Much like Spotify's 2023 Wrapped, Apple unveiled its Year in Review, where users can look at all the books and audiobooks they read or listened to this year. Upon receiving this compilation of books, Apple also assigns users into categories based on how and what they read. Along with this fun insight for customers, Apple released its favorite books in 2023.

According to Apple, this list is "an editorially curated collection of standout books and audiobooks across a variety of genres, and the most popular titles of the year." Highlighted in this curated collection were three specific books: two celebrity memoirs and a fiction novel. The memoirs include Spare, Prince Henry's novel, and The Women in Me by Britney Spears. Rebecca Yarros's Fourth Wing was also a standout, with Apple calling it a "must-read" for both fantasy and romance enthusiasts.

Divided into four categories — nonfiction books, fiction books, nonfiction audiobooks and fiction audiobooks — these selections are excellent reads, but also make wonderful holiday gifts. Ready to curl up with your next good read? Check out where to find Apple's best books of 2023 below.

Apple's Top Nonfiction Books of 2023

Apple's Top Fiction Books of 2023

Apple's Top Audiobooks of 2023

Many of Apple's Top Audiobooks of 2023 mirrored the book selections, including The Woman in Me, Spare, Outlive: The Science and Art of Longevity, Elon Musk, Fourth Wing, Happy Place and Iron Flame. Here are the company's other audiobook selections.

