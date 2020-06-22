Shopping

The Best Tumi Luggage Deals From the Amazon Summer Sale

By Marisa Runyon‍
Tumi Luggage Sale
Adulting 101 - it’s time to level up your luggage and invest in pieces that will stand the test of time. The Amazon Summer Sale, also known as the Big Style Sale, has amazing deals on a variety of Tumi Luggage pieces to complete your collection of travel essentials. 

We’ve found deals on everything from hard-sided suitcases to Tumi’s iconic travel backpacks for both men and women.

The Amazon Summer Sale kicked off Monday with deals on everything from apparel to accessories including wardrobe essentials and designer pieces from Marc Jacobs, Kate Spade, Rebecca Minkoff and more.

Ahead, check out ET Style’s picks from Tumi via Amazon, and be sure to check back throughout the week for new deals from Amazon’s Summer Sale.

Alpha 3 International Dual Access 4 Wheeled Carry-On Luggage - 22 Inch Rolling Suitcase
Tumi
TUMI Alpha 3 International Dual Access 4 Wheeled Carry-On Luggage, 22 Inch Rolling Suitcase
Amazon
Alpha 3 International Dual Access 4 Wheeled Carry-On Luggage - 22 Inch Rolling Suitcase
Tumi

A classic, carry-on case. 

REGULARLY $695

Alpha 3 Brief Pack, 15 Inch Computer Backpack
Tumi
TUMI Alpha 3 Brief Pack, 15 Inch Computer Backpack
Amazon
Alpha 3 Brief Pack, 15 Inch Computer Backpack
Tumi

An almost indestructible backpack for your laptop. 

REGULARLY $595

V4 Extended Trip Expandable Packing Case Large Suitcase
Tumi
Tumi V4 Extended Trip Expandable Packing Case Large Suitcase
Amazon
V4 Extended Trip Expandable Packing Case Large Suitcase
Tumi

A roomy, hard-side suitcase with a chic, glossy finish. 

REGULARLY $750

Merge Short Trip Expandable Packing Case Medium Suitcase
Tumi
Tumi Merge Short Trip Expandable Packing Case Medium Suitcase
Amazon
Merge Short Trip Expandable Packing Case Medium Suitcase
Tumi

Not too big, not too small and timeless. 

REGULARLY $795

Voyageur Madina Cosmetic Bag
Tumi
Tumi Voyageur Madina Cosmetic Bag
Amazon
Voyageur Madina Cosmetic Bag
Tumi

Round out your collection of travel essentials with a printed cosmetic case. 

REGULARLY $225

See more discounts from the Amazon Summer Sale, and check back often for new deals all week.

