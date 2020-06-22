Shopping

The Best Deals on Levi's From the Amazon Summer Sale

By Doriean Stevenson‍
Levi's Sale
Christian Vierig/Getty Images

Amazon's Summer Sale kicked off on Monday, and the discounts on Levi's jeans and denim are top notch. 

Right now, shoppers can score deals on women's and men's denim, including jeans and shorts. With summer in full swing, now is the perfect time to stock up on denim shorts to rock for months to come. And with deals like this, why not grab jeans to prepare for fall? 

The Amazon sale -- also called the Big Style Sale -- launched this week as an effort to support brands that saw a decline in sales do to the coronavirus pandemic and the delay of the annual Amazon Prime Day sale. Fashion brands like Kate Spade New York, Tory Burch, and so many others have loads of clothing, shoes and other accessories on sale via Amazon. 

Check here for other brands featured in Amazon's fashion sale, and keep checking back with us for our favorite sale picks. 

Ahead, shop ET Style's selections from the Levi's sale at Amazon's Summer Sale.

Original Trucker Jacket
Levi's
Levi's Original Trucker Jacket
Amazon
Original Trucker Jacket
Levi's

A classic denim jacket is a season-less staple. 

REGULARLY $79.50

Wedgie Skinny Jeans
Levi's
Levi's Wedgie Skinny Jeans
Amazon
Wedgie Skinny Jeans
Levi's

This popular wedgie style has vintage-looking flair. 

REGULARLY $69.50

High Rise Shorts
Levi's
Levi's High Rise Shorts
Amazon
High Rise Shorts
Levi's

Must-have denim shorts to wear with tees, blouses and tanks. 

REGULARLY $44.50

Plus-Size Classic Straight Jeans
Levi's
Levi's Plus-Size Classic Straight Jeans
Amazon
Plus-Size Classic Straight Jeans
Levi's

Straight-leg jeans you can pair with anything. 

REGULARLY $49.99

Ribcage Straight Ankle Jeans
Levi's
Levi's Ribcage Straight Ankle Jeans
Amazon
Ribcage Straight Ankle Jeans
Levi's

Featuring an ultra high-waist fit. 

REGULARLY $79.50

721 High Rise Skinny Ankle Jeans
Levi's
Levi's 721 High Rise Skinny Ankle Jeans
Amazon
721 High Rise Skinny Ankle Jeans
Levi's

White jeans are great for summer. 

REGULARLY $59.50

Levi's Women's Ribcage Straight Ankle Jeans
Levi's
Levi's Women's Ribcage Straight Ankle Jeans
Amazon
Levi's Women's Ribcage Straight Ankle Jeans
Levi's

These distressed jeans are great for an easy-going outfit.

Women's Mid-Length Shorts
Levi's
Women's Mid Length Shorts
Amazon
Women's Mid-Length Shorts
Levi's

Hot days call for cool shorts like these. 

Levi's 501 High Rise Short
Levi's
Levi's 501 High Rise Short
Amazon
Levi's 501 High Rise Short
Levi's

These shorts are great for outdoor summer adventures. 

Levi's Women's 711 Skinny Ankle Jeans
Levi's
Levi's Women's 711 Skinny Ankle Jeans
Amazon
Levi's Women's 711 Skinny Ankle Jeans
Levi's

Everyone needs a solid pair of black skinny jeans. 

Read More: Amazon's Big Style Sale Is Here (CNET.com) 

