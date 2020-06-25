Shopping

The Best Tory Burch Deals From the Big Style Sale from Amazon

By Amy Lee‍
Each product has been selected and reviewed by our editorial team; however, we may receive affiliate commissions from some links to the products on this page. Prices listed are subject to change by the retailer. Promotions in this article are subject to availability, expiration and other terms as determined by partner.
tory burch sale
ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images

The Amazon Summer Sale -- also known as The Big Style Sale -- is here and chock-full of deep discounts and markdowns on our favorite brands!

If you are bummed about the postponement of Amazon Prime Day, the Amazon fashion summer sale includes white hot sales and seasonally relevant deals from loads of fashion brands offering items at a discounted price up to 80% off. Kate Spade New York, Rebecca Minkoff, Levi's, Tumi luggage and Tory Burch are among the brands that are part of the Amazon Summer Sale.

Love Tory Burch accessories? Good news, the Tory Burch sale is happening right now during the Amazon Summer Sale. Shop the designer's popular handbags and jewelry on discount -- up to 55% off at the sales event. 

The brand is known for chic, luxe accessories that feature the designer's famous logo. If you're looking to invest in a new bag for summer or stock up on baubles, you're sure to find a great deal on these essential items from the Tory Burch summer sale event. 

Shop ET Style's top picks from the Amazon Big Style Sale.

Lee Radziwell Petite Raincoat Bag
Tory Burch
Lee Radziwell Petite Raincoat Bag
Amazon
Lee Radziwell Petite Raincoat Bag
Tory Burch

If you love minis, this bag is a great style piece to have at an amazing deal.

REGULARLY $548

Minnie Cap Toe Ballet Flats
Tory Burch
Minnie Cap Toe Ballet Flats
Amazon
Minnie Cap Toe Ballet Flats
Tory Burch

Ballet flats from Amazon's summer sale are a great style go-to.

REGULARLY $258

Gemini Link Canvas Tote
Tory Burch
Tory Burch Women's Gemini Link Canvas Tote
Amazon
Gemini Link Canvas Tote
Tory Burch

A great deal on a sleek canvas tote for anywhere and everywhere.

REGULARLY $258

Ella Mini Tote
Tory Burch
Ella Mini Tote
Amazon
Ella Mini Tote
Tory Burch

This versatile mini tote from Amazon's biggest summer sale event is perfect for any occasion from work to the evening.

REGULARLY $178

Fleming Soft Straw Shoulder Bag
Tory Burch
Tory Burch Fleming Soft Straw Shoulder Bag
Amazon
Fleming Soft Straw Shoulder Bag
Tory Burch

This straw design is the ultimate summer accessory. 

REGULARLY $320.60

Heart Stud Earrings
Tory Burch
Tory Burch Heart Stud Earrings
Amazon
Heart Stud Earrings
Tory Burch

A great deal on perfect date night earrings. 

REGULARLY $103.60

Elle Canvas Quadrant Tote Bag
Tory Burch
Tory Burch Elle Canvas Quadrant Tote Bag
Amazon
Elle Canvas Quadrant Tote Bag
Tory Burch

A fashion-forward daytime tote, featuring the designer's famous logo. 

REGULARLY $398

Fleming Soft Convertible Shoulder Bag
Tory Burch
Tory Burch Fleming Soft Convertible Shoulder Bag
Amazon
Fleming Soft Convertible Shoulder Bag
Tory Burch

An elegant quilted shoulder bag that's truly season-less. 

REGULARLY $528

Kira Chevron Continental Wallet
Tory Burch
Tory Burch Kira Chevron Continental Wallet
Amazon
Kira Chevron Continental Wallet
Tory Burch

A luxurious wallet from the Amazon sale boasts multiple compartments. 

REGULARLY $248

Read More: Amazon's Big Style Sale Is Here: Huge Savings on Top Fashion Brands

RELATED CONTENT: 

The Best Shoe Deals We've Found at the Amazon Summer Sale

The Best Sandals Deals From the Amazon Summer Sale

The Best Kids' Shoe Deals at the Amazon Summer Sale

The Best Watch Deals From the Amazon Summer Sale

The Best Rebecca Minkoff Handbag Deals at the Amazon Summer Sale

The Best Deals on Sneakers From the Amazon Summer Sale

Skechers Are up to 20% off at the Amazon Big Style Sale

The Best Denim Deals from Amazon Summer Sale

The Best Marc Jacobs Deals at the Amazon Sale

The Best Watch Deals on Amazon to Shop Right Now

Amazon Summer Sale 2020: Everything We Know So Far

 