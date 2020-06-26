The Best Vera Bradley Deals at Amazon Summer Sale

Vera Bradley bags are on sale during the Amazon Summer Sale, also known as the Big Style Sale. The brand's popular cotton bag designs, featuring vibrant colors and prints of florals and paisley, are up to 40% off for a limited time.

Although Amazon Prime Day is postponed indefinitely, the Amazon fashion summer sale is packed with deep discounts from Vera Bradley and many other fashion brands. Shop markdowns on the brand's backpack, tote, duffel bag, crossbody bag and more styles.

The Amazon Big Style Sale continues to offer amazing deals on designers such as Kate Spade, Rebecca Minkoff and Marc Jacobs.

Ahead, shop ET Style's selection of the best Vera Bradley deals on Amazon.

Signature Cotton Campus Backpack Vera Bradley Amazon Signature Cotton Campus Backpack Vera Bradley A quilted cotton printed backpack perfect for school, featuring two interior mesh slip pockets for laptop and tablet and multiple organization compartments. It feels comfortable and lightweight on. REGULARLY $115 $55.20 at Amazon

Signature Cotton Vera Tote Bag Vera Bradley Amazon Signature Cotton Vera Tote Bag Vera Bradley This stylish tote is a great daytime bag for work. It's machine washable, too. REGULARLY $60 $39.20 at Amazon

Microfiber Large Travel Duffle Bag Vera Bradley Amazon Microfiber Large Travel Duffle Bag Vera Bradley This travel duffel bag is ideal for a weekend trip. You can also use it as a gym bag. REGULARLY $128 $54.60 at Amazon

Signature Cotton Triple Zip Hipster Crossbody Purse Vera Bradley Amazon Signature Cotton Triple Zip Hipster Crossbody Purse Vera Bradley A slim crossbody bag to take anywhere. REGULARLY $48.86 $39.09 at Amazon

Signature Cotton Front Zip Wristlet with RFID Protection Vera Bradley Amazon Signature Cotton Front Zip Wristlet with RFID Protection Vera Bradley We love the daisy dot paisley print on this wristlet wallet. REGULARLY $40 $28 at Amazon

Performance Twill Convertible Crossbody Belt Bag with RFID Protection Vera Bradley Amazon Performance Twill Convertible Crossbody Belt Bag with RFID Protection Vera Bradley Wear this belt bag around the waist or sling it over the shoulder. REGULARLY $40 $26.70 at Amazon

Beach Cosmetic Makeup Organizer Bag Vera Bradley Amazon Beach Cosmetic Makeup Organizer Bag Vera Bradley A chic, spacious on-the-go pouch to store makeup, skincare products or toiletry items. REGULARLY $35 $24.50 at Amazon

