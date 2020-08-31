Shopping

The Best Swimsuits For The Last Moments of Summer

Published
Each product has been selected and reviewed by our editorial team; however, we may receive affiliate commissions from some links to the products on this page. Prices listed are subject to change by the retailer. Promotions in this article are subject to availability, expiration and other terms as determined by partner.
Whether you're planning on taking advantage of your backyard space to sunbathe or waiting for public beach parks to reopen, summer is here and swimsuits are on the mind.

To kick off swimsuit season, our favorite retailers and brands are offering deals on amazing bathing suits options from bikinis to one-pieces. The changing season brings a range of styles and colors to add to your swimsuit collection.

With all of these bathing suit options, you're sure to find a swimsuit that matches your fun-in-the-sun vibe. 

Ahead, shop ET Style's selects of on-sale swimsuits to wear now if you can or reserve for later.

The Nina Belt One Piece Swimsuit
The Nina Belt One Piece Swimsuit
Shopbop has hundreds of new sale styles, up to 40% off, including the popular Solid & Striped belted one-piece swimsuit. 

Barbados Lurex Bikini Top and Bikini Bottom
Barbados Lurex Bikini Top and Bikini Bottom
PacSun boasts many on-trend, colorful swimsuit styles with prices that won't break the bank. This Kendall and Kylie bikini definitely fits this mold.

TOP
BOTTOM

Curve Ring Detail Swimsuit in Cornflower Blue
Curve Ring Detail Swimsuit in Cornflower Blue
This chic high-cut swimsuit with ring detail and textured stretchy fabric for the perfect fit is currently more than 50% off at ASOS.

REGULARLY $48

Polka Dot One-Piece Swimsuit
Polka Dot One-Piece Swimsuit
Urban Outfitters' in-house label Out From Under has a lot of stylish, affordable swimsuit options, like this scoopneck one-piece. Save $20 in this flash sale deal.

REGULARLY $84.99

Plus Size Onyx Shirred Tankini Top and Bikini Bottom
Plus Size Onyx Shirred Tankini Top and Bikini Bottom
Bare Necessities has great tankini options if you're seeking more coverage in your swimsuit. And with various savings on bathing suit styles, you can pair this ruched sweetheart-neckline tankini top with a matching bikini bottom for less.

REGULARLY $82 (TOP)
REGULARLY $56 (BOTTOM)

Printed Underwire One-Piece Swimsuit
Printed Underwire One-Piece Swimsuit
Score this sleek, elegant one-piece underwire from Tory Burch on sale for under 30% off. 

REGULARLY $228

Pearl Over-the-Shoulder V-Neck One-Piece Swimsuit
Pearl Over-the-Shoulder V-Neck One-Piece Swimsuit
An elegant, timeless one-piece with v-neckline. 

REGULARLY $130

Nireta One-Piece Swimsuit
Nireta One-Piece Swimsuit
This Patagonia is the swim-ready one-piece suit for all of your water adventures. This bathing suit is currently 45% off at Backcountry, while supplies last.

ORIGINALLY $149

MAMA Swimsuit
MAMA Swimsuit
Maternity swimwear tends to be either very frumpy or very expensive -- but this one-piece is neither. H&M's MAMA collection is full of affordable maternity clothes that are just as cute as the brand's regular and plus size clothing.

Women's Scoop Neck Knot Ruched Rainbow Tie Dye Two-Piece Swimsuit
Women's Scoop Neck Knot Ruched Rainbow Tie Dye Two-Piece Swimsuit
Make a splash in this show-stopping swimwear.  

