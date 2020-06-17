Everlane Staples to Shop Now: Dresses, Tees, Bras and More

We can always count on sustainable fashion brand Everlane for budget-friendly wardrobe staples that just so happen to be eco-chic.

Everlane prides itself on partnering with ethical factories, sourcing high-quality materials and passing on the cost savings to customers. Click on any item to see what it would cost at a traditional retailer and the specifics of its sustainability. (The '90s Cheeky Denim Short, for example, is made at a LEED-certified denim factory that recycles 98% of its water, keeps byproducts out of the environment by mixing them with concrete to create building materials and uses renewable energy and air-drying methods to reduce its CO2 emissions by 80%.) The whole process is what Everlane calls Radical Transparency.

And while we love a good fashion trend, Everlane focuses more on well-made style staples you'll wear for years, like classic tees, perfectly cut blazers, cashmere sweaters and the aforementioned denim shorts. (We're not the only ones loving how this company is changing things up -- celebrity fans include Taylor Swift, Meghan Markle and Emma Watson, who have been spotted in Everlane apparel.)

Below, shop eight not-so-basic Everlane basics that will upgrade your wardrobe and make the environment a little bit happier too.

The Easy Blazer Everlane Everlane The Easy Blazer Everlane A relaxed-fit blazer can be paired with denim, a skirt or faux leather leggings. $128 at Everlane

The Kick Crop Jean Everlane Everlane The Kick Crop Jean Everlane Add some flair to your next outfit. These cropped jeans will look great with a lightweight sweater and sneakers. $78 at Everlane

The Leather Mule Sandal Everlane Everlane The Leather Mule Sandal Everlane We've all agreed that white clothes and accessories, like these leather mules, should be worn year-round. $146 at Everlane

The Smock Dress Everlane Everlane The Smock Dress Everlane This sweet cotton poplin dress has a subtle sheen and comes in several colors. $88 at Everlane

The Organic Cotton Box-Cut Pocket Tee Everlane Everlane The Organic Cotton Box-Cut Pocket Tee Everlane Everlane's pocket tee, made from certified organic cotton, is a true classic. $18 at Everlane

The Easy Chino Short Everlane Everlane The Easy Chino Short Everlane Expect to wear these easy cotton shorts all summer long. $48 at Everlane

The Tank Bra Everlane Everlane The Tank Bra Everlane The elastic band in this double-layer tank bra ensures a perfect, supportive fit. REGULARLY $22 $16 at Everlane

The Wide Leg Crop Pant Everlane Everlane The Wide Leg Crop Pant Everlane These extremely flattering pants feature a high rise and cropped hem. Take a closer look at their fit here. $72 at Everlane

