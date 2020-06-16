Best Shorts for Summer -- Denim, Linen and More Styles

Shorts are a wardrobe staple for warm weather, and with summer starting we're looking to add a new pair or two.

There are a variety of styles in the market from classic denim cutoffs to a breezy linen design. There's a pair out there fit for your personal style, whether you're looking for shorts to wear over a swimsuit at the beach, a dressier option to team with a blouse or a super comfortable one to wear at home.

Our favorite brands such as Madewell, Everlane and ModCloth have great options to shop.

Ahead, check out ET Style's top selects of summer shorts.

Camp Shorts Madewell Madewell Camp Shorts Madewell Available in five colors, these comfy shorts with elastic waist, back patch pockets and a hint of stretch will be a staple for summer. Take an extra 35% off by entering the code REALDEAL at checkout. REGULARLY $49.50 $25.67 at Madewell

Linen Shorts Caslon Nordstrom Linen Shorts Caslon Breezy, breathable linen shorts are a no-brainer for warm weather. Collect multiple colors of this effortless style. $49 at Nordstrom

Parker Vintage Cut Off Short Agolde Revolve Parker Vintage Cut Off Short Agolde If you need a new pair of denim shorts, this one is a classic you'll wear for years to come. $128 at Revolve

Skyline Short II Athleta Athleta Skyline Short II Athleta If you want a pair that's polished-looking, we recommend these from Athleta. Made with wrinkle-resistant, quick-drying fabric, these shorts are perfect for the heat. Plus, the tie belt adds flair. $59 at Athleta

The '90s Cheeky Denim Short Everlane Everlane The '90s Cheeky Denim Short Everlane Everlane's newest shorts are inspired by '90s denim. The non-stretch cutoff style is longer in length -- a great alternative to short shorts. It also features a high-rise waist and "butt-boosting" back pockets. $58 at Everlane

Wide-leg Sweatshorts H&M H&M Wide-leg Sweatshorts H&M Chic sweat shorts to wear in and out of the house. We love the wide-leg silhouette. $12.99 at H&M

Beyond the Surplus Shorts ModCloth ModCloth Beyond the Surplus Shorts ModCloth This stretch denim pair, featuring contrast topstitching, looks great with a t-shirt. $55 at ModCloth

Terry Biker Shorts Lou & Grey Lou & Grey Terry Biker Shorts Lou & Grey Bike shorts that feel so soft and cozy on. Style with an oversized sweatshirt and sneakers. $34.50 at Lou & Grey

Raining Daisy Denim Mom Shorts PacSun PacSun Raining Daisy Denim Mom Shorts PacSun We love the daisy embroidery and you will, too! Instantly save 30% on the shorts. Plus, when you spend $100 or more on the PacSun website, save $20 with the code BESTSEASON. REGULARLY $49.95 $34.96 at PacSun

Each product has been selected and reviewed by our editorial team; however, we may receive affiliate commissions from some links to the products on this page. Prices listed are subject to change by the retailer. Promotions in this article are subject to availability, expiration and other terms as determined by partner.

