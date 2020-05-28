South Moon Under Sale: Up to 70% Off Clothing, Swimwear and More

We've got two ways to save on apparel and accessories at fashion retailer South Moon Under's website.

First, take an extra 20% to 50% off sale items on the site -- that means you can score a total of the 70% off select items. No promo code is needed for this deal, as prices are already marked. Also, take advantage of ET Style's exclusive coupon code with South Moon Under -- enter promo code CBS15 at checkout to get 15% off full-price styles. This offer is good through May 30, and some exclusions apply.

South Moon Under carries a range of major fashion brands such as Billabong, Free People, Patagonia and French Connection. Enjoy free standard shipping on orders over $100.

Below, shop our top picks from the South Moon Under sale.

Button Front Jumpsuit Juniper Blue South Moon Under Button Front Jumpsuit Juniper Blue We love jumpsuits and this buttoned, wide-leg design with open back is definitely one of our favorites. REGULARLY $98 $24.98 at South Moon Under

Cowl Neck Hacci Top Neely South Moon Under Cowl Neck Hacci Top Neely Cozy up on the couch in a comfy cowl neck sweater like this one. REGULARLY $68 $43.99 at South Moon Under

Large Gunmetal Glitter Hoop Earrings South Moon Under South Moon Under Large Gunmetal Glitter Hoop Earrings South Moon Under Add these edgy gunmetal earrings to your everyday jewelry collection. REGULARLY $38 $9.98 at South Moon Under

Give A Little Maxi Slip Dress Free People South Moon Under Give A Little Maxi Slip Dress Free People This stunning printed maxi dress is now under $80. REGULARLY $128 $79.99 at South Moon Under

Double Pocket Zip Hooded Jacket Free People South Moon Under Double Pocket Zip Hooded Jacket Free People This lightweight jacket is perfect for throwing on a layer during in-between weather. REGULARLY $168 $95.99 at South Moon Under

Floral Tie Front Top Juniper Blu South Moon Under Floral Tie Front Top Juniper Blu Wear this versatile cropped floral top with jeans, black pants or a flowy skirt. REGULARLY $58 $22.48 at South Moon Under

Each product has been selected and reviewed by our editorial team; however, we may receive affiliate commissions from some links to the products on this page. Prices listed are subject to change by the retailer. Promotions in this article are subject to availability, expiration and other terms as determined by partner.

