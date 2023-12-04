Best Lists

Apple Released Their List of the Top Books for 2023 — And They Make Great Holiday Gifts

Apple Released Their List of the Top Books for 2023
By Rebecca Rovenstine
Published: 1:48 PM PST, December 4, 2023

While these reads make great holiday presents, you'll also want to grab some titles for yourself.

Much like Spotify's 2023 Wrapped, Apple unveiled its Year in Review, where users can look at all the books and audiobooks they read or listened to this year. Upon receiving this compilation of books, Apple also assigns users into categories based on how and what they read. Along with this fun insight for customers, Apple released its favorite books in 2023.

According to Apple, this list is "an editorially curated collection of standout books and audiobooks across a variety of genres, and the most popular titles of the year." Highlighted in this curated collection were three specific books: two celebrity memoirs and a fiction novel. The memoirs include Spare, Prince Henry's novel, and The Women in Me by Britney Spears. Rebecca Yarros's Fourth Wing was also a standout, with Apple calling it a "must-read" for both fantasy and romance enthusiasts. 

Divided into four categories — nonfiction books, fiction books, nonfiction audiobooks and fiction audiobooks — these selections are excellent reads, but also make wonderful holiday gifts. Ready to curl up with your next good read? Check out where to find Apple's best books of 2023 below.

Apple's Top Nonfiction Books of 2023

'Spare' by Prince Harry, The Duke of Sussex

'Spare' by Prince Harry, The Duke of Sussex
'Spare' by Prince Harry, The Duke of Sussex

The book's title comes from an old adage referring to a monarch and their sibling as "the heir and the spare." Being Princess Diana and King Charles' youngest son, Prince Harry would be considered the spare and his elder brother Prince William, the heir.

$36 $18

$18

'The Woman in Me' by Britney Spears

'The Woman in Me' by Britney Spears
'The Woman in Me' by Britney Spears

Spears shares never-before-heard details about her personal life in her new memoir. 

$33 $21

$17

"The Wager: A Tale of Shipwreck, Mutiny and Murder" by David Grann

"The Wager: A Tale of Shipwreck, Mutiny and Murder" by David Grann
"The Wager: A Tale of Shipwreck, Mutiny and Murder" by David Grann

Written by the author of Killers of the Flower Moon, The Wager tells the story of Englishmen who are deemed war heroes when they wash up in Brazil in the 1700s. When another vessel arrives in Chile, the Brazilians discover these men are actually mutineers. 

$30 $16

$15

"Outlive: The Science and Art of Longevity" by Peter Attia and Bill Gifford

"Outlive: The Science and Art of Longevity" by Peter Attia and Bill Gifford
"Outlive: The Science and Art of Longevity" by Peter Attia and Bill Gifford

A New York Times bestseller, Outlive: The Science and Art of Longevity by Peter Attia and Bill Gifford, challenges current medical thinking by providing a different and novel approach to preventing chronic disease and improving long-term health.

$32 $17

$14

"Elon Musk" by Walter Isaacson

"Elon Musk" by Walter Isaacson
"Elon Musk" by Walter Isaacson

Author Walter Isaacson spent two years following Elon Musk to get an inside scoop into the controversial visionary's life, which he chronicles in his book Elon Musk.

$35 $21

$17

Apple's Top Fiction Books of 2023

"Fourth Wing" by Rebecca Yarros

"Fourth Wing" by Rebecca Yarros
"Fourth Wing" by Rebecca Yarros

Dragon riders reign in Fourth Wing, where 20-year-old Violet is forced into the ranks by her mother, who is also the commander general. If she is unable to bond with a dragon, she will be eviscerated—and that's only one of the problems she's facing. 

$30 $17

$15

"Iron Flame" by Rebecca Yarros

"Iron Flame" by Rebecca Yarros
"Iron Flame" by Rebecca Yarros

The folks at Apple were so impressed with the numbers on Rebecca Yarros' Empyrean series that they added the second book from the collection: Iron Flame.

$30 $20

$15

"Happy Place" by Emily Henry

"Happy Place" by Emily Henry
"Happy Place" by Emily Henry

Happy Place by Emily Henry follows the story of a happy couple, Harriet and Wyn, who break up for a reason they won't discuss. Things get complicated when they must pretend to be together during a summer vacation.

$27 $16

$12

"Hello Beautiful" by Ann Napolitano

"Hello Beautiful" by Ann Napolitano
"Hello Beautiful" by Ann Napolitano

Along with Apple's Best Books of 2023, Hello Beautiful, a romance novel by Ann Napolitano, also made Oprah's Book Club and the New York Times bestseller list.

$28 $16

$14

"The Covenant of Water" by Abraham Verghese

"The Covenant of Water" by Abraham Verghese
"The Covenant of Water" by Abraham Verghese

Taking place in South India in the 1900s, this book follows three generations of a family who have gone through their share of grief. The book made Oprah's Book Club and Winfrey raved about it, saying, "One of the best books I’ve read in my entire life. It’s epic. It’s transportive . . . It was unputdownable!”

$32 $17

$17

Apple's Top Audiobooks of 2023

Many of Apple's Top Audiobooks of 2023 mirrored the book selections, including The Woman in Me, Spare, Outlive: The Science and Art of Longevity, Elon Musk, Fourth Wing, Happy Place and Iron Flame. Here are the company's other audiobook selections.

"The Creative Act: A Way of Being" by Rick Rubin

"The Creative Act: A Way of Being" by Rick Rubin
"The Creative Act: A Way of Being" by Rick Rubin

According to Apple, "Rick Rubin founded the iconic hip-hop label Def Jam in an NYU dorm room, then went on to work with everyone from Black Sabbath to Johnny Cash. But don’t expect famous names in this surprising self-help guide: The Creative Act is purely about finding peace and joy in creation.

$15/Month for an Audible Membership

$15

"Only the Dead" by Jack Carr

"Only the Dead" by Jack Carr
"Only the Dead" by Jack Carr

The world is on the brink of war, but a former Navy SEAL makes it his mission to put things right in Jack Carr's Only the Dead.

$15/Month for an Audible Membership

$17

"Tom Lake" by Ann Patchett

"Tom Lake" by Ann Patchett
"Tom Lake" by Ann Patchett

Three daughters return to the family orchard for cherry picking season, where their mom tells them a story of young love in Tom Lake by Ann Patchett. The audiobook is narrated by Meryl Streep. 

$15/Month for an Audible Membership

$15

For more gift inspiration, check out our ultimate Holiday Gift Guide for all of the best gifts of 2023 for everyone on your list.

