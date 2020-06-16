Shopping

Best Shorts for Summer -- Denim, Linen and More Styles

By Amy Lee‍
Shorts are a wardrobe staple for warm weather, and with summer starting we're looking to add a new pair or two. 

There are a variety of styles in the market from classic denim cutoffs to a breezy linen design. There's a pair out there fit for your personal style, whether you're looking for shorts to wear over a swimsuit at the beach, a dressier option to team with a blouse or a super comfortable one to wear at home. 

Our favorite brands such as Madewell, Everlane and ModCloth have great options to shop. 

Ahead, check out ET Style's top selects of summer shorts. 

Camp Shorts
Madewell
Madewell Camp Shorts
Madewell
Camp Shorts
Madewell

Available in five colors, these comfy shorts with elastic waist, back patch pockets and a hint of stretch will be a staple for summer. Take an extra 35% off by entering the code REALDEAL at checkout. 

REGULARLY $49.50

Linen Shorts
Caslon
Caslon Linen Shorts
Nordstrom
Linen Shorts
Caslon

Breezy, breathable linen shorts are a no-brainer for warm weather. Collect multiple colors of this effortless style. 

Parker Vintage Cut Off Short
Agolde
Agolde Parker Vintage Cut Off Short
Revolve
Parker Vintage Cut Off Short
Agolde

If you need a new pair of denim shorts, this one is a classic you'll wear for years to come. 

Skyline Short II
Athleta
Athleta Skyline Short II
Athleta
Skyline Short II
Athleta

If you want a pair that's polished-looking, we recommend these from Athleta. Made with wrinkle-resistant, quick-drying fabric, these shorts are perfect for the heat. Plus, the tie belt adds flair. 

The '90s Cheeky Denim Short
Everlane
Everlane The '90s Cheeky Denim Short
Everlane
The '90s Cheeky Denim Short
Everlane

Everlane's newest shorts are inspired by '90s denim. The non-stretch cutoff style is longer in length -- a great alternative to short shorts. It also features a high-rise waist and "butt-boosting" back pockets. 

Wide-leg Sweatshorts
H&M
H&M Wide-leg Sweatshorts
H&M
Wide-leg Sweatshorts
H&M

Chic sweat shorts to wear in and out of the house. We love the wide-leg silhouette. 

Beyond the Surplus Shorts
ModCloth
ModCloth Beyond the Surplus Shorts
ModCloth
Beyond the Surplus Shorts
ModCloth

This stretch denim pair, featuring contrast topstitching, looks great with a t-shirt. 

Terry Biker Shorts
Lou & Grey
Lou & Grey Terry Biker Shorts
Lou & Grey
Terry Biker Shorts
Lou & Grey

Bike shorts that feel so soft and cozy on. Style with an oversized sweatshirt and sneakers. 

Raining Daisy Denim Mom Shorts
PacSun
PacSun Raining Daisy Denim Mom Shorts
PacSun
Raining Daisy Denim Mom Shorts
PacSun

We love the daisy embroidery and you will, too! Instantly save 30% on the shorts. Plus, when you spend $100 or more on the PacSun website, save $20 with the code BESTSEASON

REGULARLY $49.95

