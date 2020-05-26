Shopping

The Best Swimsuit Deals to Shop for Summer -- Solid & Striped, Urban Outfitters and More

Each product has been selected and reviewed by our editorial team; however, we may receive affiliate commissions from some links to the products on this page. Prices listed are subject to change by the retailer. Promotions in this article are subject to availability, expiration and other terms as determined by partner.
Billabong Under Palms Bikini
Billabong

Whether you're planning on taking advantage of your backyard space to sunbathe or waiting for public beach parks to reopen, summer is here and swimsuits are on the mind.

To kick off swimsuit season, our favorite retailers and brands are offering deals on bathing suits from bikinis to one-pieces. The changing season brings a range of styles and colors to add to your collection.

With all of these options, you're sure to find a swimsuit that matches your fun-in-the-sun vibe. 

Ahead, shop ET Style's selects of on-sale swimsuits to wear now if you can or reserve for later.

Anne Marie Belt One Piece
Solid & Striped
Solid & Striped Anne Marie Belt One Piece
Shopbop
Anne Marie Belt One Piece
Solid & Striped

Shopbop has hundreds of new sale styles, up to 40% off, including the popular Solid & Striped belted one-piece swimsuit. 

REGULARLY $178

Under Palms Mini Crop Bikini Top and Hawaii Lo Bikini Bottom
Billabong
Billabong Under Palms Bikini
Billabong
Under Palms Mini Crop Bikini Top and Hawaii Lo Bikini Bottom
Billabong

We love the tropical vibes of this palm print Billabong bikini, which happens to be on sale right now!

REGULARLY $55.95 (TOP)
REGULARLY $55.95 (BOTTOM)

Reversible Bikini Top and Bottom
Eloquii
Eloquii Reversible Bikini Top and Reversible Bikini Bottom
Eloquii
Reversible Bikini Top and Bottom
Eloquii

Eloquii is having a swimwear sale -- all styles are 50% off with the code YESYESYES. We've been eyeing this zebra print bikini set for a while.

REGULARLY $89.95 (TOP)
REGULARLY $69.95 (BOTTOM)

Tie-Dyed Barbados Lurex Triangle Bikini Top and Bikini Bottom
Kendall & Kylie
Kendall & Kylie Tie-Dyed Barbados Lurex Triangle Bikini Top and Bikini Bottom
PacSun
Tie-Dyed Barbados Lurex Triangle Bikini Top and Bikini Bottom
Kendall & Kylie

PacSun boasts many on-trend, colorful tie-dye swimsuit styles with prices that won't break the bank. Spend a minimum of $100 and get $20 off with the code PACSUMMER. 

TOP
BOTTOM

Curve Ring Detail Swimsuit in Cornflower Blue
ASOS
ASOS Curve Ring Detail Swimsuit in Cornflower Blue
ASOS
Curve Ring Detail Swimsuit in Cornflower Blue
ASOS

This chic high-cut swimsuit with ring detail and textured stretchy fabric for the perfect fit is currently 20% off on ASOS. 

REGULARLY $48

Printed Tenny Underwire Demi Bikini Top and Printed Jaime High-Waisted Bikini Bottom
Out From Under
Out From Under Printed Tenny Underwire Demi Bikini Top and Printed Jaime High-Waisted Bikini Bottom
Urban Outfitters
Printed Tenny Underwire Demi Bikini Top and Printed Jaime High-Waisted Bikini Bottom
Out From Under

Urban Outfitters' in-house label Out From Under has a lot of stylish, affordable swimsuit options like this high-waist floral-print suit. This set is currently 30% off. 

REGULARLY $52 (TOP)
REGULARLY $45 (BOTTOM)

Plus Size Onyx Shirred Tankini Top and Bikini Bottom
Birdsong
Birdsong Plus Size Onyx Shirred Tankini Top
Bare Necessities
Plus Size Onyx Shirred Tankini Top and Bikini Bottom
Birdsong

Bare Necessities has great tankini options if you're seeking more coverage in your swimsuit. And with up to 70% off bathing suit styles for the semi-annual sale, you can pair this ruched sweetheart-neckline tankini top with a matching bikini bottom for less.

REGULARLY $82 (TOP)
REGULARLY $56 (BOTTOM)

Second Wave Short-Sleeve Rash Guard and Classic Bikini Bottom in Golden Afternoon
Madewell
Madewell Second Wave Short-Sleeve Rash Guard in Golden Afternoon
Madewell
Second Wave Short-Sleeve Rash Guard and Classic Bikini Bottom in Golden Afternoon
Madewell

Have you ever seen a more fashionable rash guard? This swim top from Madewell features an adorable floral print, zipper and short sleeves. It's made from recycled material and and provides UPF 50 protection. Wear it with coordinating swimsuit bottoms. Take 30% off with the code HAPPYTOGETHER.

REGULARLY $59.50 (RASH GUARD)
REGULARLY $45 (BOTTOM)

Gemini Link One-Shoulder One-Piece Swimsuit
Tory Burch
Tory Burch Gemini Link One-Shoulder One-Piece Swimsuit
Tory Burch
Gemini Link One-Shoulder One-Piece Swimsuit
Tory Burch

Score this sleek, elegant one-shoulder one-piece from the designer on sale for under $110. 

REGULARLY $228

Catarina Bandeau Bikini Top and Azoia High Waist Bikini Bottoms
Veronica Beard
Veronica Beard Catarina Bandeau Bikini Top and Azoia High Waist Bikini Bottoms
Nordstrom
Catarina Bandeau Bikini Top and Azoia High Waist Bikini Bottoms
Veronica Beard

Find a great deal on new swim for summer from Nordstrom's clearance sale, offering up to 60% off. This set, a bright red printed bandeau bikini top and matching mid-rise bottoms with tie, is a gorgeous modern take on a retro style.

REGULARLY $148
REGULARLY $148

