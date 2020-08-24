Spanx Sale: Deals on Bras, Leggings, Shapewear and More
Spanx, Hollywood's go-to shapewear brand, is offering big deals on items including undergarments, jeans and more.
The Spanx sale is happening right now -- offering 50% off lace bras including Undie-tectable Full Coverage and Push-Up Plunge Bras.on sale items including Spanx shapewear, Spanx leggings, underwear and so many more styles on the online store through July 6.
Other standout discounts include the popular faux leather leggings, high-waist shapers and a full coverage bra.
Shop the best deals to purchase from the Spanx sale, below.
A two-pack of chic ultra sheer socks with an invisible toe.
This bra has "undetectable" technology to provide both fashion and function with smooth support.
These leggings feature a contoured Power Waistband.
A smoothing, undetectable bralette.
A mid-thigh shaper with optimal comfort, support and a barely-there feel.
You can still look cute while working out at home. Follow your go-to Pilates tutorial in this stylish cosmic print performance sports bra and legging set.
We love these comfortable faux leather leggings with gorgeous fit -- designed with the contoured Power Waistband that holds it all in.
Each product has been selected and reviewed by our editorial team; however, we may receive affiliate commissions from some links to the products on this page. Prices listed are subject to change by the retailer. Promotions in this article are subject to availability, expiration and other terms as determined by partner.
RELATED CONTENT:
The Best Bras for Every Type of Fit and Support
Best Underwear for Women From Natori, Lululemon and More
The Best Leggings For Every Personal Style -- Spanx, Lululemon and More