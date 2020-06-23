Shopping

The Best Marc Jacobs Deals We've Found at the Big Style Sale from Amazon

By Marisa Runyon‍
If you’ve been coveting a little piece of luxury, there’s no day like today. The Amazon Summer Sale -- also known as the Big Style Sale -- kicked off Monday with huge discounts and markdowns on everything from apparel to luggage and some amazing deals on accessories from Marc Jacobs. Although Amazon Prime Day is postponed indefinitely, the Amazon fashion summer sale includes white hot sales and deals from loads of fashion brands that offer deals up to 80% off.

You'll find all of summer's biggest fashion trends at a discounted price, including Marc Jacobs sale items like bucket hats and colorful crossbody handbag options. You'll also score essential items for your wardrobe and classic staples from the fashion designer like the perfect black leather tote bag. They are all available at great deals at Amazon's summer sale.

Marc Jacobs isn’t the only designer that you can score during the summer sale event. There are major Amazon fashion summer sale deals on clothing, footwear, men's clothing, sunglassessandals, and accessories at deep discounts on select styles from Kate Spade New York, Tory Burch, Rebecca Minkoff and more. 

Ahead, shop ET Style's picks from Marc Jacobs via Amazon's Big Style Sale . And keep checking back throughout the week for more deals you'll love from Amazon's Summer Sale. 

Easy To Wear Cat Eye Sunglasses
Marc Jacobs
Easy To Wear Cat Eye Sunglasses
Amazon
Easy To Wear Cat Eye Sunglasses
Marc Jacobs

Who doesn't love Cat Eye Sunglasses?

REGULARLY $130

Women's Bucket Hat
Marc Jacobs
Marc Jacobs Bucket Hat
Amazon
Women's Bucket Hat
Marc Jacobs

It's time to jump on this throwback summer hat trend. 

REGULARLY $117

Women's Snapshot DTM Camera Bag
Marc Jacobs
Marc Jacobs Women's Snapshot DTM Camera Bag
Amazon
Women's Snapshot DTM Camera Bag
Marc Jacobs

Utilitarian chic. 

REGULARLY $325

The Softshot 27 Bag
Marc Jacobs
The Softshot 27 Bag
Amazon
The Softshot 27 Bag
Marc Jacobs

Perfect bag for the office

REGULARLY $425

Women's Kiss Lock Tote
Marc Jacobs
Marc Jacobs Women's Kiss Lock Tote
Amazon
Women's Kiss Lock Tote
Marc Jacobs

This classic black tote is a no-brainer. 

REGULARLY $395

Women's Kiss Lock Mini Tote
Marc Jacobs
Marc Jacobs Women's Kiss Lock Mini Tote
Amazon
Women's Kiss Lock Mini Tote
Marc Jacobs

If mini bags are your thing, here's the classic tote, sized down. 

REGULARLY $295

See more discounts from the Amazon Summer Sale, and check back often for new deals all week.

