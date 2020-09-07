The Best Summer Dresses of 2020 From Kate Spade, Revolve and More

One of life’s few certainties is that when summer bursts onto the scene, so do the cute dresses.

While forever synonymous with floral print and polka dots, summer dresses also encompass pastel colors, ruffles and other details that tend to hibernate in the winter. If a piece is lightweight, bright in color or shows at least a hint of skin, now is the time to wear it. (Bonus points if you can twirl in that perfect dress.) There are a ton of cute summer dresses out there to complement every woman's wardrobe, style and silhouette.

With those guidelines in mind, we’re looking at the sunny weather ahead and planning what fashion to wear for the rest of summer. ET Style has picked some of the best summer dresses including styles and fashion silhouettes, including a flare dress, a floral maxi dress, a V-neck dress, a mini dress, a sleeveless dress, a sheath dress and many more for you to add to your closet this season.

From fun and flirty to pretty and polished, shop our favorite summer dress trends below.

Lottie Dress Likely Revolve Lottie Dress Likely This midi dress is a girly girl’s dream: a vibrant pink hue, a refined square neckline, slightly puffy sleeves, a tiered ruffle skirt and a bow at the waist to tie it all together. The side slit on this pretty dress prevents it from venturing into overly sweet territory. REGULARLY $228 $171 at Revolve

All Over Embroidered Cotton Midi Dress ASOS ASOS All Over Embroidered Cotton Midi Dress ASOS We’re getting major “the hills are alive” vibes from this free-spirited cotton midi dress. Whether you dress it up with sandals or down with sneakers, be sure to frolic in this pretty dress to your heart’s content. $87 at ASOS

Printed Ruffle Maxi Dress G by Giuliana HSN Printed Ruffle Maxi Dress G by Giuliana We don't often think of HSN as a place for summer essentials, but we stand corrected thanks to this great dress. This easy-breezy chiffon maxi dress has elastic at the waist, meaning it's equal parts comfy and flattering. $99.75 at HSN

Jean-Marie Midi Dress Faithfull the Brand Revolve Jean-Marie Midi Dress Faithfull the Brand Take your love of florals to your wardrobe via this floaty midi dress. Add a blazer or jean jacket in case it gets cool. $199 at Revolve

New Look Long Sleeve Mini Dress Keepsake Shopbop New Look Long Sleeve Mini Dress Keepsake When you want an outfit that's more relaxed than a button-down and pencil skirt, reach for this lightweight, breathable mini. It’s all in the details here: delicate lace trim, button cuffs, and a chic tie keyhole at the neckline. $150.50 at Shopbop

Love Tight Dress Billabong Amazon Love Tight Dress Billabong Yes, you can still wear black in the summer and exude a fresh, fun vibe with this floral dress. This off-the-shoulder Billabong midi is a perfect example of how to do it with a pop of bright color. (You might want to keep a cute jacket on hand with this one.) Starting at $71.77 at Amazon

Flutter Wrap Dress Draper James Draper James Flutter Wrap Dress Draper James Thank you, Reese Witherspoon, for this wear-anywhere, flatters-everyone belted wrap dress. If you’re not feeling the gingham, it also comes in solid navy and a magnolia print. $58 at Draper James

Print Faux Wrap Dress Chelsea28 Nordstrom Print Faux Wrap Dress Chelsea28 This chic dress from Nordstrom is lightweight, breezy and, most importantly, stretchy. $149 at Nordstrom

Pacific Petals Smocked Dress Kate Spade New York Kate Spade New York Pacific Petals Smocked Dress Kate Spade New York As if a surprise sale bonanza weren’t enough to get us drooling over Kate Spade New York’s precious goods, this smocked mini is absolute flared-and-flirty perfection. $300 at Kate Spade New York

