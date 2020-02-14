Just when you thought the Kate Spade New York sale was over -- there's another one!

Following the Surprise Sale, the brand is offering two opportunities to save big this President's Day weekend. Receive up to 60% off on sale styles and take 25% off on full-priced items with the promo code LONGWKND. Exclusions apply and all sale items are final.

The beloved fashion line is known for its fun, feminine aesthetic, classic, versatile handbags and iconic Spade logo. Its loyal following includes many celebs, too! Kate Middleton, Taylor Swift and Emma Roberts have all worn Kate Spade New York pieces on multiple occasions. Score massive discounts on the brand's best-selling satchels and totes, printed dresses, chic flats and more. The sale ends Feb. 17 at 11:59 p.m. PST.

Shop ET Style's fave picks from the sale, ahead.

Jackson Street Small Octavia Kate Spade New York Kate Spade New York Jackson Street Small Octavia Kate Spade New York Sleek, chic and ready to be toted around everywhere. REGULARLY $298 $178.80 at Kate Spade New York

Amelia Twistlock Small Convertible Chain Shoulder Bag Kate Spade New York Kate Spade New York Amelia Twistlock Small Convertible Chain Shoulder Bag Kate Spade New York This chic chain-strap bag is one you can carry day and night. REGULARLY $368 $276 at Kate Spade New York

Heart of Heart Pavé Mini Studs Kate Spade New York Kate Spade New York Heart of Heart Pavé Mini Studs Kate Spade New York You'll never want to take off these adorable heart studs. REGULARLY $58 $43.50 at Kate Spade New York

Cloud Dot Shirtdress Kate Spade New York Kate Spade New York Cloud Dot Shirtdress Kate Spade New York A printed shirtdress that's equally fun and versatile. REGULARLY $348 $261 at Kate Spade New York

Gabby Loafers Kate Spade New York Kate Spade New York Gabby Loafers Kate Spade New York Comfortable shoes that elevate your look. We love the spade logo emblem. REGULARLY $238 $114 at Kate Spade New York

Spencer Zip-Around Continental Wallet Kate Spade New York Kate Spade New York Spencer Zip-Around Continental Wallet Kate Spade New York A chic, organized wallet that can actually fit all your cards, coins and bills. REGULARLY $188 $79.20 at Kate Spade New York

Molly Large Tote Kate Spade New York Kate Spade New York Molly Large Tote Kate Spade New York The perfect work tote! REGULARLY $228 $171 at Kate Spade New York

Sylvia Double Sticker Pocket Kate Spade New York Kate Spade New York Sylvia Double Sticker Pocket Kate Spade New York Never lose your cards again by sliding them into this bright plunge pocket to stick onto your phone. REGULARLY $28 $12 at Kate Spade New York

Each product has been selected, and each product’s style has been reviewed by our editorial team; however, we may receive affiliate commissions from some links to products on this page. Prices listed are subject to change by the retailer.

