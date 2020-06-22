Looking for a new bag to start summer off right? You're in luck. A great selection of Rebecca Minkoff luxury handbags are on sale now as part of the Amazon Summer Sale.

Right now, Rebecca Minkoff handbags, including crossbody bags, leather shoulder bags, clutches and other purse styles, are discounted on Amazon. As things begin to open up across the country, an on-trend bag is essential for finishing off a fashionable outfit and stepping out in style.

Amazon's Summer Sale -- or Big Style Sale -- kicked off on Monday, and Rebecca Minkoff isn't the only brand with discounted items. There are major deals on apparel and accessories from brands like Marc Jacobs, Kate Spade, Quay and others.

Ahead, shop ET Style's picks from Rebecca Minkoff via Amazon. And keep checking back for more deals from Amazon's Summer Sale.

Leo Clutch with Chain Inset Rebecca Minkoff Amazon Leo Clutch with Chain Inset Rebecca Minkoff Great for a night out. REGULARLY $74.00 $55.50 at Amazon

Love Eye Clip Pouch Rebecca Minkoff Amazon Love Eye Clip Pouch Rebecca Minkoff This bag is a fun way to finish a look. REGULARLY $40.80 $30.60 AT AMAZON

Bree Mini Belt Bag Rebecca Minkoff Amazon Bree Mini Belt Bag Rebecca Minkoff Stay hands-free with this hip belt bag. REGULARLY $75.87 $74.00 AT AMAZON

Women's Kate Medium Convertible Bucket Rebecca Minkoff Amazon Women's Kate Medium Convertible Bucket Rebecca Minkoff Take it all with you in this chic handbag. REGULARLY $243.60 $182.70 AT AMAZON

Large Card Case With Eye Stud Rebecca Minkoff Amazon Large Card Case With Eye Stud Rebecca Minkoff They won't be able to take their eyes off of this chic accessory. REGULARLY $46.80 $35.10 AT AMAZON

Leo Clutch Rebecca Minkoff Amazon Leo Clutch Rebecca Minkoff This sweet clutch is great for a day out. REGULARLY $68.60 $55.50 AT AMAZON

Downtown Nylon Backpack Rebecca Minkoff Amazon Downtown Nylon Backpack Rebecca Minkoff Be day-trip ready with this backpack. REGULARLY $112.80 $84.60 AT AMAZON

Leo Clutch with Imitation Pearl Studs Rebecca Minkoff Amazon Leo Clutch with Imitation Pearl Studs Rebecca Minkoff Grab this seriously sleek clutch while you can. REGULARLY $88.80 $66.60 AT AMAZON

Leo Zip Card Case Rebecca Minkoff Amazon Leo Zip Card Case Rebecca Minkoff Catch their eye with just the right amount of flashy. REGULARLY $78.00 $66.30 AT AMAZON

See more discounts from the Amazon Summer Sale, and check back often for new deals all week.

RELATED CONTENT:

The Best Watch Deals on Amazon to Shop Right Now

Amazon Summer Sale 2020: Everything We Know So Far