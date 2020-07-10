Shopping

Best Bermuda Shorts to Wear for Summer 2020 from Mother, Vince, Madewell and More

Published
Mother The Tripper Cutoff Fray
If you're not into short shorts, Bermuda shorts are a great alternative. With a longer length, the Bermuda short style provides more coverage than average summer shorts and can even be dressed up for the right occasion. 

ET Style has gathered a variety of styles ranging in fit, silhouette, color and fabric from favorite brands such as Old Navy, Vince, Joe's Jeans and more.

Classic Bermuda shorts can be paired with any outfit -- with a bucket hat, sneaker, oversized sunglasses and sandal.

Find ET Style's new favorite shorts from our picks, ahead.

Mother Bermuda Jean Shorts

The Tripper Cutoff Fray
Mother The Tripper Cutoff Fray
The Tripper Cutoff Fray
These MOTHER Superior Bermuda shorts are super light, just right and slashed at the knee. Size up for extra slouch.

This Old Navy mid-rise cuffed denim short can be paired with anything on top.

Mid-Rise Cuffed Bermuda Slim Jean Shorts
Old Navy Mid-Rise Cuffed Bermuda Slim Jean Shorts
Mid-Rise Cuffed Bermuda Slim Jean Shorts
REGULARLY $26.99

Ann Taylor's chambray option is a sophisticated style with belt loops and a touch of stretch. 

The Chambray Boardwalk Short
Ann Taylor The Chambray Boardwalk Short
The Chambray Boardwalk Short
We love the little tie detail at the hem of these classic shorts. 

Solid Tie-Cuff Shorts
Karen Scott Solid Tie-Cuff Shorts
Solid Tie-Cuff Shorts
This light pink Eloquii pair is a great dressy option and it's only $15 right now with the code SAVEMORE.  Pair with the matching blazer.

Bermuda Suit Shorts
Eloquii Bermuda Suit Shorts
Bermuda Suit Shorts
REGULARLY $64.95

High-waist long, cutoff denim Bermuda shorts from Madewell in bright white. 

High-Rise Long Denim Shorts in Tile White
Madewell High-Rise Long Denim Shorts in Tile White
High-Rise Long Denim Shorts in Tile White
A cool distressed pair from Joe's Jeans. 

Frayed Denim Bermuda Shorts in Shasta
Joe's Jeans Frayed Denim Bermuda Shorts in Shasta
Frayed Denim Bermuda Shorts in Shasta
Relaxed-fit, wide-leg shorts to wear with tees and tanks. 

Ina Long Wide Leg Shorts in Black
Monki Ina Long Wide Leg Shorts in Black
Ina Long Wide Leg Shorts in Black
A luxurious silky, draped short from Vince with roomy legs.

Drapey Silk Shorts
Vince Drapey Silk Shorts
Drapey Silk Shorts
Lightweight drawstring Bermuda shorts from Athleta with comfortable fit.

Farallon Bermuda
Athleta Farallon Bermuda
Farallon Bermuda
Linen Bermuda shorts with tie belt and oversized pockets. 

High-Rise Utility Bermuda Shorts
A New Day High-Rise Utility Bermuda Shorts
High-Rise Utility Bermuda Shorts
