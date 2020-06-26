Up to 70% Off Kate Spade at the Amazon Summer Sale
The Kate Spade sale is happening right now as part of the Amazon Summer Sale. Enjoy up to 55% off on summer accessories from the beloved fashion brand retailer. Find great deal prices on popular Kate Spade New York wallets, jewelry and more at this summer sale event.
From a chic bifold wallet to a sparkly pair of earrings and more chic accessory options, you're sure to find a favorite or two to choose from the Kate Spade deals at the sales event, also known as the Big Style Sale.
The Amazon Summer Sale is filled with many other discounted price deals you can't miss with essential items for your wardrobe and sale merchandise from brands like Tory Burch, Marc Jacobs, Rebecca Minkoff and other designers.
Below, shop ET Style's favorite Kate Spade New York picks from the Amazon Summer Sale.
The perfect stylish leather backpack for traveling.
Get this black crossbody bag at a discount at the Amazon fashion summer sale.
A great deal offer on a compact wallet to store essentials.
Chic earrings from Amazon's summer sale to add a little sparkle.
Pick up this great gift for a recent grad, the birthday girl or yourself from Amazon's biggest summer sale event. See other our other top watch deals on Amazon here.
At the Big Style Sale, you'll find a great deal on this flexible cuff featuring knot details.
Cool color combination.
We love the vibrant green color of these pearl drop studs. We also love that you'll find an amazing deal for them at the Big Style Sale.
