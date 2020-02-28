The Best Spring Jackets to Buy Right Now

It’s chilly in the morning -- sometimes. It’s warm by lunchtime -- but not always. Welcome to spring, the season where jackets are nothing short of a necessity.

Because as much as we want to go straight from down-filled parkas to sleeveless sundresses, March and April present a bit of a weather-related snag. The solution, we've all learned by now, is a light outerwear layer that’s as easy to take on and off as it is to pair with your spring wardrobe.

Spring jackets come in many forms -- trench coats, anoraks, windbreakers, raincoats, jean jackets, moto jackets and the elusive “coatigan.” Narrowing down our favorites was hard, TBH, because pretty much everything looks amazing when you've been staring at wool coats for the past few months.

But we did it! From casual to dressy and everything in between, shop our top picks for spring jackets below.

The Reny Utility Jacket Current/Elliott Bloomingdale's The Reny Utility Jacket Current/Elliott A utilitarian feel mixes with feminine touches like three-quarter sleeves and a flattering belt for that perfectly balanced look we’re always striving for. Wear this with a printed midi dress or light-wash jeans and a tee. $328 at Bloomingdale's

Zoomie Jacket The North Face Revolve Zoomie Jacket The North Face We love The North Face’s heavy-duty winter coats, but were pleasantly surprised to learn that the brand has a lighter, brighter side. Right now, this baby blue nylon jacket is calling our name. $149 at Revolve

Monterey Fringed Moto Jacket Anthropologie Anthropologie Monterey Fringed Moto Jacket Anthropologie A black moto jacket is a safe bet -- for fall. This tie-dye offering from BLANKNYC is softer, fringier and all-around more interesting than any version we’ve seen lately. Even if the temp rises, you’ll want to keep this on all day to show it off. $148 at Anthropologie

Perfect Rain Jacket in Leopard Print J.Crew J.Crew Perfect Rain Jacket in Leopard Print J.Crew Drab weather is the perfect occasion for a playful raincoat. J.Crew’s best-selling style is now available in prints, like this chic leopard print. (Side note: The product description refers to this print style as both “leopard” and “ocelot,” which led us down a rabbit hole of the differences between the two. Check out this enlightening explainer.) $130 at J.Crew

The ReNew Anorak Everlane Everlane The ReNew Anorak Everlane Back to basics. Everlane’s oversize anorak is made from 100% recycled polyester that’s derived from plastic water bottles -- ironic, considering the jacket is water-resistant. Check out all five colors over on the brand’s site: canvas (pictured here), light taupe, dark green, royal blue and midnight. $88 at Everlane

Let It Rain Blush Pink Trench Coat BB Dakota Lulus Let It Rain Blush Pink Trench Coat BB Dakota BB Dakota puts a delicate spin on the traditional trench with a pretty blush hue and details like a collared neckline and drawstring waist. This coat will take you from work to errands to dinner in style. $140 at Lulus

Denim Jacket Madewell Nordstrom Denim Jacket Madewell We couldn’t overlook the iconic jean jacket as a versatile spring jacket pick. Madewell keeps it classic here with soft distressing and a relaxed silhouette. A tip from reviewers: Order one size up. $118 at Nordstrom

Boxy Windbreaker H&M H&M Boxy Windbreaker H&M H&M’s Conscious collection scores another win with this stylish windbreaker made from recycled polyester. Between the hood, the hidden pockets and the cozy thumbholes, you’ll stay warm and dry as you dash through the rain to yoga class. $50 at H&M

Side Slit Crepe Trench Coat Kendall + Kylie Nordstrom Side Slit Crepe Trench Coat Kendall + Kylie This lilac trench just gets the hot-and-coldness of spring weather: You can wear it open front on warm days or belt it on chillier evenings, and the crepe material won’t overheat you because the jacket’s side slits provide ventilation. $149 at Nordstrom

Meredith Painterly Bomber Jacket Robert Graham Neiman Marcus Meredith Painterly Bomber Jacket Robert Graham If this bomber jacket doesn’t scream spring, we don’t know what does. It’s also a little bit sporty, in case you find yourself heading to a baseball game or soccer match and need a cute extra layer. $398 at Neiman Marcus

Annabella Straight Fit Maxi Length Coatigan Soia & Kyo Shopbop Annabella Straight Fit Maxi Length Coatigan Soia & Kyo A coatigan is exactly what it sounds like: part coat, part cardigan. This particular coatigan is blazer-inspired, with notched lapels and patch front pockets. Toss it on to dress up a casual denim look or to stay warm at the office. $295 at Shopbop

Each product has been selected, and each product’s style has been reviewed, by our editorial team; however, we may receive affiliate commissions from some links to products on this page. Prices listed are subject to change by the retailer.

