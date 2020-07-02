Quay Sale: Buy One Pair of Sunglasses or Blue Light Glasses, Get One Pair Free
Quay is having a major sale you can't miss! The Australia-based eyewear brand, known for its trendy, affordable sunnies, is having a buy one pair, get one pair free sale to celebrate July 4. The sale applies to select sunglasses and blue light glasses sitewide through July 5.
Quay is a favorite among influencers and countless celebrities who even have their own collections with the brand -- and some of the styles are included in the sale! From dramatically oversized aviators to bold cat eyes to reflective lenses, you're sure to find a pair of Quay shades fit for your personal style.
You'll get free shipping on orders of $50 or more.
Ahead, shop ET Style's favorite Quay sunglasses and blue light glasses.
Glamorous aviators with metal accents are a must for summer.
We love these chain detail pink round frames.
Geometric, shapely specs treated with blue light blocking technology.
Make a statement in these square sunglasses, featuring gold brow bar and mirrored lenses.
This classic rounded cat-eye sunnies will be a staple in your collection.
RELATED CONTENT:
The Best Beauty and Fashion Deals This Week
Missguided Sale: Take 50% Off Everything Plus an Exclusive 15% Off with Code
Where to Buy Hand Sanitizer Online Right Now