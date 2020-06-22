The Best Deals on Levi's From the Amazon Summer Sale
Amazon's Summer Sale kicked off on Monday, and the discounts on Levi's jeans and denim are top notch.
Right now, shoppers can score deals on women's and men's denim, including jeans and shorts. With summer in full swing, now is the perfect time to stock up on denim shorts to rock for months to come. And with deals like this, why not grab jeans to prepare for fall?
The Amazon sale -- also called the Big Style Sale -- launched this week as an effort to support brands that saw a decline in sales do to the coronavirus pandemic and the delay of the annual Amazon Prime Day sale. Fashion brands like Kate Spade New York, Tory Burch, and so many others have loads of clothing, shoes and other accessories on sale via Amazon.
Ahead, shop ET Style's selections from the Levi's sale at Amazon's Summer Sale.
A classic denim jacket is a season-less staple.
This popular wedgie style has vintage-looking flair.
Must-have denim shorts to wear with tees, blouses and tanks.
Straight-leg jeans you can pair with anything.
Featuring an ultra high-waist fit.
White jeans are great for summer.
These distressed jeans are great for an easy-going outfit.
Hot days call for cool shorts like these.
These shorts are great for outdoor summer adventures.
Everyone needs a solid pair of black skinny jeans.
