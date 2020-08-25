Shopping

Athleta Sale: Take Up to 70% Off with Warehouse Sale

By Amy Lee‍
Need more activewear for at-home workout sessions or comfortable loungewear for chilling on the couch? Athleta, sister brand of the Gap, Old Navy and Banana Republic, is offering customers up to 70% off sitewide with the Athleta Warehouse Sale. 

You'll find great Athleta deals on stylish activewear including tops, yoga pants, hoodies, yoga pants, jackets, sweaters, swimwear, joggers, legging options and more women's activewear at Athleta's online store. Plus, Athleta recently launched a line of face masks for adults and kids

You'll receive free shipping on your purchase when you spend $50 or more. Returns are free. 

In addition to summer styles, Athleta offers fun prints and styles for fall including the Studio to Street Print Sweatshirt and Textured Brooklyn Jogger. Shop the Athleta sale and keep up with your active lifestyle when you can in new workout clothes by shopping ET Style's favorite picks from Athleta apparel, ahead.

Studio to Street Print Sweatshirt
Studio to Street Print Sweatshirt
Studio to Street Print Sweatshirt
This lightweight sweatshirt is great for layering.

REGULARLY $79

Textured Brooklyn Jogger
Athleta Textured Brooklyn Jogger
Textured Brooklyn Jogger
Light and textured semi-fitted joggers perfect for work or travel.

REGULARLY $59.99

Expedition Hike Shell
Expedition Hike Shell
Expedition Hike Shell
A sleek and lightweight jacket.

REGULARLY $128

Exhale Printed Bra
Exhale Printed Bra
Exhale Printed Bra
A comfortable sports bra made from a soft and buttery fabric, best for low-impact workouts.

REGULARLY $54

Dolman Tee
Athleta Dolman Tee
Dolman Tee
This soft and lightweight tee is perfect for layering

REGULARLY $49

Nirvana Wear Two Ways Wrap
Athleta Nirvana Wear Two Ways Wrap
Nirvana Wear Two Ways Wrap
A super soft wrap cardigan to throw on for light layering. 

REGULARLY $89

Square Neck One Piece
Athleta Square Neck One Piece
Square Neck One Piece
A flattering one piece swimsuit.

REGULARLY $98

Flurry Peak Turtleneck
Flurry Peak Turtleneck
Flurry Peak Turtleneck
This stretchy turtleneck features thumbholes to keep your sleeves in place.

REGULARLY $89

 

