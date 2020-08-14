Madewell Sale: Save Up to 87% Off Denim, Dresses and Shoes

Madewell is treating shoppers to a surprise Secret Stock Sale now on the store's website. Take up to 87% off select sale styles while supplies last.

The Madewell brand is popular with celebrities like Meghan Markle, Katie Holmes and Jessica Biel. Madewell is known for their durable women's clothing (and men's, too), especially when it comes to flattering denim and basics like tees. And if you're a Madewell Insider, you'll get free shipping and returns as well as free personalization on leather and denim items. It's totally free to join, FYI.

Shop our picks from the Madewell Summer Stock Sale, including dresses, shoes, high-rise skinny crop jeans and a comfy linen jumpsuit. Happy shopping!

Shop the Madewell Summer Stock Sale.

Tracie Crisscross Slide Sandal in Snake Embossed Leather Madewell Madewell Tracie Crisscross Slide Sandal in Snake Embossed Leather Madewell Madewell's Tracie Crisscross Slide Sandal in Snake Embossed Leather is made with woven skinny straps in multicolored snake-embossed leather. Get these comfortable slide at Madewell for 77% off now, while supplies last. ORIGINALLY $88 $19.97 at Madewell

Ruffled Wrap Maxi Dress in Americana Floral Madewell Madewell Ruffled Wrap Maxi Dress in Americana Floral Madewell Madewell's Ruffled Wrap Maxi Dress in Americana Floral is a faux-wrap floral maxi dress with a decidedly 70's retro feel. ORIGINALLY $148 $99.97 at Madewell

Open-Stitch Austen Pullover Sweater Madewell Madewell Open-Stitch Austen Pullover Sweater Madewell A cropped, open-stitch sweater to wear all year long. You can get this sweater now for 87% off the retail price now at Madewell, while supplies last. REGULARLY $89.50 $62.65 at Madewell

Knit Pointelle Peasant Top Madewell Madewell Knit Pointelle Peasant Top Madewell The Madewell Knit Pointelle Peasant Top has a stretchy square neckline and will look perfect moving into fall with jeans. This peasant top comes in three colors: black, ivory and red. Get this shirt for 75% off the retail price at the Madewell Secret Stock Sale, while supplies last. ORIGINALLY $59.50 $14.97 at Madewell

Linen-Blend Ruffle-Cuff Wrap Dress in Dutch Dandelions Madewell Madewell Linen-Blend Ruffle-Cuff Wrap Dress in Dutch Dandelions Madewell Madewell's Linen-Blend Ruffle-Cuff Wrap Dress in Dutch Dandelions is the perfect dress to wear from summer into the upcoming fall season. Get this dress now for 78% off the retail price, while supplies last. ORIGINALLY $135 $29.97 at Madewell

Malia Espadrille Sandal in Leopard Calf Hair Madewell Madewell Malia Espadrille Sandal in Leopard Calf Hair Madewell These Madewell Malia Espadrille Sandals in Leopard Calf Hair have classic espadrille soles with leopard calf-skin straps and are uber comfy. Get these while you can for 71% off the retail price at the Madewell sale. ORIGINALLY $138 $39.97 at Madewell

Rigid Denim Straight Mini Skirt in Haydel Wash: Tie-Waist Edition Madewell Madewell Rigid Denim Straight Mini Skirt in Haydel Wash: Tie-Waist Edition Madewell This Madewell Rigid Denim Straight Mini Skirt in Haydel Wash is made of 100% Italian cotton denim. This jean skirt has a built-in waste tie and boasts a straight-cut silhouette. ORIGINALLY $79.50 $19.97 at Madewell

Linen-Cotton Pleat-Sleeve Jumpsuit Madewell Madewell Linen-Cotton Pleat-Sleeve Jumpsuit Madewell A bright red linen jumpsuit that'll get you ready for fall. REGULARLY $135 $49.97 at Madewell

Sweetheart Wrap Top in Gingham Check Madewell Madewell Sweetheart Wrap Top in Gingham Check Madewell Madewell's Sweetheart Wrap Top in Gingham Check is made in lightweight textural gingham, with a sweetheart neckline and is a side tie wrap top. Shop the Madewell Secret Stock Sale to get this shirt for 68% off the retail price, while supplies last. ORIGINALLY $78 $24.97 at Madewell

10" High-Rise Skinny Crop Jeans in Horne Wash Madewell Madewell 10" High-Rise Skinny Crop Jeans in Horne Wash Madewell You don't need to tell us that a good pair of jeans is hard to find. Luckily, denim is one of Madewell's specialties -- these high rise skinny jeans have the perfect amount of stretch and will elongate your legs. REGULARLY $132 $79.99 at Madewell

Bubble-Sleeve Crop Top in Rainbow Stripe Madewell Madewell Bubble-Sleeve Crop Top in Rainbow Stripe Madewell Stripes in subdued rainbow colors are the star of this top, which is part sweatshirt, part sweater. REGULARLY $75 $39.99 at Madewell

Tie-Waist Mini Dress in French Daisies Madewell Madewell Tie-Waist Mini Dress in French Daisies Madewell The Madewell sale is chock-full of cute dresses, and we especially love the daisy print on this one. REGULARLY $128 $59.99 at Madewell

