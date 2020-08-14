Shopping

Madewell Sale: Save Up to 87% Off Denim, Dresses and Shoes

By ETonline Staff
Each product has been selected and reviewed by our editorial team; however, we may receive affiliate commissions from some links to the products on this page. Prices listed are subject to change by the retailer. Promotions in this article are subject to availability, expiration and other terms as determined by partner.
madewell sale
Courtesy of Madewell

Madewell is treating shoppers to a surprise Secret Stock Sale now on the store's website. Take up to 87% off select sale styles while supplies last. 

The Madewell brand is popular with celebrities like Meghan Markle, Katie Holmes and Jessica Biel. Madewell is known for their durable women's clothing (and men's, too), especially when it comes to flattering denim and basics like tees. And if you're a Madewell Insider, you'll get free shipping and returns as well as free personalization on leather and denim items. It's totally free to join, FYI.

Shop our picks from the Madewell Summer Stock Sale, including dresses, shoes, high-rise skinny crop jeans and a comfy linen jumpsuit. Happy shopping!

Shop the Madewell Summer Stock Sale.

Tracie Crisscross Slide Sandal in Snake Embossed Leather
Madewell
Madewell Tracie Crisscross Slide Sandal in Snake Embossed Leather
Madewell
Tracie Crisscross Slide Sandal in Snake Embossed Leather
Madewell

Madewell's Tracie Crisscross Slide Sandal in Snake Embossed Leather is made with woven skinny straps in multicolored snake-embossed leather. Get these comfortable slide at Madewell for 77% off now, while supplies last.

ORIGINALLY $88

Ruffled Wrap Maxi Dress in Americana Floral
Madewell
Madewell Ruffled Wrap Maxi Dress in Americana Floral
Madewell
Ruffled Wrap Maxi Dress in Americana Floral
Madewell

Madewell's Ruffled Wrap Maxi Dress in Americana Floral is a faux-wrap floral maxi dress with a decidedly 70's retro feel. 

ORIGINALLY $148

Open-Stitch Austen Pullover Sweater
Madewell
Madewell Open-Stitch Austen Pullover Sweater
Madewell
Open-Stitch Austen Pullover Sweater
Madewell

A cropped, open-stitch sweater to wear all year long. You can get this sweater now for 87% off the retail price now at Madewell, while supplies last.

REGULARLY $89.50

Knit Pointelle Peasant Top
Madewell
Madewell Knit Pointelle Peasant Top
Madewell
Knit Pointelle Peasant Top
Madewell

The Madewell Knit Pointelle Peasant Top has a stretchy square neckline and will look perfect moving into fall with jeans. This peasant top comes in three colors: black, ivory and red. Get this shirt for 75% off the retail price at the Madewell Secret Stock Sale, while supplies last.

 

ORIGINALLY $59.50

Linen-Blend Ruffle-Cuff Wrap Dress in Dutch Dandelions
Madewell
Madewell Linen-Blend Ruffle-Cuff Wrap Dress in Dutch Dandelions
Madewell
Linen-Blend Ruffle-Cuff Wrap Dress in Dutch Dandelions
Madewell

Madewell's Linen-Blend Ruffle-Cuff Wrap Dress in Dutch Dandelions is the perfect dress to wear from summer into the upcoming fall season. Get this dress now for 78% off the retail price, while supplies last.

 

ORIGINALLY $135

Malia Espadrille Sandal in Leopard Calf Hair
Madewell
Madewell Malia Espadrille Sandal in Leopard Calf Hair
Madewell
Malia Espadrille Sandal in Leopard Calf Hair
Madewell

These Madewell Malia Espadrille Sandals in Leopard Calf Hair have classic espadrille soles with leopard calf-skin straps and are uber comfy. Get these while you can for 71% off the retail price at the Madewell sale. 

ORIGINALLY $138

Rigid Denim Straight Mini Skirt in Haydel Wash: Tie-Waist Edition
Madewell
Madewell Rigid Denim Straight Mini Skirt in Haydel Wash: Tie-Waist Edition
Madewell
Rigid Denim Straight Mini Skirt in Haydel Wash: Tie-Waist Edition
Madewell

This Madewell Rigid Denim Straight Mini Skirt in Haydel Wash is made of 100% Italian cotton denim.  This jean skirt has a built-in waste tie and boasts a straight-cut silhouette.

ORIGINALLY $79.50

Linen-Cotton Pleat-Sleeve Jumpsuit
Madewell
Madewell Linen-Cotton Pleat-Sleeve Jumpsuit
Madewell
Linen-Cotton Pleat-Sleeve Jumpsuit
Madewell

A bright red linen jumpsuit that'll get you ready for fall. 

REGULARLY $135

Sweetheart Wrap Top in Gingham Check
Madewell
Madewell Sweetheart Wrap Top in Gingham Check
Madewell
Sweetheart Wrap Top in Gingham Check
Madewell

Madewell's Sweetheart Wrap Top in Gingham Check is made in lightweight textural gingham, with a sweetheart neckline and is a side tie wrap top. Shop the Madewell Secret Stock Sale to get this shirt for 68% off the retail price, while supplies last. 

ORIGINALLY $78

10" High-Rise Skinny Crop Jeans in Horne Wash
Madewell
Madewell 10" High-Rise Skinny Crop Jeans in Horne Wash
Madewell
10" High-Rise Skinny Crop Jeans in Horne Wash
Madewell

You don't need to tell us that a good pair of jeans is hard to find. Luckily, denim is one of Madewell's specialties -- these high rise skinny jeans have the perfect amount of stretch and will elongate your legs.

REGULARLY $132

Bubble-Sleeve Crop Top in Rainbow Stripe
Madewell
Madewell Bubble-Sleeve Crop Top in Rainbow Stripe
Madewell
Bubble-Sleeve Crop Top in Rainbow Stripe
Madewell

Stripes in subdued rainbow colors are the star of this top, which is part sweatshirt, part sweater. 

REGULARLY $75

Tie-Waist Mini Dress in French Daisies
Madewell
Madewell Tie-Waist Mini Dress in French Daisies
Madewell
Tie-Waist Mini Dress in French Daisies
Madewell

The Madewell sale is chock-full of cute dresses, and we especially love the daisy print on this one.

REGULARLY $128

