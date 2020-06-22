The Best Kate Spade Deals From Amazon Summer Sale
The Kate Spade sale is happening right now as part of the Amazon Summer Sale. Enjoy up to 55% off on summer accessories from the beloved fashion brand. Find deals on popular Kate Spade New York wallets, jewelry and more.
From a chic passport case to a sparkly pair of earrings, you're sure to find a favorite or two to choose from the Kate Spade deals.
The Amazon Summer Sale is filled with many other deals you can't miss from brands like Tory Burch, Marc Jacobs, Rebecca Minkoff and other designers.
Check out ET Style's favorite picks from the sale.
A compact wallet to store essentials.
For future getaways.
Chic earrings to add a little sparkle.
A cuff featuring knot detail.
Pretty pearl hoop earrings.
We love the beautiful green color.
