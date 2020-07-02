Shopping

Quay Sale: Buy One Pair of Sunglasses or Blue Light Glasses, Get One Pair Free

Quay is having a major sale you can't miss! The Australia-based eyewear brand, known for its trendy, affordable sunnies, is having a buy one pair, get one pair free sale to celebrate July 4. The sale applies to select sunglasses and blue light glasses sitewide through July 5.  

Quay is a favorite among influencers and countless celebrities who even have their own collections with the brand -- and some of the styles are included in the sale! From dramatically oversized aviators to bold cat eyes to reflective lenses, you're sure to find a pair of Quay shades fit for your personal style. 

You'll get free shipping on orders of $50 or more.

Ahead, shop ET Style's favorite Quay sunglasses and blue light glasses. 

El Dinero by Quay

El Dinero
Quay
Quay El Dinero
Quay
El Dinero
Quay

Glamorous aviators with metal accents are a must for summer.

REGULARLY $60

Jezabell Chain by Quay

Jezabell Chain
Quay
Quay Jezabell Chain
Quay
Jezabell Chain
Quay

We love these chain detail pink round frames.

Eclectic by Quay

Eclectic
Quay
Quay Eclectic
Quay
Eclectic
Quay

Geometric, shapely specs treated with blue light blocking technology. 

REGULARLY $60

Sweet Dreams by Quay

Sweet Dreams
Quay
Quay Sweet Dreams
Quay
Sweet Dreams
Quay

Make a statement in these square sunglasses, featuring gold brow bar and mirrored lenses. 

Limelight by Quay

Limelight
Quay
Quay Limelight
Quay
Limelight
Quay

This classic rounded cat-eye sunnies will be a staple in your collection. 

 

