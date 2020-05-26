Whether you're planning on taking advantage of your backyard space to sunbathe or waiting for public beach parks to reopen, summer is here and swimsuits are on the mind.

To kick off swimsuit season, our favorite retailers and brands are offering deals on bathing suits from bikinis to one-pieces. The changing season brings a range of styles and colors to add to your collection.

With all of these options, you're sure to find a swimsuit that matches your fun-in-the-sun vibe.

Ahead, shop ET Style's selects of on-sale swimsuits to wear now if you can or reserve for later.

Anne Marie Belt One Piece Solid & Striped Shopbop Anne Marie Belt One Piece Solid & Striped Shopbop has hundreds of new sale styles, up to 40% off, including the popular Solid & Striped belted one-piece swimsuit. REGULARLY $178 $106.80 at Shopbop

Under Palms Mini Crop Bikini Top and Hawaii Lo Bikini Bottom Billabong Billabong Under Palms Mini Crop Bikini Top and Hawaii Lo Bikini Bottom Billabong We love the tropical vibes of this palm print Billabong bikini, which happens to be on sale right now! REGULARLY $55.95 (TOP) $41.96 at Billabong REGULARLY $55.95 (BOTTOM) $41.96 at Billabong

Reversible Bikini Top and Bottom Eloquii Eloquii Reversible Bikini Top and Bottom Eloquii Eloquii is having a swimwear sale -- all styles are 50% off with the code YESYESYES. We've been eyeing this zebra print bikini set for a while. REGULARLY $89.95 (TOP) $44.97 at Eloquii REGULARLY $69.95 (BOTTOM) $34.97 at Eloquii

Tie-Dyed Barbados Lurex Triangle Bikini Top and Bikini Bottom Kendall & Kylie PacSun Tie-Dyed Barbados Lurex Triangle Bikini Top and Bikini Bottom Kendall & Kylie PacSun boasts many on-trend, colorful tie-dye swimsuit styles with prices that won't break the bank. Spend a minimum of $100 and get $20 off with the code PACSUMMER. TOP $29.95 at PacSun BOTTOM $26.95 at PacSun

Curve Ring Detail Swimsuit in Cornflower Blue ASOS ASOS Curve Ring Detail Swimsuit in Cornflower Blue ASOS This chic high-cut swimsuit with ring detail and textured stretchy fabric for the perfect fit is currently 20% off on ASOS. REGULARLY $48 $38.40 at ASOS

Printed Tenny Underwire Demi Bikini Top and Printed Jaime High-Waisted Bikini Bottom Out From Under Urban Outfitters Printed Tenny Underwire Demi Bikini Top and Printed Jaime High-Waisted Bikini Bottom Out From Under Urban Outfitters' in-house label Out From Under has a lot of stylish, affordable swimsuit options like this high-waist floral-print suit. This set is currently 30% off. REGULARLY $52 (TOP) $36.40 at Urban Outfitters REGULARLY $45 (BOTTOM) $31.50 at Urban Outfitters

Plus Size Onyx Shirred Tankini Top and Bikini Bottom Birdsong Bare Necessities Plus Size Onyx Shirred Tankini Top and Bikini Bottom Birdsong Bare Necessities has great tankini options if you're seeking more coverage in your swimsuit. And with up to 70% off bathing suit styles for the semi-annual sale, you can pair this ruched sweetheart-neckline tankini top with a matching bikini bottom for less. REGULARLY $82 (TOP) $57.40 at Bare Necessities REGULARLY $56 (BOTTOM) $39.20 at Bare Necessities

Second Wave Short-Sleeve Rash Guard and Classic Bikini Bottom in Golden Afternoon Madewell Madewell Second Wave Short-Sleeve Rash Guard and Classic Bikini Bottom in Golden Afternoon Madewell Have you ever seen a more fashionable rash guard? This swim top from Madewell features an adorable floral print, zipper and short sleeves. It's made from recycled material and and provides UPF 50 protection. Wear it with coordinating swimsuit bottoms. Take 30% off with the code HAPPYTOGETHER. REGULARLY $59.50 (RASH GUARD) $41.65 at Madewell REGULARLY $45 (BOTTOM) $31.50 at Madewell

Gemini Link One-Shoulder One-Piece Swimsuit Tory Burch Tory Burch Gemini Link One-Shoulder One-Piece Swimsuit Tory Burch Score this sleek, elegant one-shoulder one-piece from the designer on sale for under $110. REGULARLY $228 $109 at Tory Burch

Catarina Bandeau Bikini Top and Azoia High Waist Bikini Bottoms Veronica Beard Nordstrom Catarina Bandeau Bikini Top and Azoia High Waist Bikini Bottoms Veronica Beard Find a great deal on new swim for summer from Nordstrom's clearance sale, offering up to 60% off. This set, a bright red printed bandeau bikini top and matching mid-rise bottoms with tie, is a gorgeous modern take on a retro style. REGULARLY $148 $88.80 at Nordstrom REGULARLY $148 $88.80 at Nordstrom

Each product has been selected and reviewed by our editorial team; however, we may receive affiliate commissions from some links to the products on this page. Prices listed are subject to change by the retailer. Promotions in this article are subject to availability, expiration and other terms as determined by partner.

Sign up for more deals like these! Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

The Best Sandals on Sale: Deals on Tory Burch, Adidas and More Top Brands

Where to Buy Hand Sanitizer Online Right Now

Cozy Loungewear for Staying In -- Matching Sets, Jogger Pants and More