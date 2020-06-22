The Best Kate Spade Deals From Amazon Summer Sale

The Kate Spade sale is happening right now as part of the Amazon Summer Sale. Enjoy up to 55% off on summer accessories from the beloved fashion brand. Find deals on popular Kate Spade New York wallets, jewelry and more.

From a chic passport case to a sparkly pair of earrings, you're sure to find a favorite or two to choose from the Kate Spade deals.

The Amazon Summer Sale is filled with many other deals you can't miss from brands like Tory Burch, Marc Jacobs, Rebecca Minkoff and other designers.

Check out ET Style's favorite picks from the sale.

Sylvia Croc Embossed Small Bifold Wallet Kate Spade New York Amazon Sylvia Croc Embossed Small Bifold Wallet Kate Spade New York A compact wallet to store essentials. REGULARLY $57.60 $48.96 at Amazon

Spencer Passport Case Kate Spade New York Amazon Spencer Passport Case Kate Spade New York For future getaways. REGULARLY $88 $47.52 at Amazon

Candy Drops Pave Huggies Kate Spade New York Amazon Candy Drops Pave Huggies Kate Spade New York Chic earrings to add a little sparkle. REGULARLY $68 $34.68 at Amazon

Loves Me Knot Pave Flex Cuff Kate Spade New York Amazon Loves Me Knot Pave Flex Cuff Kate Spade New York A cuff featuring knot detail. REGULARLY $60.99 $49.50 at Amazon

Urban Jungle Resin Hoops Kate Spade New York Amazon Urban Jungle Resin Hoops Kate Spade New York Pretty pearl hoop earrings. REGULARLY $88.00 $66 at Amazon

Pearl Drops Studs Kate Spade New York Amazon Pearl Drops Studs Kate Spade New York We love the beautiful green color. REGULARLY $48 $36.00 at Amazon

