Save Up to 40% Off on Jewelry From Swarovski, Fossil and More at Amazon Summer Sale

Wanting pretty baubles doesn't mean you have to spend a fortune! Jewelry deals are happening at the Amazon Summer Sale, also known as the Big Style Sale. Enjoy up to 40% off on jewelry and accessories from Swarovski, Fossil, AX Armani Exchange and more. 

Although Amazon Prime Day has been postponed, the Amazon fashion summer sale is filled with amazing deep discounts from many of our favorite fashion brands. Right now, shop markdowns on various styles of bracelets, necklaces and earrings that'll elevate any jewelry collection. They make for a great birthday gift or a little treat for yourself. 

Designer brands offering deals as part of Amazon's Big Style Sale include Kate SpadeRebecca Minkoff and Marc Jacobs.

Check out ET Style's top picks of jewelry deals on Amazon. 

 

Angelic Crystal Jewelry Collection (Amazon Exclusive)
Swarovski
Swarovski Angelic Crystal Jewelry Collection (Amazon Exclusive)
Amazon
Angelic Crystal Jewelry Collection (Amazon Exclusive)
Swarovski

An elegant rhodium-plated chain bracelet, boasting a blue square Swarovski crystal.

REGULARLY $89

Shell Pearl Blue Crystal Jewelry Collection (Amazon Exclusive)
Swarovski
Swarovski Shell Pearl Blue Crystal Jewelry Collection (Amazon Exclusive)
Amazon
Shell Pearl Blue Crystal Jewelry Collection (Amazon Exclusive)
Swarovski

These fan shell encrusted earrings with blue crystals are unique and beautiful. 

REGULARLY $59

Lifelong Bow Rose-Gold Plated Crystal Jewelry Collection
Swarovski
Swarovski Lifelong Bow Rose-Gold Plated Crystal Jewelry Collection
Amazon
Lifelong Bow Rose-Gold Plated Crystal Jewelry Collection
Swarovski

A romantic rose-gold plated bow pendant necklace -- great as a gift for a loved one or yourself. 

REGULARLY $97.90

Stainless Steel Gold-Tone Pendant Necklace
Fossil
Fossil Stainless Steel Gold-Tone Pendant Necklace
Amazon
Stainless Steel Gold-Tone Pendant Necklace
Fossil

A layered box chain necklace, featuring a heart-shaped mother of pearl pendant. Shop the matching heart earrings

REGULARLY $58

Stainless Steel Bangle
Skagen
Skagen Stainless Steel Bangle
Amazon
Stainless Steel Bangle
Skagen

A structured rose-tone bangle made up of organically-shaped wires. 

REGULARLY $70

Fabric ID Bracelet With Stainless Steel Hardware
AX Armani Exchange
AX Armani Exchange Fabric ID Bracelet With Stainless Steel Hardware
Amazon
Fabric ID Bracelet With Stainless Steel Hardware
AX Armani Exchange

A fabric logo bracelet with stainless steel hardware. 

REGULARLY $55

Semi-Precious Beaded Bracelet
AX Armani Exchange
AX Armani Exchange Semi-Precious Beaded Bracelet
Amazon
Semi-Precious Beaded Bracelet
AX Armani Exchange

A bracelet with matte black agate beads. 

REGULARLY $55

Read More: Amazon's Big Style Sale Is Here: Huge Savings on Top Fashion Brands.

