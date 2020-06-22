Take Up to 50% Off Rebecca Minkoff Handbags at the Amazon Summer Sale

Looking for a new bag to start summer off right? You're in luck. A great selection of Rebecca Minkoff luxury handbags are currently on sale as part of the Amazon Summer Sale.

Right now, shoppers will find amazing deals on Rebecca Minkoff handbags, including crossbody bags, leather shoulder bags, clutches and other purse styles, are majorly discounted at Amazon's biggest summer sale event. As things begin to open up across the country, an on-trend bag is essential for finishing off a fashionable outfit and stepping out in style.

Amazon's Summer Sale -- or The Big Style Sale -- kicked off on June 22, and Rebecca Minkoff isn't the only brand with discounted items. There are huge markdowns and exclusive offers on apparel and accessories at the sales event from designer brands like Marc Jacobs, Kate Spade, Quay and more.

Ahead, shop ET Style's picks from Rebecca Minkoff via the Amazon sale. And keep checking back all week for more deals from the Amazon Summer Sale!

Pippa Unlined Tote Rebecca Minkoff Amazon Pippa Unlined Tote Rebecca Minkoff A versatile tote to complement any outfit. REGULARLY $202.23 $104.30 at Amazon

Women's Nylon Cosmetic Pouch Rebecca Minkoff Amazon Women's Nylon Cosmetic Pouch Rebecca Minkoff Perfect for all of your beauty essentials. REGULARLY $50 $25 at Amazon

Leo Clutch with Chain Inset Rebecca Minkoff Amazon Leo Clutch with Chain Inset Rebecca Minkoff Great for a night out. REGULARLY $74 $55.50 at Amazon

Love Eye Clip Pouch Rebecca Minkoff Amazon Love Eye Clip Pouch Rebecca Minkoff This bag is a fun way to finish a look. REGULARLY $40.80 $30.60 AT AMAZON

Bree Mini Belt Bag Rebecca Minkoff Amazon Bree Mini Belt Bag Rebecca Minkoff Stay hands-free with this hip belt bag. REGULARLY $148 $74 at Amazon

Women's Kate Medium Convertible Bucket Rebecca Minkoff Amazon Women's Kate Medium Convertible Bucket Rebecca Minkoff Take it all with you in this chic handbag. REGULARLY $243.60 $182.70 AT AMAZON

Large Card Case With Eye Stud Rebecca Minkoff Amazon Large Card Case With Eye Stud Rebecca Minkoff They won't be able to take their eyes off of this chic accessory. REGULARLY $46.80 $35.10 AT AMAZON

Leo Clutch Rebecca Minkoff Amazon Leo Clutch Rebecca Minkoff This sweet clutch is great for a day out. REGULARLY $98 $51.45 at Amazon

Downtown Nylon Backpack Rebecca Minkoff Amazon Downtown Nylon Backpack Rebecca Minkoff Be day-trip ready with this backpack. REGULARLY $112.80 $84.60 AT AMAZON

Leo Clutch with Imitation Pearl Studs Rebecca Minkoff Amazon Leo Clutch with Imitation Pearl Studs Rebecca Minkoff Grab this seriously sleek clutch while you can. REGULARLY $88.80 $66.60 AT AMAZON

Leo Zip Card Case Rebecca Minkoff Amazon Leo Zip Card Case Rebecca Minkoff Catch their eye with just the right amount of flashiness. And an actual eye. REGULARLY $78 $58.50 at Amazon

