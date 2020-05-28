South Moon Under Sale: Up to 70% Off Clothing, Swimwear and More
We've got two ways to save on apparel and accessories at fashion retailer South Moon Under's website.
First, take an extra 20% to 50% off sale items on the site -- that means you can score a total of the 70% off select items. No promo code is needed for this deal, as prices are already marked. Also, take advantage of ET Style's exclusive coupon code with South Moon Under -- enter promo code CBS15 at checkout to get 15% off full-price styles. This offer is good through May 30, and some exclusions apply.
South Moon Under carries a range of major fashion brands such as Billabong, Free People, Patagonia and French Connection. Enjoy free standard shipping on orders over $100.
Below, shop our top picks from the South Moon Under sale.
We love jumpsuits and this buttoned, wide-leg design with open back is definitely one of our favorites.
Cozy up on the couch in a comfy cowl neck sweater like this one.
Add these edgy gunmetal earrings to your everyday jewelry collection.
This stunning printed maxi dress is now under $80.
This lightweight jacket is perfect for throwing on a layer during in-between weather.
Wear this versatile cropped floral top with jeans, black pants or a flowy skirt.
