts from many of our favorite fashion brands. Right now, shop markdowns on various styles of bracelets, necklaces and earrings that'll elevate any jewelry collection. They make for a great birthday gift or a little treat for yourself.

Designer brands offering deals as part of Amazon's Big Style Sale include Kate Spade, Rebecca Minkoff and Marc Jacobs.

Check out ET Style's top picks of jewelry deals on Amazon.

Lifelong Bow Rose-Gold Plated Crystal Jewelry Collection Swarovski Amazon Lifelong Bow Rose-Gold Plated Crystal Jewelry Collection Swarovski A romantic rose-gold plated bow pendant necklace -- great as a gift for a loved one or yourself. REGULARLY $97.90 $66.51 at Amazon

Stainless Steel Bangle Skagen Amazon Stainless Steel Bangle Skagen A structured rose-tone bangle made up of organically-shaped wires. REGULARLY $70 $48.97 at Amazon

Fabric ID Bracelet With Stainless Steel Hardware AX Armani Exchange Amazon Fabric ID Bracelet With Stainless Steel Hardware AX Armani Exchange A fabric logo bracelet with stainless steel hardware. REGULARLY $55 $37.99 at Amazon

Semi-Precious Beaded Bracelet AX Armani Exchange Amazon Semi-Precious Beaded Bracelet AX Armani Exchange A bracelet with matte black agate beads. REGULARLY $55 $33.82 at Amazon

Read More: Amazon's Big Style Sale Is Here: Huge Savings on Top Fashion Brands.

