The Best Bermuda Shorts for the End of the Summer
If you're not into short shorts, Bermuda shorts are a great alternative. With a longer length, the Bermuda short style provides more coverage than average summer shorts and can even be dressed up for the right occasion.
ET Style has gathered a variety of styles ranging in fit, silhouette, color and fabric from favorite brands such as Old Navy, Vince, Joe's Jeans and more.
Classic Bermuda shorts can be paired with any outfit -- with a bucket hat, sneakers, oversized sunglasses and sandals.
Find ET Style's new favorite shorts from our picks, ahead.
These MOTHER Superior Bermuda shorts are super light, just right and slashed at the knee. Size up for extra slouch.
This Old Navy mid-rise cuffed denim short can be paired with anything on top.
The Ann Taylor bermuda short is a sophisticated style with belt loops and a touch of stretch.
These Tommy Hilfiger Hollywood Bermuda Shorts pair perfectly with a plain t-shirt or a button down.
These Eloquii Sequin Bermuda Short with Belt are a show stopper that you can wear most of the year. Sizes start at 14 and up.
These chic Madewell Drapey Paperbag Shorts are made with luxe satin-backed crape.
Looking for laid back denim shorts with some length? This pair from Joe's Jeans should do the trick.
These Vince Bermuda Shorts give you a polished look. The shorts are made of stretch twill.
