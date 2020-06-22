Shopping

Take Up to 50% Off Rebecca Minkoff Handbags at the Amazon Summer Sale

Published
Looking for a new bag to start summer off right? You're in luck. A great selection of Rebecca Minkoff luxury handbags are currently on sale as part of the Amazon Summer Sale

Right now, shoppers will find amazing deals on Rebecca Minkoff handbags, including crossbody bags, leather shoulder bags, clutches and other purse styles, are majorly discounted at Amazon's biggest summer sale event. As things begin to open up across the country, an on-trend bag is essential for finishing off a fashionable outfit and stepping out in style. 

Amazon's Summer Sale -- or The Big Style Sale -- kicked off on June 22, and Rebecca Minkoff isn't the only brand with discounted items. There are huge markdowns and exclusive offers on apparel and accessories at the sales event from designer brands like Marc Jacobs, Kate Spade, Quay and more. 

Ahead, shop ET Style's picks from Rebecca Minkoff via the Amazon sale. And keep checking back all week for more deals from the Amazon Summer Sale!

Pippa Unlined Tote
Rebecca Minkoff
Rebecca Minkoff Pippa Unlined Tote
Amazon
Pippa Unlined Tote
Rebecca Minkoff

A versatile tote to complement any outfit.

REGULARLY $202.23

Women's Nylon Cosmetic Pouch
Rebecca Minkoff
Rebecca Minkhoff Pippa Unlined Tote
Amazon
Women's Nylon Cosmetic Pouch
Rebecca Minkoff

Perfect for all of your beauty essentials.

REGULARLY $50

Leo Clutch with Chain Inset
Rebecca Minkoff
Women's Leo Clutch with Chain Inset
Amazon
Leo Clutch with Chain Inset
Rebecca Minkoff

Great for a night out.

REGULARLY $74

Love Eye Clip Pouch
Rebecca Minkoff
Women's Love Eye Clip Pouch
Amazon
Love Eye Clip Pouch
Rebecca Minkoff

This bag is a fun way to finish a look.

REGULARLY $40.80

Bree Mini Belt Bag
Rebecca Minkoff
Bree Mini Belt Bag
Amazon
Bree Mini Belt Bag
Rebecca Minkoff

Stay hands-free with this hip belt bag. 

REGULARLY $148

Women's Kate Medium Convertible Bucket
Rebecca Minkoff
Women's Kate Medium Convertible Bucket
Amazon
Women's Kate Medium Convertible Bucket
Rebecca Minkoff

Take it all with you in this chic handbag. 

REGULARLY $243.60

Large Card Case With Eye Stud
Rebecca Minkoff
Women's Large Card Case with Eye Stud
Amazon
Large Card Case With Eye Stud
Rebecca Minkoff

They won't be able to take their eyes off of this chic accessory. 

REGULARLY $46.80

Leo Clutch
Rebecca Minkoff
Leo Clutch
Amazon
Leo Clutch
Rebecca Minkoff

This sweet clutch is great for a day out. 

REGULARLY $98

Downtown Nylon Backpack
Rebecca Minkoff
Women's Downtown Nylon Backpack, Black
Amazon
Downtown Nylon Backpack
Rebecca Minkoff

Be day-trip ready with this backpack. 

REGULARLY $112.80

Leo Clutch with Imitation Pearl Studs
Rebecca Minkoff
Women's Leo Clutch with Imitation Pearl Studs
Amazon
Leo Clutch with Imitation Pearl Studs
Rebecca Minkoff

Grab this seriously sleek clutch while you can.

REGULARLY $88.80

Leo Zip Card Case
Rebecca Minkoff
Women's Leo Zip Card Case
Amazon
Leo Zip Card Case
Rebecca Minkoff

Catch their eye with just the right amount of flashiness. And an actual eye.

REGULARLY $78

