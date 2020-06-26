The Best Vera Bradley Deals at Amazon Summer Sale
Vera Bradley bags are on sale during the Amazon Summer Sale, also known as the Big Style Sale. The brand's popular cotton bag designs, featuring vibrant colors and prints of florals and paisley, are up to 40% off for a limited time.
Although Amazon Prime Day is postponed indefinitely, the Amazon fashion summer sale is packed with deep discounts from Vera Bradley and many other fashion brands. Shop markdowns on the brand's backpack, tote, duffel bag, crossbody bag and more styles.
The Amazon Big Style Sale continues to offer amazing deals on designers such as Kate Spade, Rebecca Minkoff and Marc Jacobs.
Ahead, shop ET Style's selection of the best Vera Bradley deals on Amazon.
A quilted cotton printed backpack perfect for school, featuring two interior mesh slip pockets for laptop and tablet and multiple organization compartments. It feels comfortable and lightweight on.
This stylish tote is a great daytime bag for work. It's machine washable, too.
This travel duffel bag is ideal for a weekend trip. You can also use it as a gym bag.
A slim crossbody bag to take anywhere.
We love the daisy dot paisley print on this wristlet wallet.
Wear this belt bag around the waist or sling it over the shoulder.
A chic, spacious on-the-go pouch to store makeup, skincare products or toiletry items.
