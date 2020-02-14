Shop Kate Spade New York Weekend Sale -- Up to 60% Off Bags, Shoes and More
Just when you thought the Kate Spade New York sale was over -- there's another one!
Following the Surprise Sale, the brand is offering two opportunities to save big this President's Day weekend. Receive up to 60% off on sale styles and take 25% off on full-priced items with the promo code LONGWKND. Exclusions apply and all sale items are final.
The beloved fashion line is known for its fun, feminine aesthetic, classic, versatile handbags and iconic Spade logo. Its loyal following includes many celebs, too! Kate Middleton, Taylor Swift and Emma Roberts have all worn Kate Spade New York pieces on multiple occasions. Score massive discounts on the brand's best-selling satchels and totes, printed dresses, chic flats and more. The sale ends Feb. 17 at 11:59 p.m. PST.
Shop ET Style's fave picks from the sale, ahead.
Sleek, chic and ready to be toted around everywhere.
This chic chain-strap bag is one you can carry day and night.
You'll never want to take off these adorable heart studs.
A printed shirtdress that's equally fun and versatile.
Comfortable shoes that elevate your look. We love the spade logo emblem.
A chic, organized wallet that can actually fit all your cards, coins and bills.
The perfect work tote!
Never lose your cards again by sliding them into this bright plunge pocket to stick onto your phone.
Each product has been selected, and each product’s style has been reviewed by our editorial team; however, we may receive affiliate commissions from some links to products on this page. Prices listed are subject to change by the retailer.
RELATED CONTENT:
The One Trend Celebs Couldn't Stop Wearing at New York Fashion Week
Chrissy Teigen and Daughter Luna Adorably Pose in Matching Outfits for New Sunglasses Collection
The Best Celebrity Shoe Collections -- From Jennifer Lopez to Rihanna to Selena Gomez