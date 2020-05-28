Shopping

South Moon Under Sale: Up to 70% Off Clothing, Swimwear and More

By Amy Lee‍
Each product has been selected and reviewed by our editorial team; however, we may receive affiliate commissions from some links to the products on this page. Prices listed are subject to change by the retailer. Promotions in this article are subject to availability, expiration and other terms as determined by partner.
Courtesy of South Moon Under

We've got two ways to save on apparel and accessories at fashion retailer South Moon Under's website.

First, take an extra 20% to 50% off sale items on the site -- that means you can score a total of the 70% off select items. No promo code is needed for this deal, as prices are already marked. Also, take advantage of ET Style's exclusive coupon code with South Moon Under -- enter promo code CBS15 at checkout to get 15% off full-price styles. This offer is good through May 30, and some exclusions apply.

South Moon Under carries a range of major fashion brands such as Billabong, Free People, Patagonia and French Connection. Enjoy free standard shipping on orders over $100.

Below, shop our top picks from the South Moon Under sale.

Button Front Jumpsuit
Juniper Blue
Juniper Blue Button Front Jumpsuit
South Moon Under
Button Front Jumpsuit
Juniper Blue

We love jumpsuits and this buttoned, wide-leg design with open back is definitely one of our favorites.

REGULARLY $98

Cowl Neck Hacci Top
Neely
Neely Cowl Neck Hacci Top
South Moon Under
Cowl Neck Hacci Top
Neely

Cozy up on the couch in a comfy cowl neck sweater like this one.

REGULARLY $68

Large Gunmetal Glitter Hoop Earrings
South Moon Under
Large Gunmetal Glitter Hoop Earrings
South Moon Under
Large Gunmetal Glitter Hoop Earrings
South Moon Under

Add these edgy gunmetal earrings to your everyday jewelry collection.

REGULARLY $38

Give A Little Maxi Slip Dress
Free People
Free People Give A Little Maxi Slip Dress
South Moon Under
Give A Little Maxi Slip Dress
Free People

This stunning printed maxi dress is now under $80.

REGULARLY $128

Double Pocket Zip Hooded Jacket
Free People
Free People Seize The Day Jacket
South Moon Under
Double Pocket Zip Hooded Jacket
Free People

This lightweight jacket is perfect for throwing on a layer during in-between weather.

REGULARLY $168

Floral Tie Front Top
Juniper Blu
Juniper Blu Floral Tie Front Top
South Moon Under
Floral Tie Front Top
Juniper Blu

Wear this versatile cropped floral top with jeans, black pants or a flowy skirt.

REGULARLY $58

