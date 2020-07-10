If you're not into short shorts, Bermuda shorts are a great alternative. With a longer length, the Bermuda short style provides more coverage than average summer shorts and can even be dressed up for the right occasion.

ET Style has gathered a variety of styles ranging in fit, silhouette, color and fabric from favorite brands such as Old Navy, Vince, Joe's Jeans and more.

Classic Bermuda shorts can be paired with any outfit -- with a bucket hat, sneaker, oversized sunglasses and sandal.

Find ET Style's new favorite shorts from our picks, ahead.

Mother Bermuda Jean Shorts

The Tripper Cutoff Fray Mother Mother The Tripper Cutoff Fray Mother These MOTHER Superior Bermuda shorts are super light, just right and slashed at the knee. Size up for extra slouch. $218 at Mother

This Old Navy mid-rise cuffed denim short can be paired with anything on top.

Ann Taylor's chambray option is a sophisticated style with belt loops and a touch of stretch.

The Chambray Boardwalk Short Ann Taylor Ann Taylor The Chambray Boardwalk Short Ann Taylor $59 at Ann Taylor

We love the little tie detail at the hem of these classic shorts.

This light pink Eloquii pair is a great dressy option and it's only $15 right now with the code SAVEMORE. Pair with the matching blazer.

Bermuda Suit Shorts Eloquii Eloquii Bermuda Suit Shorts Eloquii REGULARLY $64.95 $15 at Eloquii

High-waist long, cutoff denim Bermuda shorts from Madewell in bright white.

A cool distressed pair from Joe's Jeans.

Relaxed-fit, wide-leg shorts to wear with tees and tanks.

A luxurious silky, draped short from Vince with roomy legs.

Drapey Silk Shorts Vince Nordstrom Drapey Silk Shorts Vince $245 at Nordstrom

Lightweight drawstring Bermuda shorts from Athleta with comfortable fit.

Farallon Bermuda Athleta Athleta Farallon Bermuda Athleta $69 at Athleta

Linen Bermuda shorts with tie belt and oversized pockets.