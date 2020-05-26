The Best Swimsuit Deals to Shop for Summer -- Solid & Striped, Urban Outfitters and More
Whether you're planning on taking advantage of your backyard space to sunbathe or waiting for public beach parks to reopen, summer is here and swimsuits are on the mind.
To kick off swimsuit season, our favorite retailers and brands are offering deals on bathing suits from bikinis to one-pieces. The changing season brings a range of styles and colors to add to your collection.
With all of these options, you're sure to find a swimsuit that matches your fun-in-the-sun vibe.
Ahead, shop ET Style's selects of on-sale swimsuits to wear now if you can or reserve for later.
Shopbop has hundreds of new sale styles, up to 40% off, including the popular Solid & Striped belted one-piece swimsuit.
We love the tropical vibes of this palm print Billabong bikini, which happens to be on sale right now!
Eloquii is having a swimwear sale -- all styles are 50% off with the code YESYESYES. We've been eyeing this zebra print bikini set for a while.
PacSun boasts many on-trend, colorful tie-dye swimsuit styles with prices that won't break the bank. Spend a minimum of $100 and get $20 off with the code PACSUMMER.
This chic high-cut swimsuit with ring detail and textured stretchy fabric for the perfect fit is currently 20% off on ASOS.
Urban Outfitters' in-house label Out From Under has a lot of stylish, affordable swimsuit options like this high-waist floral-print suit. This set is currently 30% off.
Bare Necessities has great tankini options if you're seeking more coverage in your swimsuit. And with up to 70% off bathing suit styles for the semi-annual sale, you can pair this ruched sweetheart-neckline tankini top with a matching bikini bottom for less.
Have you ever seen a more fashionable rash guard? This swim top from Madewell features an adorable floral print, zipper and short sleeves. It's made from recycled material and and provides UPF 50 protection. Wear it with coordinating swimsuit bottoms. Take 30% off with the code HAPPYTOGETHER.
Score this sleek, elegant one-shoulder one-piece from the designer on sale for under $110.
Find a great deal on new swim for summer from Nordstrom's clearance sale, offering up to 60% off. This set, a bright red printed bandeau bikini top and matching mid-rise bottoms with tie, is a gorgeous modern take on a retro style.
Each product has been selected and reviewed by our editorial team; however, we may receive affiliate commissions from some links to the products on this page. Prices listed are subject to change by the retailer. Promotions in this article are subject to availability, expiration and other terms as determined by partner.
