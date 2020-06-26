Shopping

Up to 70% Off Kate Spade at the Amazon Summer Sale

By Amy Lee‍
Each product has been selected and reviewed by our editorial team; however, we may receive affiliate commissions from some links to the products on this page. Prices listed are subject to change by the retailer. Promotions in this article are subject to availability, expiration and other terms as determined by partner.
kate spade sale on amazon
Courtesy of Amazon / Kate Spade New York

The Kate Spade sale is happening right now as part of the Amazon Summer Sale. Enjoy up to 55% off on summer accessories from the beloved fashion brand retailer. Find great deal prices on popular Kate Spade New York wallets, jewelry and more at this summer sale event. 

From a chic bifold wallet to a sparkly pair of earrings and more chic accessory options, you're sure to find a favorite or two to choose from the Kate Spade deals at the sales event, also known as the Big Style Sale. 

The Amazon Summer Sale is filled with many other discounted price deals you can't miss with essential items for your wardrobe and sale merchandise from brands like Tory Burch, Marc Jacobs, Rebecca Minkoff and other designers. 

Below, shop ET Style's favorite Kate Spade New York picks from the Amazon Summer Sale. 

New York Larchmont Avenue Backpack
Kate Spade
New York Larchmont Avenue Backpack
Amazon
New York Larchmont Avenue Backpack
Kate Spade

The perfect stylish leather backpack for traveling.

REGULARLY $429

New York Laurel Way Crossbody
Kate Spade
New York Laurel Way Crossbody
Amazon
New York Laurel Way Crossbody
Kate Spade

Get this black crossbody bag at a discount at the Amazon fashion summer sale.

REGULARLY $125.08

Sylvia Croc Embossed Small Bifold Wallet
Kate Spade New York
Kate Spade New York Sylvia Croc Embossed Small Bifold Wallet
Amazon
Sylvia Croc Embossed Small Bifold Wallet
Kate Spade New York

A great deal offer on a compact wallet to store essentials. 

REGULARLY $57.60

Candy Drops Pave Huggies
Kate Spade New York
Kate Spade New York Candy Drops Pave Huggies
Amazon
Candy Drops Pave Huggies
Kate Spade New York

Chic earrings from Amazon's summer sale to add a little sparkle. 

REGULARLY $68

Morningside Stainless Steel Bracelet Watch
Kate Spade New York
Kate Spade Morningside Stainless Steel Bracelet Watch
Amazon
Morningside Stainless Steel Bracelet Watch
Kate Spade New York

Pick up this great gift for a recent grad, the birthday girl or yourself from Amazon's biggest summer sale event. See other our other top watch deals on Amazon here.

REGULARLY $195

Loves Me Knot Pave Flex Cuff
Kate Spade New York
Kate Spade New York Loves Me Knot Pave Flex Cuff
Amazon
Loves Me Knot Pave Flex Cuff
Kate Spade New York

At the Big Style Sale, you'll find a great deal on this flexible cuff featuring knot details.

REGULARLY $60.99

Urban Jungle Resin Hoops
Kate Spade New York
Women's Urban Jungle Resin Hoops
Amazon
Urban Jungle Resin Hoops
Kate Spade New York

Cool color combination. 

REGULARLY $88.00

Pearl Drops Studs
Kate Spade New York
Kate Spade New York Pearl Drops Studs
Amazon
Pearl Drops Studs
Kate Spade New York

We love the vibrant green color of these pearl drop studs. We also love that you'll find an amazing deal for them at the Big Style Sale. 

REGULARLY $48

Read More: Amazon's Big Style Sale Is Here: Huge Savings on Top Fashion Brands

RELATED CONTENT:

The Best Amazon Summer Sale Deals Under $50

The Best Deals on Sneakers From the Big Style Sale From Amazon

The Best Menswear Deals We've Found at the Amazon Summer Sale

The Best Swimwear Deals From Amazon Summer Sale

The Best Ray-Ban Sunglasses Deals From the Big Style Sale from Amazon

The Best Deals on Levi's From the Amazon Summer Sale

The Best Adidas Deals We've Found at the Amazon Summer Sale

The Best Shoe Deals We've Found at the Amazon Summer Sale

The Best Tumi Luggage Deals From the Amazon Summer Sale

The Best Tory Burch Deals From Amazon's Big Style Sale

Amazon Summer Sale 2020: Everything You Need to Know

The Best Dress Deals We've Found So Far at the Amazon Summer Sale

The Best Marc Jacobs Deals at the Amazon Sale

The Best Rebecca Minkoff Deals at the Amazon Summer

 