Shop Kate Spade New York Weekend Sale -- Up to 60% Off Bags, Shoes and More

By Amy Lee‍
Kate Spade New York runway 1280
ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images

Just when you thought the Kate Spade New York sale was over -- there's another one! 

Following the Surprise Sale, the brand is offering two opportunities to save big this President's Day weekend. Receive up to 60% off on sale styles and take 25% off on full-priced items with the promo code LONGWKND. Exclusions apply and all sale items are final. 

The beloved fashion line is known for its fun, feminine aesthetic, classic, versatile handbags and iconic Spade logo. Its loyal following includes many celebs, too! Kate Middleton, Taylor Swift and Emma Roberts have all worn Kate Spade New York pieces on multiple occasions. Score massive discounts on the brand's best-selling satchels and totes, printed dresses, chic flats and more. The sale ends Feb. 17 at 11:59 p.m. PST. 

Shop ET Style's fave picks from the sale, ahead.

Jackson Street Small Octavia
Kate Spade New York
Kate Spade New York Jackson Street Small Octavia
Kate Spade New York
Jackson Street Small Octavia
Kate Spade New York

Sleek, chic and ready to be toted around everywhere. 

REGULARLY $298

Amelia Twistlock Small Convertible Chain Shoulder Bag
Kate Spade New York
Kate Spade Amelia Twistlock Small Convertible Chain Shoulder Bag
Kate Spade New York
Amelia Twistlock Small Convertible Chain Shoulder Bag
Kate Spade New York

This chic chain-strap bag is one you can carry day and night.

REGULARLY $368

Heart of Heart Pavé Mini Studs
Kate Spade New York
Kate Spade New York Heart of Heart Pavé Mini Studs
Kate Spade New York
Heart of Heart Pavé Mini Studs
Kate Spade New York

You'll never want to take off these adorable heart studs. 

REGULARLY $58

Cloud Dot Shirtdress
Kate Spade New York
Kate Spade New York Cloud Dot Shirtdress
Kate Spade New York
Cloud Dot Shirtdress
Kate Spade New York

A printed shirtdress that's equally fun and versatile. 

REGULARLY $348

Gabby Loafers
Kate Spade New York
Kate Spade New York Gabby Loafers
Kate Spade New York
Gabby Loafers
Kate Spade New York

Comfortable shoes that elevate your look. We love the spade logo emblem. 

REGULARLY $238

Spencer Zip-Around Continental Wallet
Kate Spade New York
Kate Spade New York Spencer Zip-Around Continental Wallet
Kate Spade New York
Spencer Zip-Around Continental Wallet
Kate Spade New York

A chic, organized wallet that can actually fit all your cards, coins and bills. 

REGULARLY $188

Molly Large Tote
Kate Spade New York
Kate Spade New York Molly Large Tote
Kate Spade New York
Molly Large Tote
Kate Spade New York

The perfect work tote! 

REGULARLY $228

Sylvia Double Sticker Pocket
Kate Spade New York
Kate Spade New York Sylvia Double Sticker Pocket
Kate Spade New York
Sylvia Double Sticker Pocket
Kate Spade New York

Never lose your cards again by sliding them into this bright plunge pocket to stick onto your phone. 

REGULARLY $28

