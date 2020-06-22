The Best Rebecca Minkoff Deals We've Found So Far at the Amazon Summer Sale
Looking for a new bag to start summer off right? You're in luck. A great selection of Rebecca Minkoff luxury handbags are on sale now as part of the Amazon Summer Sale.
Right now, Rebecca Minkoff handbags, including crossbody bags, leather shoulder bags, clutches and other purse styles, are discounted on Amazon. As things begin to open up across the country, an on-trend bag is essential for finishing off a fashionable outfit and stepping out in style.
Amazon's Summer Sale -- or Big Style Sale -- kicked off on Monday, and Rebecca Minkoff isn't the only brand with discounted items. There are major deals on apparel and accessories from brands like Marc Jacobs, Kate Spade, Quay and others.
Ahead, shop ET Style's picks from Rebecca Minkoff via Amazon. And keep checking back for more deals from Amazon's Summer Sale.
Great for a night out.
This bag is a fun way to finish a look.
Stay hands-free with this hip belt bag.
Take it all with you in this chic handbag.
They won't be able to take their eyes off of this chic accessory.
This sweet clutch is great for a day out.
Be day-trip ready with this backpack.
Grab this seriously sleek clutch while you can.
Catch their eye with just the right amount of flashy.
