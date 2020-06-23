If you’ve been coveting a little piece of luxury, there’s no day like today. The Amazon Summer Sale -- also known as the Big Style Sale -- kicked off Monday with huge discounts and markdowns on everything from apparel to luggage and some amazing deals on accessories from Marc Jacobs. Although Amazon Prime Day is postponed indefinitely, the Amazon fashion summer sale includes white hot sales and deals from loads of fashion brands that offer deals up to 80% off.

You'll find all of summer's biggest fashion trends at a discounted price, including Marc Jacobs sale items like bucket hats and colorful crossbody handbag options. You'll also score essential items for your wardrobe and classic staples from the fashion designer like the perfect black leather tote bag. They are all available at great deals at Amazon's summer sale.

Marc Jacobs isn’t the only designer that you can score during the summer sale event. There are major Amazon fashion summer sale deals on clothing, footwear, men's clothing, sunglasses, sandals, and accessories at deep discounts on select styles from Kate Spade New York, Tory Burch, Rebecca Minkoff and more.

Ahead, shop ET Style's picks from Marc Jacobs via Amazon's Big Style Sale . And keep checking back throughout the week for more deals you'll love from Amazon's Summer Sale.

Easy To Wear Cat Eye Sunglasses Marc Jacobs Amazon Easy To Wear Cat Eye Sunglasses Marc Jacobs Who doesn't love Cat Eye Sunglasses? REGULARLY $130 $71.73 at Amazon

Women's Bucket Hat Marc Jacobs Amazon Women's Bucket Hat Marc Jacobs It's time to jump on this throwback summer hat trend. REGULARLY $117 $87.75 at Amazon

The Softshot 27 Bag Marc Jacobs Amazon The Softshot 27 Bag Marc Jacobs Perfect bag for the office REGULARLY $425 $362.98 at Amazon

Women's Kiss Lock Tote Marc Jacobs Amazon Women's Kiss Lock Tote Marc Jacobs This classic black tote is a no-brainer. REGULARLY $395 $275.99 at Amazon

Women's Kiss Lock Mini Tote Marc Jacobs Amazon Women's Kiss Lock Mini Tote Marc Jacobs If mini bags are your thing, here's the classic tote, sized down. REGULARLY $295 $206.50 at Amazon

See more discounts from the Amazon Summer Sale, and check back often for new deals all week.

